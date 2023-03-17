 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Daylight Savings Time, March Madness promos, public art, and Florida Man are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, March 9-15 First Barbecue of the Year Edition   (fark.com) divider line
9
    More: Silly, Matthew McConaughey, Quiz, Game, United States, Food, Sport, Time, Leather  
•       •       •

182 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 17 Mar 2023 at 6:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1526

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With my extended family coming in for the weekend to attend a memorial service, I figured it was as good a time as any to break out the grill and load it up with meat. The first barbecue of the year is like a rite of spring, when you can put winter behind you and go back to enjoying good weather. It's that same feeling you used to get on your birthday as a kid but stopped feeling when you hit 30, The smell of charcoal and smoke and meat grease and seasonings permeates the neighborhood and beats the heck out of the smell of birthday cake anyway. So here's to a new year of smoked meat of all varieties (except squid because who the hell smokes calamari?).

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if you've broken out the barbecue yet this year. 

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could get a lot of wool trousers for $3250.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best result in a long time.  Alas, a little slow to get the top score so far.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Pi Day question will need some explaining.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.