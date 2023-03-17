 Skip to content
(ProPublica)   Rich people get richer off insider trading. But Martha Stewart paid for their sins   (propublica.org) divider line
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At least she made her own way through hard work
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's so weird how people like Martha Stewart and Leona Helmsley go to jail for things a lot of other people do.  Just one of those mysteries I guess.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: It's so weird how people like Martha Stewart and Leona Helmsley go to jail for things a lot of other people do.  Just one of those mysteries I guess.


😆 what? The United States is farked like that about lots of things.  Cops can kill people.  Other not so much.  Every thing is ymmv.
Watch more documentaries.  This Nation is inconsistent as fark all.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
by making millions through trading on nonpublic information, executives could contribute to the perception that the stock market is rigged to benefit the privileged.

The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If I just obtained a patent to deliver X at 1/4 the cost of my competitors it would literally be the worst business decision in the world to also not short them to deliver my product at 1/5th the cost for a while while I destroy them. It only makes sense. In the long run, I save everyone money.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Martha Stewart's mistake was talking to the police/feds/irs agents. The truth won't save you, and they are not required to help you, only gather evidence against you.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Americans just don't understand how good they have it. They live some of the most unhealthy lifestyles in the world while lagging on every take care of yourself guidance in the world. If the French lived like we do, under their allowable healthcare expenditure, they would maybe make it to 68 or 69z Nowhere else in the world do you have whales showing up in the ER, with their their ALT in the 500s from on too many bud lights and KFC being offered a liver transplant. They would all be dead under any single payer system.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ShavedOrangutan: It's so weird how people like Martha Stewart and Leona Helmsley go to jail for things a lot of other people do.  Just one of those mysteries I guess.

😆 what? The United States is farked like that about lots of things.  Cops can kill people.  Other not so much.  Every thing is ymmv.
Watch more documentaries.  This Nation is inconsistent as fark all.


Bruh.
 
