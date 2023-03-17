 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Thrillist)   Amtrak has launched a new night train with fares as low as $5. Thunderbird, Mad Dog reportedly first onboard   (thrillist.com) divider line
21
    More: Spiffy, Train, Amtrak, Northeast Corridor, Northeast Regional, New York, complete list, Union Station (Washington, D.C.), Acela Express  
•       •       •

566 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2023 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nightrain
Youtube VMDljoM5JFI
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, this site is still around (but Fark doesn't like the link).

http://bumwine.com/nighttrain.html
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad you're still on the northeast corridor.  That is some of the worst track un the US.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY material right here
 
ifky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Snort: Too bad you're still on the northeast corridor.  That is some of the worst track un the US.


I don't have a dog in this fight; where are you from that has better metro services than the Northeastern corridor?

Do you have plans to improve service?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ifky: [Fark user image image 400x210]


productplacementblog.comView Full Size

Gotta love all that product placement
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Have to do with choo choo, don't know Mongo only pawn in game
 
eikni
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love that stuff.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Great.  So now for much less money, when New York City is just to dull and uninteresting, you can take in the epic night life of Philly, or even better, Baltimore.

Actually, travel between Philly and NYC isn't a problem, your can take local trains if you know the Trenton Shuffle.  But, getting from Philly to DC run out of train track somewhere in Delaware or Maryland.  Driving is more of a pain too.
 
Buster 49
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Too bad that Amtrak doesn't go anywhere I need to go and never will.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Snort: Too bad you're still on the northeast corridor.  That is some of the worst track un the US.


Are you kidding? It's well-maintained, has frequent train service, and has the highest speeds of trains on the entire Amtrak network.

A close second place is the rail between Bloomington IL and Joliet IL - it's been rebuilt to accommodate speeds up to 115 mph and has frequent Amtrak service, but sometimes gets slowed down by Union Pacific freight trains.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Night Train to Mundo Fine -- Red Zone Cuba Theme
Youtube BYl_YzcJMKU
 
USAF Retired
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
TJ Swan Wine Song
Youtube ykuf8kPgRDo

I preferred TJ over MD...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh ffs, extend this to Boston and I'm on it. Nice complement to Acela.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My wife did TRE-BOS on a "redeye" train (Regional 66) a few months back, and aside from it being crazy late getting from WAS to TRE (weather down south or something, I forget) she said it went pretty well, gave her some time to sleep, etc.  And yeah, the price was pretty good.  Not $5 good -- hell, at that price, Iʻll put the whole family on it! -- but a lot less than the $237 they wanted during the day.

Unfortunately, it sounds like their "night trains" (66 northbound, 65 and 67 southbound) -- which actually even have sleepers as part of the consist! -- are the first things to get cancelled when theyʻre short of staff.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

puffy999: [YouTube video: Nightrain]


That and Public Enemy came to mind immediately
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They're offering this so the bankers can get their asses down to DC to answer for last week's shiatshow.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Expect a low commotion.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LordOfThePings: Expect a low commotion.


Come on, baby.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.