(Yahoo) Hero Whataburger employee saves 13 year old girl, and not by telling her that she shouldn't eat the food   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
21
21 Comments
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were just picking up Coors for a run to Atlanta
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who do this stuff should get a medal, or a phone book's worth of beer coupons, or no taxes for a year, or something.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's 
"IT'S 10PM, DO YOU KNOW WHERE YOUR CHILDREN ARE?
Youtube jBy9VDEWKOE
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you're on I-20 and need to stop, and see signs for Texarkana, just keep driving
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can't believe that nosy restaurant worker ruined their date.
 
daveb0rg [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: People who do this stuff should get a medal, or a phone book's worth of beer coupons, or no taxes for a year, or something.


Why would you reward someone for praying on a 13 year old?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did I read the article correctly?  This wasn't their first encounter? She was taking money, and food?
Kids, they grow up so fast.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She knew there was something wrong because they weren't related.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: She knew there was something wrong because they weren't related.


I see what you did there.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

daveb0rg: spiritplumber: People who do this stuff should get a medal, or a phone book's worth of beer coupons, or no taxes for a year, or something.

Why would you reward someone for praying on a 13 year old?


Fark mods are asleep at the switch again. Or else they condone this sort of thing. Hmm.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I read the comments expecting it to devolve into political nonsense.  Instead, it turned to "What if my 10 year old daughter was just having lunch with her grandpa"?  As if all fast food employees are now going to call the cops on every pair of diners with a massive age difference.  I doubt most fast food employees pay that much attention to diners.  They're just praying for their shift to end before some angry alta cocker throws a large order of fries in their face.
There is no hope for this world.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Subby obviously hasn't had Whataburger, it's pretty top notch fast food burger.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: It's [YouTube video: "IT'S 10PM, DO YOU KNOW WHERE YOUR CHILDREN ARE?]


This hiats home.

I used read books to my kids and tucked them into bed at night. I'd check on them later at night.  Later in life I met a woman that used to sneak out at night from 11 years old. By 13 she said she had been with 50 grown men. Her parents used to close their bedroom door or something, but they were home and she'd come home before they woke up. Her father was a pastor, too! I didn't believe her and she said to me "You don't know where your kids are at 12am!" and I remembered this commercial and told her, "yes, yes I do. I watch them go to sleep because I read to them".

I'll never forget the look on her face when she said "I wish someone read to me at night".

Spend time with your kids, folks. It's more important than you can ever imagine.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
so thats trump, tiger king, and now the libertarian candidate all running 24 campaigns from behind bars
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He'll get a cheeseburger to go... to jail....
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Yep.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Subby obviously hasn't had Whataburger, it's pretty top notch fast food burger.



As a Texan, I have. No it isn't.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

daveb0rg: spiritplumber: People who do this stuff should get a medal, or a phone book's worth of beer coupons, or no taxes for a year, or something.

Why would you reward someone for praying on a 13 year old?


Why would someone try to save his soul? I think you meant prey.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
we get an email every Friday with all the thank you letters and tweets and emails etc that ppl have sent to the hospital.  they're mostly from pts, but not always.

really nice one this week from the manager at the nearby railway station- about a nurse on her way home who came to the aid of a girl with learning difficulties who collapsed in the booking hall.

she was apparently amazing, even though on her way home after a long shift- took charge, handled the situation, summoned help and waited with her etc.

obviously very kind thing for her to do, but also really kind of the station manager to make the effort to write in.

it makes me happy every week, this email  : )
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When I lived in Houston three old guys used to meet up at the Whataburger at 45 and N Main for a nice meal and to catch up once a week.

Then they'd take turns going into the bathroom for a $5 beejer from a hooker.
 
