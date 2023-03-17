 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKRN Nashville)   Now even the shrubbery is packing heat   (wkrn.com) divider line
31
    More: Facepalm, Theft, Nissan Sentra, Felony, Miranda warning, Arrest, Closed-circuit television, Nashville, Tennessee, Firearm  
•       •       •

507 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2023 at 7:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What
The
Actual
Fuk
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ekki
ekki
ftang !
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ma'am you're not a responsible gun owner.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"a BNA employee who works for a cleaning service contacted Nashville Airport Police on Thursday, March 16, saying she had hidden her firearm in a bush at a terminal garage because she was running late for work."

As one does.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: [Fark user image image 425x234]


Nee!!!!
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've found a time I agree with that Norm McDonald meme. Just fark every one in this farking story jfc
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: "a BNA employee who works for a cleaning service contacted Nashville Airport Police on Thursday, March 16, saying she had hidden her firearm in a bush at a terminal garage because she was running late for work."

As one does.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. Maybe I'm misunderstanding.  Did she hide the gun in HER bush?because that is a different crime
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it stealing if the property is abandoned? And how about some charges for leaving the gun where a child might get it. I used to send my kids into bushes looking for hypodermics that might still be useful.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought was Fark Bible Hour with Moses and the burning bush.
 
Fano
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It wasn't a bacon tree. It was a hambush!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I, for one, support a well regulated shrubbery militia bearing arms
Just wait until my bonsai juniper can wield a tiny pearl handed pistol. Game over man
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
According to arrest documents, a BNA employee who works for a cleaning service contacted Nashville Airport Police on Thursday, March 16, saying she had hidden her firearm in a bush at a terminal garage because she was running late for work.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
smilingcorpse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What kind of idiot decides to take home an abandoned gun?  What if somebody had been shot with that gun and the cops were looking for it?  And as mentioned elsewhere, why would you stash your gun like that?  That has to be abandonment and a public safety crime.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't know if I can handle all these responsible gun owners.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

smilingcorpse: What kind of idiot decides to take home an abandoned gun?  What if somebody had been shot with that gun and the cops were looking for it?  And as mentioned elsewhere, why would you stash your gun like that?  That has to be abandonment and a public safety crime.


You underestimate the power of meth!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Herrings on high alert.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: Is it stealing if the property is abandoned? And how about some charges for leaving the gun where a child might get it. I used to send my kids into bushes looking for hypodermics that might still be useful.


That would require safe storage laws. Even if a state does have it usually that's only for the home. We are so farking farked that you can leave a gun in a public toilet or bush for a kid to find and not even get a misdemeanor.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm confused as to why this man is being arrested for removing highly dangerous abandoned property from a public area. How do they know he wasn't going to turn it in to police at his leisure. None of this makes any sense.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: I don't know if I can handle all these responsible gun owners.


It was again free zone. She could have kept control of the weapon of it weren't for that.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm kinda wondering who on the Force this woman is related to...
 
oopsboom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Gleaming the TimeCube: Is it stealing if the property is abandoned? And how about some charges for leaving the gun where a child might get it. I used to send my kids into bushes looking for hypodermics that might still be useful.

That would require safe storage laws. Even if a state does have it usually that's only for the home. We are so farking farked that you can leave a gun in a public toilet or bush for a kid to find and not even get a misdemeanor.


this.
in a sane country she would be going to jail for reckless endangerment for abandoning a (presumably loaded) firearm in a public place.
and he would be going to jail for picking up a firearm and keeping it, thereby carrying an unlicensed firearl unlawfully.

but in america throwing loaded guns on the ground like parade candy for anyone to pick up is just a thing you can do.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I'm confused as to why this man is being arrested for removing highly dangerous abandoned property from a public area. How do they know he wasn't going to turn it in to police at his leisure. None of this makes any sense.


and if you run someone down with your car you can just head home and go to bed and claim that you're going to the police station to report the accident really slowly.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Intrepid00: I don't know if I can handle all these responsible gun owners.

It was again free zone. She could have kept control of the weapon of it weren't for that.


That's a farking stupid argument and you know it.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You're supposed to leave your gun in the shiatter like the cops do
 
knbwhite
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: knbwhite: Intrepid00: I don't know if I can handle all these responsible gun owners.

It was again free zone. She could have kept control of the weapon of it weren't for that.

That's a farking stupid argument and you know it.


It is for an airport, sure. Not so much for other gun free zones where the victims are disarmed.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Intrepid00: knbwhite: Intrepid00: I don't know if I can handle all these responsible gun owners.

It was again free zone. She could have kept control of the weapon of it weren't for that.

That's a farking stupid argument and you know it.

It is for an airport, sure. Not so much for other gun free zones where the victims are disarmed.


"I had to leave my gun in a bush because weapons were not allowed" isn't responsible gun ownership no matter what you say.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: knbwhite: Intrepid00: knbwhite: Intrepid00: I don't know if I can handle all these responsible gun owners.

It was again free zone. She could have kept control of the weapon of it weren't for that.

That's a farking stupid argument and you know it.

It is for an airport, sure. Not so much for other gun free zones where the victims are disarmed.

"I had to leave my gun in a bush because weapons were not allowed" isn't responsible gun ownership no matter what you say.


and remember there was no bad guy threatening her.  she never needed the gun.  she was equally as safe as if she had just left it at home.

ignoring the safety issues caused by an abandoned gun the 'crime' situation here is no different than if she had an expensive pair of shoes or piece of jewelry she wasnt allowed to wear at her job and she decided to throw it in the bush outside and it got taken.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Not so much for other gun free zones where the victims are disarmed.


Victims don't need to be disarmed - a guy with a gun in his hand dies just like an unarmed victim in the real world.
Just ask anybody who ever ACTUALLY had the balls to carry a gun in war, and not just brag about their CCW on the internets.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.