(Daily Voice)   It ain't right, but I understand
18
    Ford Motor Company, BMW, 51-year-old Pasadena man, Steven Collins, Anne Arundel County, Maryland  
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
PENIS FIIIIIIGHT!!!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No Walter, you're not wrong, you're just an asshole.
 
hammettman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Road rage story trifecta in play with parlay for consecutive headlines.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ford F-350 to push a BMW X-3

There are no heroes here.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Inasmuch as BMW drivers seem to be, even if only anecdotally, asshole drivers...I think the crown needs to passed along to TESLA drivers who not only seem to be entitled but also seem to never look at the road since their eyes are averted several degrees to the right to look at that stupid "dashboard" in the middle of the damn console!

Tesla>BMW in terms of assholiness.

/ thank you
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Subby, you've got issues.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He was just helping the fellow make it to the gym in time.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Use y'all blinkah, idjit"

Guaranteed that's how it all started.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: "Use y'all blinkah, idjit"

Guaranteed that's how it all started.


That's just nonsense.  Everyone knows BMW doesn't install turn signals on their cars.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ahhh... Dirty Burie. I know you well
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was in the slow lane today, noticed an Audi pull up beside me on the left, then match my speed, with a big Ford up his ass. I slowed down a bit, and so did the Audi, so I went back to 5 over. It continued for a looong 30 seconds after that until I turned, but I was tempted to follow them as I thought someone was gonna need a witness eventually
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Subby must roll coal or something. That's a two-douche incident.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Inasmuch as BMW drivers seem to be, even if only anecdotally, asshole drivers...I think the crown needs to passed along to TESLA drivers who not only seem to be entitled but also seem to never look at the road since their eyes are averted several degrees to the right to look at that stupid "dashboard" in the middle of the damn console!

Tesla>BMW in terms of assholiness.

/ thank you


putting a large part of the dashboard well off-center was DISRUPTIANO GENIUSCAKE
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I pushed a cab with a Jeep once. He came up a street that had been blocked off one way for an event, went around the cop at the corner. He just sat there while one way traffic piled up behind me, yelling durka durka or whatever. I eventually got out, walked to his cab, tried to reason with him and ended up telling him he should put it in neutral.  About halfway to the corner the cop appeared and started howling with laughter as he motioned for me to continue.  Farking idiot.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Ford F-350 to push a BMW X-3

There are no heroes here.


Where's Norm Macdonald when you need him?
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Inasmuch as BMW drivers seem to be, even if only anecdotally, asshole drivers...I think the crown needs to passed along to TESLA drivers who not only seem to be entitled but also seem to never look at the road since their eyes are averted several degrees to the right to look at that stupid "dashboard" in the middle of the damn console!

Tesla>BMW in terms of assholiness.

/ thank you


There are asshole cars and there are smug asshole cars.  BMW's are asshole cars.  Tesla's have take over for Priuses (Prius'? Prii?) as the smug asshole car.  Priuses also had the "most clueless driver on the road" award, but that's also been passed on to Tesla owners.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: El_Dan: Ford F-350 to push a BMW X-3

There are no heroes here.

Where's Norm Macdonald when you need him?


He was cremated so not many know where he is.  I know a guy that knows a guy that might know, want me to ask if Norm's ashes will help>
 
