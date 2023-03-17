 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Seattle is about to go all Bane on its transit system   (theurbanist.org) divider line
10
    More: Facepalm, Light rail, Train, Link Light Rail, Seattle, Sound Transit, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Project, Map  
•       •       •

382 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2023 at 7:12 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Headline: "System is DOOOOOOMED"

Article: "People will have to transfer occasionally"
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wearing a mask on the transit system?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Headline: "System is DOOOOOOMED"

Article: "People will have to transfer occasionally"



Bingo.

/Looking forward to when the Lynnwood station is operational.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Every City NEEDS a Transit Hub!
Youtube AlKGIRm4S70

If you have the time to watch a 14 minute long video, this explains this particular mess.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, the only routes that might impact me are "Transit Only", so same shiat, different tax assessment.

/mind you I don't mind paying for mass transit
//there are plenty of people who need and deserve it
///and those who never should have been licensed to drive
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Big waste of money. Busses are more flexible and cheaper.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So the writer lives north of the downtown area, and is pissed he has to transfer to get to the airport?
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At least Atlanta's joke of a MARTA was borne of naked racism.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Big waste of money. Busses are more flexible and cheaper.


And much, much slower than a well designed rail system.

/this is not a well designed rail system
 
Geotpf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So the writer lives north of the downtown area, and is pissed he has to transfer to get to the airport?


The problem, as far as I can tell, is that there's no central transfer station.  Some people will need to take three or four trains to get to the final destination.  Some people will have to backtrack to get to their final destination.  It seems like a mess all around.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.