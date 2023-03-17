 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Archbishop says it's cool for Catholics to eat meat this Friday since it's St. Patrick's Day, swears they're not making the whole religion thing up as they go along   (twincities.com) divider line
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Religion is so farking stupid.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is beaver still designated as fish by His Holiness?

/Make your jokes.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sub... you made me chortle, in a good way.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And some consider beaver to qualify as fish, as they live in the water, and so are allowed during lent.

Others make the same argument for alligator
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
twincities.comView Full Size

And you can wackle all you wanna, while I hula all the day away.
Yes you can wackle all you wanna while I walk away, way, wayyy
 
Iggie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is beaver still designated as fish by His Holiness?

/Make your jokes.


Beaver, nutria, muskrat, capybara, alligator, iguana...
 
olorin604
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not eating meat might have counted as some sacrifice in the days before being able to swing by sams and get salmon fillets.

I make sure to try to eat dinner with my Catholic mom during lent. It's awesome salmon, shrimp boil, eggplant parmesan.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Everyone's Irish tonight. How about some nice mashed potatoes and a corned beef?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Be nice, humans have an inherent need to believe in a grift bigger than themselves. 😘
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've got a box of Jesus' blood, and his  body with extra cheese and pepperoni
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Everyone's Irish tonight. How about some nice mashed potatoes and a corned beef?


I did braised cabbage, Irish soda bread, and corned beef grilled cheese sandwiches with Kerrygold extra sharp cheddar.

The cabbage was the most interesting, in a Dutch oven pour about 2Tb of oil, 1Tb butter, sweat one medium onion, add 2 finely diced carrots or 1/2 package shredded carrots, let sweat while cutting 1 medium green cabbage into 2" (on the thick side) wedges. Add caraway seeds, salt, mixed ground peppercorns, 1/4 cup Sherry vinegar and 2 cups water.

Cover and cook for 2 hours at 300 degrees, uncover and add 2Tb of stone ground mustard and stir to combine and then increase temp to 425, cook uncovered for 20 minutes and check, if reasonably dry and edges are browning then pull otherwise turn mixture over and let cook for another 10 minutes.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: I've got a box of Jesus' blood, and his  body with extra cheese and pepperoni


Oooh, is it Diet Jesus' Blood? I tell ya, one sip and it goes right to my hips.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Here's the dispensation.  https://archspmmainsite.s3.amazonaws.com/News/2023/St+Patricks+Day+Dispensation+2023.pdf

Oh noes, the religious fark says it's okay to eat traditional St Pat's Day meals and encourages those that eat meat to do something charitable.  THE HORROR.

Sure, religion is a joke, but come on.  In order to eat their corned beef and cabbage tens of thousands of people will do something charitable.  10x that number won't but people like my mother, God rest her soul, would have made us kids do it and she wasn't alone.

/I'm glad mom was gone before we knew dad's father was Jewish lol, that would have been one interesting family discussion.
/raised cat-holic but Jewish enough to have lost most of my family in Ukraine back in the 1900s
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I went out to dinner tonight with some friends. One is uber Catholic and got a fish fry. I was impressed with his willpower cuz he loves corned beef. He heard of the allowance but decided to stick to Lent.

/former Catholic here
//had beef on weck
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: I've got a box of Jesus' blood, and his  body with extra cheese and pepperoni


Praise Cheesus!
 
