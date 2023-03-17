 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   After you're finished driving your Ford off the road because you've lost your wipers and your brakes, you should check out this recall   (npr.org) divider line
12
    More: Fail, Brake, Lincoln MKX, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford Motor Company, Disc brake, Leak, Vehicle, Ford Edge  
•       •       •

503 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2023 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brakes, tires, wipers. If those three aren't working, you're on borrowed time.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an F150 affected by the late 90's ABS recall. I pulled the ABS fuse and used it that way until 2017. When I sold it I hooked back up the fuse and made an appointment at Ford for the recall. New buyer thought that was nice of me.
I'm sure Ford was thrilled to do a recall on a 19 year old truck.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a Ford?

Sweet!  What kind?  I hope it's a Mustang.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found
On
Road
Dead
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Found
On
Road
Dead


Driver
Returns
On
Foot
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But I thought ICE vehicles didn't have big recalls like those nasty unsafe environmentally unsound EVs that are always exploding for no reason at all.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
First On Race Recall Day
 
AirGee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Haha the Brake Fluid warning low light came on the way to work in my 2016 Focus going up a hill.  It turned itself off when leveled out.

I already made an appointment though.  They also don't mention Focus in the recall.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fixed Or Repaired Daily

Feed Oil Requirement Daily

F***ed Over Recycled Dodge
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AirGee: Haha the Brake Fluid warning low light came on the way to work in my 2016 Focus going up a hill.  It turned itself off when leveled out.

I already made an appointment though.  They also don't mention Focus in the recall.


Why did you buy a Focus?  Was a Matchbox too expensive?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have a 2013 Fusion and this will be at least the 5th different recall on it. Might be time for a new car sometime this year.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Found
On
Road
Dead


Ohh, now do Pontiac.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.