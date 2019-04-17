 Skip to content
(CBC)   Canadian man upset to learn he was diagnosed as an American   (cbc.ca) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Uneducated massive redneck p*ssy is my Ted Nugent with Capt Beefheart on horn coverband name
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Puh-LEEEZE! I'm a "degen from upcountry"!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: 'Puh-LEEEZE! I'm a "degen from upcountry"!


Farking degens....
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada has its share of "redneck hicks" too.

Exhibit A:

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: 'Puh-LEEEZE! I'm a "degen from upcountry"!


well, Merritt is upcountry

\degen, redneck, it's pretty much all the same as soon as you're 2 hours from the coast

/s
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
great zot!
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's from Merrit, so the chart was correct.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knew a lady who worked in the ER in Dublin, GA. They would make open pages over the PA referring to DRCWs. Dirt Road Crack Whore. Which was a very specific and common patient type there.
 
monkeyboycjc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Canada has its share of "redneck hicks" too.

Exhibit A:

[gannett-cdn.com image 850x956]


You shut your mouth!!! Red Green is a national hero.
But srsly, we do have a ton of rednecks. Pretty sure the physio is in the wrong for noting it on an official medical file though.
(I'm not saying what she did was right, but if it went as I suspect it did, I understand)
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I expect the medical system to deliver an official apology to his abode or thereabouts.

We're from Canada Health, eh. We've come to say we're soory, but could you help us find aboot where his hoose might be?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Normal_for_Norfolk
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should be proud to be taken for an American. Without us Americans, the Canucks would be speaking German today.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's only one Canadian hero you need to solve this problem:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/He can help the redneck hick find beer on the sun
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: He should be proud to be taken for an American. Without us Americans, the Canucks would be speaking German today.


And without us Canadians you would not have poutine.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monkeyboycjc: Mrtraveler01: Canada has its share of "redneck hicks" too.

Exhibit A:

[gannett-cdn.com image 850x956]

You shut your mouth!!! Red Green is a national hero.
But srsly, we do have a ton of rednecks. Pretty sure the physio is in the wrong for noting it on an official medical file though.
(I'm not saying what she did was right, but if it went as I suspect it did, I understand)


I actually love Red Green too. I watched him on PBS late night when I was growing up. Probably played a part in shaping my sense of humor too.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robert Munro, 37, hurt his back in December while on the job, delivering furniture. He filed a WorkSafeBC claim and ended up in physiotherapy.

But while reviewing his WorkSafeBC file, he came across comments referring to him as a "redneck hick to death" and an "uneducated massive redneck p-y," and claimed he was "playing the system."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Dr Magua is no fan of Munro
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Schmerd1948: He should be proud to be taken for an American. Without us Americans, the Canucks would be speaking German today.

And without us Canadians you would not have poutine.


I can't be grateful for something I've never tried before, and have no access to.  Y'all need to find a way to get this poutine stuff down here.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: There's only one Canadian hero you need to solve this problem:

[Fark user image 782x1024]

/He can help the redneck hick find beer on the sun


Troy looks... different than I remember. I can't quite put my finger on it, but he doesn't look quite the same. Maybe it's because he doesn't have the jacket on.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Schmerd1948: He should be proud to be taken for an American. Without us Americans, the Canucks would be speaking German today.

And without us Canadians you would not have poutine.


Gravy, cheese curds, and fries? Really? You don't think us Cheeseheads wouldn't have eventually come up with that for something to snack on for Packer or Badger gamedays? Hell, we'd probably end up with debates on the correct beer pairings.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vern: DarkSoulNoHope: There's only one Canadian hero you need to solve this problem:

[Fark user image 782x1024]

/He can help the redneck hick find beer on the sun

Troy looks... different than I remember. I can't quite put my finger on it, but he doesn't look quite the same. Maybe it's because he doesn't have the jacket on.


Troy changed after he stopped reading The Book of Mormon.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Schmerd1948: He should be proud to be taken for an American. Without us Americans, the Canucks would be speaking German today.

And without us Canadians you would not have poutine.


I do thank you Canadians for giving us New Jerseyans the best hockey goalie who ever played the game.

/Marty's Better!
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hick Off
Youtube 7puRh_ZPwW8
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The doctor is a full asshole and should be fired.

The guy goes in for help for a physical injury from lifting heavy things - an absolutely everyday, common sort of injury that can still make it impossible to work - and the doctor puts a bunch of bullshiat stereotypes in the file? Claims he's just "gaming the system"? No way is this doctor delivering proper care to patients.

A doctor like that can't be trusted, period.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: Y'all need to find a way to get this poutine stuff down here.


media.tenor.comView Full Size


Well... that's a brand new sentence.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tough diagnosis. Does it knock ten or twenty years off his life expectancy? Of course, he could be worse. He could be diagnose as a Russian, Lucky to make it to sixty.

If I were a Russian I would be dead. As a Canadian I haven't claime my Canada pension and Old Age Supplement and run a risk of making it to the age the average American man can hope for unless he lives in a Red State or is black, poor, rural or working class and therefore doesn't have ab fat corporate health care plan..
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Schmerd1948: He should be proud to be taken for an American. Without us Americans, the Canucks would be speaking German today.

And without us Canadians you would not have poutine.


There's a fast food chain here in New Zealand called "texas chicken" that has recently started selling poutine because when I think fried texas food, I think poutine.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamatari: The doctor is a full asshole and should be fired.

The guy goes in for help for a physical injury from lifting heavy things - an absolutely everyday, common sort of injury that can still make it impossible to work - and the doctor puts a bunch of bullshiat stereotypes in the file? Claims he's just "gaming the system"? No way is this doctor delivering proper care to patients.

A doctor like that can't be trusted, period.


True, no one has ever visited physical therapy for a worker's comp claim only to be caught faking it. "Doc, I hurt so bad I can barely get out of bed. Now can we hurry this up so I can get to the lake to jetski?"
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They dropped his coverage?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

adamatari: The doctor is a full asshole and should be fired.

The guy goes in for help for a physical injury from lifting heavy things - an absolutely everyday, common sort of injury that can still make it impossible to work - and the doctor puts a bunch of bullshiat stereotypes in the file? Claims he's just "gaming the system"? No way is this doctor delivering proper care to patients.

A doctor like that can't be trusted, period.


Probably an employee of the doctor.
Probably someone at the receptionist desk who didn't like the way he talked to them, or something.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: monkeyboycjc: Mrtraveler01: Canada has its share of "redneck hicks" too.

Exhibit A:

[gannett-cdn.com image 850x956]

You shut your mouth!!! Red Green is a national hero.
But srsly, we do have a ton of rednecks. Pretty sure the physio is in the wrong for noting it on an official medical file though.
(I'm not saying what she did was right, but if it went as I suspect it did, I understand)

I actually love Red Green too. I watched him on PBS late night when I was growing up. Probably played a part in shaping my sense of humor too.


His YouTube channel has all the episodes, free. Can't recall if there's ads or not.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It saves so much writing to just say 'redneck hick' than write: anti-vaxxer, alcoholic, hunter, bad oral hygiene, uneducated and proud of it  etc.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My wife is an xray technologist and they have to put in notes about patients all the time, like 'very obese' 'huge boobs' 'very confrontational'.
I would like the guy try to explain why he is insulted by being called a redneck.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Mrtraveler01: monkeyboycjc: Mrtraveler01: Canada has its share of "redneck hicks" too.

Exhibit A:

[gannett-cdn.com image 850x956]

You shut your mouth!!! Red Green is a national hero.
But srsly, we do have a ton of rednecks. Pretty sure the physio is in the wrong for noting it on an official medical file though.
(I'm not saying what she did was right, but if it went as I suspect it did, I understand)

I actually love Red Green too. I watched him on PBS late night when I was growing up. Probably played a part in shaping my sense of humor too.

His YouTube channel has all the episodes, free. Can't recall if there's ads or not.


I have ublock origin, so no. No ads.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It saves so much writing to just say 'redneck hick' than write: anti-vaxxer, alcoholic, hunter, bad oral hygiene, uneducated and proud of it  etc.


You're an anti-vaxxer, and I find that much easier to write.
 
