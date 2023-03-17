 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   A good friend will dig you up if you are buried alive   (wcax.com) divider line
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Of course, you probably owe them money.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Skiers should wear one of these to blow the snow out and allow them to escape.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That person was swept 500 vertical feet (152 meters) down a narrow gully before coming to rest buried and unable to move anything, except for one hand,

That is not an experience I need to ever experience.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jeff Fongemie, the interim director of the avalanche center, described them Friday as "experienced back country skiers,"

I will believe that about the one who turned back, at least.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The skier was uninjured, unless you count the bad case of shrinkage.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On course to get buried in a New Hampshire avalanche, but has no friends to dig him out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A few years ago we were heading up to A-Basin from Keystone. At some point the night before the was an avalanche that partially covered the road to A-Basin. I had never seen anything like that before. The snowpack comes down in slabs, not like fluffy snow or whatnot. The slabs were as tall as a house and brought down full grown trees with it. To be in the middle of something like that has to be more than terrifying. Also, if the snow is loose it'll tend to re-freeze pretty much immediately after the motion stops so if a skier is under it...even by a few inches...the effect would be like being encased in concrete.

Nightmare material.
 
