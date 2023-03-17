 Skip to content
(Q13 Fox)   Seattle: "You offer $100k? Best I can do is give you $49k for that"   (q13fox.com) divider line
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Most would just call that "~200% median USA cost of living".
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Worth even less in the San Francisco Bay Area.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Worth even less in the San Francisco Bay Area.


Was just coming in to say that's probably like $2 in San Francisco.
 
firefly212
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
About the same as the Denver area, just a tiny bit higher.
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The most desirable and densely populated places cost more to live in?
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
End of last year we left #13 for an exurb of #1.
And that $100,000 goes even further when you live across the state line in MS.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thanks to no state income tax and the low cost of living, seven out of the 10 cities in the top 10 are located in Texas.

Notably ignores that people get reamed on property taxes and a million other unexpected costs.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Vansthing: The most desirable and densely populated places cost more to live in?


Desirable and densely populated are mutually exclusive for me, but you go ahead and enjoy.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How do you write an article like that without addressing things like debt and home ownership.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Thanks to no state income tax and the low cost of living, seven out of the 10 cities in the top 10 are located in Texas.

Notably ignores that people get reamed on property taxes and a million other unexpected costs.


Plus they have to deal with Republican politicians who will attempt to prevent you from having the right to vote if you live in a majority Democratic area, like a city (as well as prevent cities from enacting progressive laws and policy, "states rights" of course).
 
darkeyes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Thanks to no state income tax and the low cost of living, seven out of the 10 cities in the top 10 are located in Texas.

Notably ignores that people get reamed on property taxes and a million other unexpected costs.


As someone who lives in Texas, I probably got charged a fee for this post
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

darkeyes: UltimaCS: Thanks to no state income tax and the low cost of living, seven out of the 10 cities in the top 10 are located in Texas.

Notably ignores that people get reamed on property taxes and a million other unexpected costs.

As someone who lives in Texas, I probably got charged a fee for this post


Your fee will be donated to the local Buc'ees
 
