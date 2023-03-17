 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   More grandmas and grandpas are going wild in nursing homes   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Disease, Dementia, Health care, New Jersey, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Aggression, Psychiatry, Patient  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MADtv - 7am Condo Report #1: Call from Grandson
Youtube dnsRAzV3d28
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is not the kind of going wild I was expecting.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old news
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing will make you horde money more than seeing your grandparents die penniless in a government run nursing home.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because there's lots of money in running an assisted living and they can have up to 6 residents with dementia before they have to have "memory care" protocols, that's why.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im honestly glad my grandparents died of cancer before we had to home them in a facility.  Even the good ones are just sadness factories.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The GAO also questioned why there was not more complete data on nursing home abuse.

Gosh, I wonder why there's not more complete data.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: FTFA: The GAO also questioned why there was not more complete data on nursing home abuse.

Gosh, I wonder why there's not more complete data.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
most assisted living centers have tiny fat women who barely speak english and have trouble getting out of a chair, much less lifting your Nana. the other employees are paid less than MacDonald workers and will steal anything they can get their hands on.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I would love to use the excuse of having dementia to hit people with a cane that I don't like.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took care of my Mom her last 18 months. I had relief when my sisters would come and visit. Her sister was hoping I would do the same for her but there is no way I could go through that again. I felt bad but she was in one for awhile but then returned home. They told us without care she would probably have a bad fall and die that way, And she did. I will opt out of life when things get bad.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I think I would love to use the excuse of having dementia to hit people with a cane that I don't like.


You just gave me a reason to not opt out on life as quickly as I planned.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fano: Smelly Pirate Hooker: FTFA: The GAO also questioned why there was not more complete data on nursing home abuse.

Gosh, I wonder why there's not more complete data.

[y.yarn.co image 400x213] [View Full Size image _x_]


You can trouble me for a nice glass of shut the hell up!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Because there's lots of money in running an assisted living and they can have up to 6 residents with dementia before they have to have "memory care" protocols, that's why.


If it's a Jewish old-folks home, is it memory-protocols for the elders of zion?
 
Mouser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The first rule of Nursing Home Fight Club is you don't talk about Nursing Home Fight Club.
 
whitroth
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Nothing will make you horde money more than seeing your grandparents die penniless in a government run nursing home.


What "government-run" nursing home? Except for a very few military ones, they're *all* private, for-profit. And between what a friend told me, and the places one of my daughters has worked, most of them are FOR PROFIT, and who cares about the "residents"? Understaffed, and staff that doesn't care.

For those looking for one for someone, if you smell sh*t when you walk in, walk out, just say no. And yes, some are that bad.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Back in2009 the old pro wrestler and AWA founder Verne Gagne killed a 97-year-old fellow patient at the nursing home they were both at. Supposedly by body slamming the old guy.

Gagne was 82 and suffering from Alzheimer's.

Ex-pro wrestler accused in nursing home death (nbcnews.com)
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Headline question literally answered in the first sentence.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seniors from NJ trying to beat the shiat out of each other for no good reason don't have dementia. They are just from NJ.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whitroth: Glorious Golden Ass: Nothing will make you horde money more than seeing your grandparents die penniless in a government run nursing home.

What "government-run" nursing home? Except for a very few military ones, they're *all* private, for-profit. And between what a friend told me, and the places one of my daughters has worked, most of them are FOR PROFIT, and who cares about the "residents"? Understaffed, and staff that doesn't care.

For those looking for one for someone, if you smell sh*t when you walk in, walk out, just say no. And yes, some are that bad.


Maybe it's run by the county government. My county has a County run nursing home. The administration reports to the county commissioners and employees are considered county employees.3. For a while, it was where you wanted to place a loved one and you were lucky when a spot opened up.

Now, even though considered "non-profit", they pay the staff piddly, can't get enough help, and basically short-staff every shift. My aunt used to like it out there but now my dad and his siblings are in the process of getting her out of there due to neglect and safety concerns.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I think I would love to use the excuse of having dementia to hit people with a cane that I don't like.


Why would you dislike a cane?
 
