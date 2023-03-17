 Skip to content
(KSDK St. Louis)   Redneck sheriff and two of his redneck deputies behind bars for felony rednecking   (ksdk.com) divider line
44
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jeff Foxworthy nods.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, it's Warshington.

Yeah, story tracks then.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maga
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The bonus nose gear on the shortest dude on the left takes the cake.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice to see their sheriff is so healthy.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The men are also accused of putting a fake "stop and hold" instruction on the child's mother's record, so if any police officer stopped her, she would be detained. The men are also accused of getting the mother and daughter's real-time location by fraudulently obtaining a ping from their cellphones. Gaston then used that information to go to a location in Jefferson County where they were seeking "refuge" from him, according to the documents.

JFC.
 
RankStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Middle jail orange guy will be the first to flip and testify
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Criminal street gang activity. I bet none of them that coming, since that's a blah person crime
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: [Fark user image image 701x241]
The bonus nose gear on the shortest dude on the left takes the cake.


Anyone willing to bet the combined IQ is under 200?
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's nice to see their sheriff is so healthy.


Yeah the nasal cannula on the sheriff is *chef's kiss* perfect. Probably a plague rat recovering from COVID.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ethertap: Oh, it's Warshington.

Yeah, story tracks then.


Worse, it's Ironton.
 
suburbanguerilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone wanna guess what political party the sheriff belongs to?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pudding Taine: Gyrfalcon: It's nice to see their sheriff is so healthy.

Yeah the nasal cannula on the sheriff is *chef's kiss* perfect. Probably a plague rat recovering from COVID.


Yeppers.

Last year, the sheriff was hospitalized for nearly four months, part of that time spent on a ventilator because of COVID, the Sheriff's Office said.

Last week, days after Burkett was interviewed by patrol investigators, he checked himself into the hospital. The Iron County Sheriff's Department told people on Facebook that Burkett was hospitalized March 10 for complications from COVID-19.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republican heroes.
Back the blue.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Redneck sheriff is super redundant
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He's a great guy," she said. "He wouldn't do anything that would jeopardize him in his job."

Uh yeah because they usually get away with it. What else have they been getting away with?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one stalks his wife like Gaston.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an impressive collection of Real Murican facial hair. Just need the chinstrap to collect the whole set.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming soon to a cush position in a department in the next county over
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's nice to see their sheriff is so healthy.


That's because he can't get the ivermectin  to take out the 'rona.

Don't worry, folks.  He'll be reelected in a landslide.

How does a county with only 9,500 people even afford a sheriff's department?  I would have assumed they would have to get coverage from the state or surrounding counties.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Gyrfalcon: It's nice to see their sheriff is so healthy.

That's because he can't get the ivermectin  to take out the 'rona.

Don't worry, folks.  He'll be reelected in a landslide.

How does a county with only 9,500 people even afford a sheriff's department?  I would have assumed they would have to get coverage from the state or surrounding counties.


They had a special election probably and raised everyone's property taxes half a percent. Nobody bothered to vote because nobody knew about it and the county and the sheriff have been skimming ever since. It worked for the City of Bell, so they probably figured why not?
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a statement, an attorney representing Burkett called the charges "politically motivated."
"There has been an ongoing attempt to remove Sheriff Burkett from office before he even took office," the statement said.

Yeah, and...? "People have been saying for a long time that cold weather could affect the O-rings on the Space Shuttle boosters."

Also, judging by the numbers on the booking placards, they got Sheriff Butthurt (what it looks like in photo) days before the others. Whaddya wanna bet Sheriff Butthurt folded like origami and tried to blame everybody else?
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully iron county learned from the other Missouri sheriffs that got hit with criminal charges and still got to finish their term as sheriff without being legally able to fill the position.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Politically motivated" is the new "It wadn't me..."
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: special20: [Fark user image image 701x241]
The bonus nose gear on the shortest dude on the left takes the cake.

Anyone willing to bet the combined IQ is under 200?


Anyone willing to bet that this isn't the first time they've abused police assets for self gain?

According to the article, Iron County has 9,500 residents.  There are neighborhood blocks in NYC with higher populations than that.  Maybe it isn't such a great idea for states to allow towns and counties with such small populations to run their own police forces.  Delegate the responsibility to the Missouri state police and let them operate a satellite station in that area so they can keep an eye on employees.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: [Fark user image 701x241]
The bonus nose gear on the shortest dude on the left takes the cake.


Fat, white, middle aged men with goatees...Natures greatest monsters...
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: "He's a great guy," she said. "He wouldn't do anything that would jeopardize him in his job."

Uh yeah because they usually get away with it. What else have they been getting away with?


Yeah, when did that guy stop beating his wife? Or yours?
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinjiin: Someone Else's Alt: special20: [Fark user image image 701x241]
The bonus nose gear on the shortest dude on the left takes the cake.

Anyone willing to bet the combined IQ is under 200?

Anyone willing to bet that this isn't the first time they've abused police assets for self gain?

According to the article, Iron County has 9,500 residents.  There are neighborhood blocks in NYC with higher populations than that.  Maybe it isn't such a great idea for states to allow towns and counties with such small populations to run their own police forces.  Delegate the responsibility to the Missouri state police and let them operate a satellite station in that area so they can keep an eye on employees.


I lived in a smallish town in MD, larger than this, and they did just that.  No "local" sheriff, just county police and a substation - mainly just a parking lot where they can keep a couple squad cars and a fridge where they can keep lunch if they brown bag it.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: According to the charging documents, they were helping Rick Gaston, an Iron County resident, with a scheme to kidnap Gaston's children from their mother after a domestic dispute.

No one disputes like Gaston
Is in cahoots like Gaston
With law enforcement brutes like Gaston
The evidence against him's incriminating
It's jail with no bail for Gaston!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if it was all women you'd be singing a much different tune.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gaston looks like he's 60 in that pic, how old are his children?
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You can get shot for callin' a hillbilly a redneck
 
khatores
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jtown: Gyrfalcon: It's nice to see their sheriff is so healthy.

That's because he can't get the ivermectin  to take out the 'rona.

Don't worry, folks.  He'll be reelected in a landslide.

How does a county with only 9,500 people even afford a sheriff's department?  I would have assumed they would have to get coverage from the state or surrounding counties.


Now I don't wanna be too darn tootin' or nuttin', but I figure...if yer a fella who's lived in Iron County for a stretch...

...well...

(tips chair back , tips hat back, puts piece of hay in mouth, waits 5 minutes)

..ya know, the thing is...ain't a whole lot goin' on here, most of the time.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/i'ts about 60 miles from the northern edge of Iron County to St. Louis
//as the crow flies
 
khatores
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

browntimmy: Gaston looks like he's 60 in that pic, how old are his children?


Not the map below.  There's nothing to do out there besides fark and fark some more.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

khatores: browntimmy: Gaston looks like he's 60 in that pic, how old are his children?

Not the map below.  There's nothing to do out there besides fark and fark some more.


Poor sheep.
 
azxj
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Poor sheep.


"Honest ossifer, I was just pushing it through the fence!"  "Then why are you naked?"  "Uhhhh... aerodynamics?"
 
snitramc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: That's an impressive collection of Real Murican facial hair. Just need the chinstrap to collect the whole set.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
From the title, I was trying to figure out how "rednecking" was felonious, but after reading TFA I have to agree with Subby's description.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can't be the only one who heard 'Dixie' playing through an air horn after reading the headline, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mouser: From the title, I was trying to figure out how "rednecking" was felonious, but after reading TFA I have to agree with Subby's description.


But they are your fellow voting demographic.
Are you one of the rich Republicans who makes fun of all the poor ones and sends them to do your dirty work?
 
henryhill
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That sounds like the type of plan that is hatched at 3am at the bar, but usually forgotten about by the next afternoon. Then there is these guys.
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

special20: [Fark user image 701x241]
The bonus nose gear on the shortest dude on the left takes the cake.


The dude on the left almost looks like Fat Mike from NOFX.
 
Madame Psychosis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Guy on the right was also charged with trying to kidnap a goddamn liter of cola.

/DNRTFA
 
