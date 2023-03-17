 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   New York City, where the mysterious green subway goo is back ...just in time for St. Paddy's Day   (gothamist.com) divider line
15
    More: Weird, New York, New York Post, Borough (New York City), Graduate school, MTA spokesperson Joana Flores, New York City, Metro station, prior instance of green subway goop  
•       •       •

351 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2023 at 3:50 PM (41 minutes ago)



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one. I'll get the lights
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought it was pink.
 
synithium
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dip some turtles in that shiat and prepare for awesomeness.

Cowabunga dudes!!!
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Leprechaun pee
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Prolly bong water.
/ got nuthin'
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It could be Hordak, but the location makes T.C.R.I. the most-likely culprit.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is your daily Fark reminder that if your goo is green...

Now might be a good time to check into a clinic.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I thought it was pink.


It was, although the video game had green slime as one of the weapons.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: It could be Hordak, but the location makes T.C.R.I. the most-likely culprit.


Lulz.  The marketing department for She-Ra since they came out with cool villains...and young boys wanted those toys.

/I know I did.
//Show came out when I was in first grade.
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Police are still looking for Krang...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks like antifreeze.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 612x271]


Usernme checks out.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: Ivo Shandor: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 612x271]

Usernme checks out.


Also Username.  Typing is too much for me today.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 612x271]


Depends- Did this happen on the upper vest side?
 
