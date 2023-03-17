 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US Supreme Court)   Live 1:45 ET SCOTUS hosts a Bar Memorial for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Line up to fondly remember a champion of woman's right, or curse her for not retiring earlier, or cringe at hypocrisies   (supremecourt.gov) divider line
40
    More: Live, Supreme court, United States, Supreme Court of the United States, Citation, Judge, Court, Judiciary, Supreme Court Building  
•       •       •

174 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Mar 2023 at 1:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thomas is there to curse her for championing women's rights and fondly remember her not retiring earlier.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
poor Bader dead and gone
left us here to sing this song
pretty aged Justice with the black robe on
poor Bader dead and gone
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In her defense, if she'd retired while Obama was President, Republicans would have blocked her replacement.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live 🍷
Laugh 😆
Lose Your Rights 🤰 💸
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Live 🍷
Laugh 😆
Lose Your Rights 🤰 💸


No idea what this means.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, shut the f**k up, you masturbating idlers.
Do something with your own shiatty lives, instead of sniping at your betters.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obama's judges are far too old to be on the Supreme Court. I think there's a law school student we could put in instead.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Oh, shut the f**k up, you masturbating idlers.
Do something with your own shiatty lives, instead of sniping at your betters.


...he said on Fark dot com.
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: In her defense, if she'd retired while Obama was President, Republicans would have blocked her replacement.


You say that, but I doubt Obama would have sat on his laurels with two vacancies, and I further doubt that Democrats wouldn't have shown up en masse to vote for Hillary and that a lot of Republican women wouldn't have as well after Trump said in an interview that women should be punished for abortion.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FnkyTwn: foo monkey: In her defense, if she'd retired while Obama was President, Republicans would have blocked her replacement.

You say that, but I doubt Obama would have sat on his laurels with two vacancies, and I further doubt that Democrats wouldn't have shown up en masse to vote for Hillary and that a lot of Republican women wouldn't have as well after Trump said in an interview that women should be punished for abortion.


You've got an envious amount of hope for things that demonstrably didn't happen.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: jso2897: Oh, shut the f**k up, you masturbating idlers.
Do something with your own shiatty lives, instead of sniping at your betters.

...he said on Fark dot com.


You are very intelligent.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Obama's judges are far too old to be on the Supreme Court. I think there's a law school student we could put in instead.


Nahh, lets appoint a fetus. According to the SC, they are people too.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This may be a hot take or viewed as a controversial opinion, but I firmly believe Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a Justice that sat on the Supreme Court.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to hear what Thomas or the Trump morons have to say about anything.

I'd rather dig up that fascist Scalia and hear what he had to say, he might actually be sincere about her.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: FnkyTwn: foo monkey: In her defense, if she'd retired while Obama was President, Republicans would have blocked her replacement.

You say that, but I doubt Obama would have sat on his laurels with two vacancies, and I further doubt that Democrats wouldn't have shown up en masse to vote for Hillary and that a lot of Republican women wouldn't have as well after Trump said in an interview that women should be punished for abortion.

You've got an envious amount of hope for things that demonstrably didn't happen.


"I don't get out of bed for less than 3 supreme court vacancies"

Every single candidate in the GOP primaries said they were gonna appoint judges to end Roe and 2/3 of voters either didn't care or agreed.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the conservative justices there to piss on her grave as they undo the things she championed?
 
AxiomJackson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: This may be a hot take or viewed as a controversial opinion, but I firmly believe Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a Justice that sat on the Supreme Court.


Woah woah woah,,, let's not be to hasty here.

Personally, I'm on the fence about the whole thing.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: This may be a hot take or viewed as a controversial opinion, but I firmly believe Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a Justice that sat on the Supreme Court.


Objection: that's wild speculation!!!
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: In her defense, if she'd retired while Obama was President, Republicans would have blocked her replacement.


He asked her after he won re-election. Kagan had no troubles passing.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: In her defense, if she'd retired while Obama was President, Republicans would have blocked her replacement.


As much as it really feels like she should've retired around 2014, I also think you're right.

This might've been a No-win situation.

That said, these fark fossils should learn from her lesson and work to hand the reigns to their replacements instead of keeping their iron grips on the levers of power, because they can't accept their role in the social order any more.

You want to be the Wisened Elder, fine, but work to advise, not try to extend your rule.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next,, folks, stay tuned for a fascinating account of what Post Malone thinks of Pavarotti's singing.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Subtonic: jso2897: Oh, shut the f**k up, you masturbating idlers.
Do something with your own shiatty lives, instead of sniping at your betters.

...he said on Fark dot com.

You are very intelligent.


I love when my farkie's line up so perfectly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
96 - 3
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish they would go back to reading their opinions aloud.
 
Zombie Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think putting a box under it will help
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Oh, shut the f**k up, you masturbating idlers.
Do something with your own shiatty lives, instead of sniping at your betters.


Who the fark are you yelling at? There is like 4 posts above yours and none of them are particularly inflammatory. Just needed to get a little rage out this afternoon?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


/Darth Bader Ginsburg
 
whidbey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Subtonic: jso2897: Subtonic: jso2897: Oh, shut the f**k up, you masturbating idlers.
Do something with your own shiatty lives, instead of sniping at your betters.

...he said on Fark dot com.

You are very intelligent.

I love when my farkie's line up so perfectly.

[Fark user image 494x392]


*gives Subtonic an extra scoop from jso2987's dish of ice cream
 
whidbey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: mistahtom: Live 🍷
Laugh 😆
Lose Your Rights 🤰 💸

No idea what this means.


Dude's durnk on processed foods again.
 
Liese
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
..."woman's right"????
 
wademh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Liese: ..."woman's right"????


Alway wanting more, eh?
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: jso2897: Oh, shut the f**k up, you masturbating idlers.
Do something with your own shiatty lives, instead of sniping at your betters.

Who the fark are you yelling at? There is like 4 posts above yours and none of them are particularly inflammatory. Just needed to get a little rage out this afternoon?


No. The post was specifically and personally directed at you, and only you.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whidbey: Subtonic: jso2897: Subtonic: jso2897: Oh, shut the f**k up, you masturbating idlers.
Do something with your own shiatty lives, instead of sniping at your betters.

...he said on Fark dot com.

You are very intelligent.

I love when my farkie's line up so perfectly.

[Fark user image 494x392]

*gives Subtonic an extra scoop from jso2987's dish of ice cream


whidbey: Subtonic: jso2897: Subtonic: jso2897: Oh, shut the f**k up, you masturbating idlers.
Do something with your own shiatty lives, instead of sniping at your betters.

...he said on Fark dot com.

You are very intelligent.

I love when my farkie's line up so perfectly.

[Fark user image 494x392]

*gives Subtonic an extra scoop from jso2987's dish of ice cream


Joke's on him. It's that crappy rainbow sherbet from Rite-Aid.
 
wademh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

supergirl salutes RBG
 
camaroash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jso2897: whidbey: Subtonic: jso2897: Subtonic: jso2897: Oh, shut the f**k up, you masturbating idlers.
Do something with your own shiatty lives, instead of sniping at your betters.

...he said on Fark dot com.

You are very intelligent.

I love when my farkie's line up so perfectly.

[Fark user image 494x392]

*gives Subtonic an extra scoop from jso2987's dish of ice cream

whidbey: Subtonic: jso2897: Subtonic: jso2897: Oh, shut the f**k up, you masturbating idlers.
Do something with your own shiatty lives, instead of sniping at your betters.

...he said on Fark dot com.

You are very intelligent.

I love when my farkie's line up so perfectly.

[Fark user image 494x392]

*gives Subtonic an extra scoop from jso2987's dish of ice cream

Joke's on him. It's that crappy rainbow sherbet from Rite-Aid.


Oh God dammit I could taste it as I read it. I don't have enough alcohol on hand to make me forget. Eww!
 
coscausticevil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: foo monkey: In her defense, if she'd retired while Obama was President, Republicans would have blocked her replacement.

As much as it really feels like she should've retired around 2014, I also think you're right.

This might've been a No-win situation.

That said, these fark fossils should learn from her lesson and work to hand the reigns to their replacements instead of keeping their iron grips on the levers of power, because they can't accept their role in the social order any more.

You want to be the Wisened Elder, fine, but work to advise, not try to extend your rule.


The Democrats held a Senate majority up to 2012, for the majority of Obama's terms. President Obama let her know she could pick her replacement. She was 79 years old and had cancer twice by the time the republicans took over. She made she choice to stay on, and it was a stupid farking choice to make.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jso2897: vilesithknight: jso2897: Oh, shut the f**k up, you masturbating idlers.
Do something with your own shiatty lives, instead of sniping at your betters.

Who the fark are you yelling at? There is like 4 posts above yours and none of them are particularly inflammatory. Just needed to get a little rage out this afternoon?

No. The post was specifically and personally directed at you, and only you.


Well thats a response I suppose. Thanks tho, I now know how to classify you in my fark world
Fark user image
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: ArkPanda: Obama's judges are far too old to be on the Supreme Court. I think there's a law school student we could put in instead.

Nahh, lets appoint a fetus. According to the SC, they are people too.


I think corporations are notorious for being almost like people.

There are a few woke banks currently down on their luck.

their boards could put their heads together and......
 
lilfry14
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

coscausticevil: The Democrats held a Senate majority up to 2012, for the majority of Obama's terms. President Obama let her know she could pick her replacement. She was 79 years old and had cancer twice by the time the republicans took over. She made she choice to stay on, and it was a stupid farking choice to make.


Movie idea:

It's A Wonderful Life where it's 2012 and an angel visits RBG and shows her the future of what will happen by 2022 if she doesn't retire.

At the end of the movie, her eyes shine an alt color as she looks into the camera and says "I know."

<Cut to black>

Directed by M Night Shyamalan
 
whidbey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lilfry14: coscausticevil: The Democrats held a Senate majority up to 2012, for the majority of Obama's terms. President Obama let her know she could pick her replacement. She was 79 years old and had cancer twice by the time the republicans took over. She made she choice to stay on, and it was a stupid farking choice to make.

Movie idea:

It's A Wonderful Life where it's 2012 and an angel visits RBG and shows her the future of what will happen by 2022 if she doesn't retire.

At the end of the movie, her eyes shine an alt color as she looks into the camera and says "I know."

<Cut to black>

Directed by M Night Shyamalan


I'd rather see a movie where smug Farkers who push this nonsense get covered in green slime.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.