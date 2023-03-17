 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Well that seemed excessive   (kfor.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hope that guy rots in jail for a long time. Just ignore the dog and slowly back away when a dog looks aggressive.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However, officers noticed a blood trail leading to one of the trash cans and shell casings around the trash. Eventually, the dog's body was found in the trash.

Bad writing or bad police work, you be the judge.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is that Ben Affleck
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like the dog had good reason to feel like that person merited being growled at.
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If the guy wanted to shoot dogs he should have gone to the academy, only police are allowed to shoot dogs without repercussions.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Hope that guy rots in jail for a long time. Just ignore the dog and slowly back away when a dog looks aggressive.


Sure. But. There is nothing more frightening then walking and suddenly a dog 🐕 barks all ugly at you. It legitimately make my heart ❤ race. One day before I die, I might burn 🔥 the owner's home down. Not really.  But that's how I feel one second after have the shiat scared out of me. It's awful.  And fills me with rage. And makes my blood boil.  Jfc.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just another second amendment supporter.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Sounds to me like the dog had good reason to feel like that person merited being growled at.


Braking dogs 🐕 should be illegal
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Like a cop wouldn't do that
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She told investigators that he grabbed the dog by its collar, and dragged it outside. Then she heard several gunshots.

https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/ThereIsNoKillLikeOverkill
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: kdawg7736: Hope that guy rots in jail for a long time. Just ignore the dog and slowly back away when a dog looks aggressive.

Sure. But. There is nothing more frightening then walking and suddenly a dog 🐕 barks all ugly at you. It legitimately make my heart ❤ race. One day before I die, I might burn 🔥 the owner's home down. Not really.  But that's how I feel one second after have the shiat scared out of me. It's awful.  And fills me with rage. And makes my blood boil.  Jfc.


Well, you beat women so we know you have anger management issues.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's pretty ruff.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

grokca: However, officers noticed a blood trail leading to one of the trash cans and shell casings around the trash. Eventually, the dog's body was found in the trash.

Bad writing or bad police work, you be the judge.


OFFICER:  Hey, Chief, we've been looking here for a while, we found some blood, and shell casings.  That's probably enough, right?
CHIEF:  You've only been there for like 5 minutes.  Maybe try for a little longer.
OFFICER:  But Chief!  This is super boring and we totally want to get back to the station and...wait...hold up, what's this?  Oh, dog carcass.  Yeah, we think we found the dog, Chief.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

grokca: However, officers noticed a blood trail leading to one of the trash cans and shell casings around the trash. Eventually, the dog's body was found in the trash.

Bad writing or bad police work, you be the judge.


Big trash can.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Arrogant Worms - Kill The Dog Next Door
Youtube 8Im1bCKoQs8
 
gamera1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If Florida man can "stand his ground" when threatened with popcorn in a movie theater, I'm sure any decent lawyer can make the case he felt threatened.
 
eagles95
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hope John Wick finds this pos
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Like a cop wouldn't do that


True, but they have limitless immunity

/Or some such thing
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: kdawg7736: Hope that guy rots in jail for a long time. Just ignore the dog and slowly back away when a dog looks aggressive.

Sure. But. There is nothing more frightening then walking and suddenly a dog 🐕 barks all ugly at you. It legitimately make my heart ❤ race. One day before I die, I might burn 🔥 the owner's home down. Not really.  But that's how I feel one second after have the shiat scared out of me. It's awful.  And fills me with rage. And makes my blood boil.  Jfc.


They can smell stupidity coming from blocks away.
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: grokca: However, officers noticed a blood trail leading to one of the trash cans and shell casings around the trash. Eventually, the dog's body was found in the trash.

Bad writing or bad police work, you be the judge.

OFFICER:  Hey, Chief, we've been looking here for a while, we found some blood, and shell casings.  That's probably enough, right?
CHIEF:  You've only been there for like 5 minutes.  Maybe try for a little longer.
OFFICER:  But Chief!  This is super boring and we totally want to get back to the station and...wait...hold up, what's this?  Oh, dog carcass.  Yeah, we think we found the dog, Chief.


More likely they needed to get permission from the property owner or wait for a warrant to arrive to look at things not in plain sight. Could also be they waited for evidence technicians to arrive to photograph the blood and shell casings before trampling through the scene.

I love to give cops a well deserved hard time, but there's plenty of reasons why "I think there's probably evidence of a crime there" doesn't immediately lead to "I found the evidence I was expecting to find". This wasn't a missing kid so the courts would probably take a dim view if the cops didn't follow proper procedures, there's no exigent circumstances for your pets =)
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
eagles95

I hope John Wick finds this pos

We need a Fark Comment of the Year contest.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cepheus Crater: waxbeans: kdawg7736: Hope that guy rots in jail for a long time. Just ignore the dog and slowly back away when a dog looks aggressive.

Sure. But. There is nothing more frightening then walking and suddenly a dog 🐕 barks all ugly at you. It legitimately make my heart ❤ race. One day before I die, I might burn 🔥 the owner's home down. Not really.  But that's how I feel one second after have the shiat scared out of me. It's awful.  And fills me with rage. And makes my blood boil.  Jfc.

They can smell stupidity coming from blocks away.


Ooooooo. So they bark at you too. I see.
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Just another second amendment supporter.


No, that's a coward. He was already manhandling the dog and set on killing it. You don't think he could have done it with a knife or a hammer? At least it was quick. 

Having said that, recently having lost the best dog ever I'd beat this fark to mental deficiency with a chair leg.
 
ansius
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb and suggest that maybe this guy wasn't just cruel to animals either.

kfor.comView Full Size
 
