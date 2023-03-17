 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WWLTV New Orleans)   Apparently it's illegal in Louisiana to have a nutria as a pet, even if it's Neuty, the potty-trained local celebrity   (wwltv.com) divider line
31
    More: Sad, Animal, male nutria, Zoo, Male, Ambassador Animal Program, Extinction, Insect, B. C. Stephenson  
•       •       •

808 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2023 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone pissed someone else off because I mean... in Louisiana? There's some weird sh*t going on in some Parishes and this ain't even close to weird.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.imgflip.com image 450x674]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for St Patrick's day, which falls on a Friday, but a pope long ago decided the nutria is a fish. Mighty fine eating on one of them.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nutri Grain soft baked breakfast bars still legal. Now available in raspberry flavor.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The law should be amended to add an exception for bonded rescue animals, such as this guy.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the problems in Louisiana and THIS is what the state is going after?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's not forget Dude that keeping wildlife, um... an amphibious rodent, for... um, ya know domestic... within the city... that ain't legal either.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The law should be amended to add an exception for bonded rescue animals, such as this guy.


The government knows what's best for you, netizen.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I forgot this one:
Fark user imageView Full Size

You are literally the worst state. Literally.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: All the problems in Louisiana and THIS is what the state is going after?

[Fark user image 403x487]


___________________________

What they and several other states are dealing with is the effects of invasive species wreaking havoc on local ecosystems.

But there should be an exception for bonded rescue animals, like backhand was saying above.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The party of small government strikes again
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Let's not forget Dude that keeping wildlife, um... an amphibious rodent, for... um, ya know domestic... within the city... that ain't legal either.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: All the problems in Louisiana and THIS is what the state is going after?

[Fark user image 403x487]


Well, you know Republicans. When there are lives at stake, they never hesitate to ban books. Besides, nutria are South American and probably drug dealers. If only we'd finished Trump's Wall, we'd be safe from foreign invaders.
 
p51d007
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She's not "Ellie Mae Clampet".  WILD life is suppose to remain WILD.
 
henryhill
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DVD: Walker: All the problems in Louisiana and THIS is what the state is going after?

[Fark user image 403x487]

___________________________

What they and several other states are dealing with is the effects of invasive species wreaking havoc on local ecosystems.

But there should be an exception for bonded rescue animals, like backhand was saying above.


Domestic cats are an invasive species from Africa. They destroy native wildlife and are incredibly prolific.

If the nutria is neutered and doesn't roam around in waterways, I think it's fine. They're not running a farm.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
LEAVE NEUTY ALONE!
Fark user imageView Full Size
/really though, I think the family deserves to keep this giant rodent
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

p51d007: She's not "Ellie Mae Clampet".  WILD life is suppose to remain WILD.


Invasive species. No bag limit.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

henryhill: [y.yarn.co image 400x300]


And a poorly made one, even by rat hat standards.
 
Ersatz Hatrack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Want to kill and eat them?  Fine!
Pet one?  Are you insane?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They're kidnapping that animal to force it to work for them.

I mean I'm glad they're not destroying it, but the fact that they intend to remove it from its home to make it a friggin ambassador animal??

"yes we're taking your pet out of the environment it's always known and feels safe in and we're going to parade it in front of strangers."
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: All the problems in Louisiana and THIS is what the state is going after?

[Fark user image image 403x487]


This is how they keep those top rankings.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
they were given a ticket from Wildlife and Fisheries for "possession of a wild quadruped without a license,"

He's an emotional support quadruped, you insensitive clods.

/meanwhile, wild bipeds are just fine in LA
 
maram500
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: kdawg7736: [i.imgflip.com image 450x674]

[Fark user image image 450x630]


"...while my current wife is in the hospital with terminal cancer and my mistress is working in my congressional office."
 
Rindred
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What about stuffing them down my pants for the purpose of gambling?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Neuty Neut Neut!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
🎵I got nasty habits, I take tea at three
Yes, and the meat I eat for dinner
Must be hung up for a week
My best friend, he shoots water rats
And feeds them to his geese
Don'cha think there's a place for you
In between the sheets?🎵
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

henryhill: [y.yarn.co image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's not gonna be good for business.
 
Kar98
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There is no such thing as a bloody nutria license!
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.