 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Next up, Kathy Hochul to start sending busloads to El Paso   (nbcnews.com) divider line
5
    More: Obvious, Hypothermia, New Hampshire, Government, Immigration, Canada, United States, snowy border, Rescue  
•       •       •

320 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Mar 2023 at 10:25 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JFC, you've made it to Canada and now you want to get into the US of MAGA? If you want to reunite your families, let them come to Canada.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They relish our health care system.
/None of this makes sense.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FU, Abbott, you roller peg shiat stain.

/this has nothing to do with the wheel chair dumbkopf
//it should simply be said at least once a day
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is too funny!  Having been to Canada, it's not that bad a place, but I can sympathize with our southern neighbors.

Canadian: Why not stay here?
Mexican: Freezin's the reason.

/ok and families
 
maudibjr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Canada is even more restrictive than the US on citizenship
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.