 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Because we know how we treat the poor in America and NEVER want to be treated like that?   (cnbc.com) divider line
8
    More: Obvious, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Government, Psychology, Insurance, Great Depression, Bank run, Fear, Bank  
•       •       •

459 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2023 at 5:40 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My first thought before reading the article was that the last guy to run gets eaten by the bear.

Was amused to see TFA said the same thing.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Because Peter Thiel organized a tech venture capital bank run in order to profit and/or help destroy civilized society?
 
6nome
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Joke's on you, I don't have any money in the bank. Or at all!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I blame Bart.

What Do You Mean The Bank Is Out Of Money? (The Simpsons)
Youtube Bzz8BvaQL9Q
 
othmar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jesus is the only one who treats poor people with kindness.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: My first thought before reading the article was that the last guy to run gets eaten by the bear.

Was amused to see TFA said the same thing.


cf-images.us-east-1.prod.boltdns.netView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I blame Bart.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Bzz8BvaQL9Q]


I blame the Jimmy Stewart impressionist, because that money certainly wasn't at Fred's house!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.