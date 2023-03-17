 Skip to content
(Independent)   US Army combat engineer files complaint about sexual assault, endures a month of sexual harassment, and is found dead. "No foul play is evident"   (independent.co.uk) divider line
32
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No foul play indeed because CID will use the big broom and the deep pile rug.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did I know it was Ft. Hood before I even clicked.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: How did I know it was Ft. Hood before I even clicked.


iirc, uncomfortably high rate of deaths/suicides there?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas has a way of infecting everything it can get its scummy hands on.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ignored suspicious death trifecta complete?
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Complaining about the rape? That's a murdering." - Army Bros
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So army, you know how you are constantly complaining about how hard recruiting is??

This is not helping.
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: How did I know it was Ft. Hood before I even clicked.


Because Texas is a shiathole that enjoys watching all living things suffer?
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As a former Combat Engineer this is farking depressing :(
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is why you never let the Spy sap your sentry.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Avery614: NewportBarGuy: How did I know it was Ft. Hood before I even clicked.

Because Texas is a shiathole that enjoys watching all living things suffer?


So sadomasochists?

Those Battalion Commanders need to be removed. They're acting like this was an accident. She was MURDERED!

/What the hell is it going to take to start holding people accountable?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It appears that the only way to get any sort of justice is to skip directly to posting everything on social media.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: As a former Combat Engineer this is farking depressing :(


As a human being, this is farking depressing.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: "Complaining about the rape? That's a murdering." - Army Bros


Seems like it's more a case of "make your life farking miserable so you kill yourself".  The original from Telemundo they link to (two jumps) quotes her Dad as saying some of her last texts with him were (paraphrasing) "everything sucks, I'm unhappy here, I want to die".  Then she stopped responding to his messages. Then couple days later the military came and told him she was dead.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It appears that the only way to get any sort of justice is to skip directly to posting everything on social media.


Not sure if serious, snarky, or a little column A, little column B, but I think your point is becoming despairingly true.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A fish rots from the head down.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Avery614: NewportBarGuy: How did I know it was Ft. Hood before I even clicked.

Because Texas is a shiathole that enjoys watching all living things suffer?

So sadomasochists?

Those Battalion Commanders need to be removed. They're acting like this was an accident. She was MURDERED!

/What the hell is it going to take to start holding people accountable?


They're not saying it was an accident. It's still under investigation. The 'not evident' part only means there wasn't any bullet wounds, stab wounds or severe trauma that would be evident when looking at the body.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: A fish rots from the head down.


So why do you support rotten fish heads, Trumper?
We know why.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, Fort Hood is obviously doing great, just two totally not suspicious deaths of women and a tiny little mass shooting in 2009. No big deal.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Former California Democratic Representative Jackie Speier said in 2021 that "you cannot have 20,000 sexual assault cases a year, have 7,000 people report, and then end up having a handful - 250 - that get convicted"."

Baby steps. Stop making the perfect the enemy of the good. You're depressing turnout.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark needs a 'Recurring' tag to accommodate dead female soldiers at Fort Hood.
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They do more rape before 6am than most people do all day.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: "Complaining about the rape? That's a murdering." - Army Bros


American Taliban drones don't only infest the legislature.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Army can do more. When drug use was a problem the DoD implemented training and random testing.

At the very least they should have relocated her so she wasn't trapped with the perpetrator. There are a lot of young and inexperienced people on bases that need training on what is appropriate and what is not.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And where are the male colleagues of these women? Why don't they stick up for their female compatriots?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Yeah, Fort Hood is obviously doing great, just two totally not suspicious deaths of women and a tiny little mass shooting in 2009. No big deal.


You totally forgot about the illegal Prostitution ring that was being run on that base.

Fort Hood sucks worse than you think.

Justice for Vanessa Guillen, this new Ana woman, and it's time to shut Fort Hood down completely.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: How did I know it was Ft. Hood before I even clicked.


Because is it was Pine Bluff, Arkansas, it wouldn't have made the news at all.   Fort Hood will always be second-place to Pine Bluff.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: There are a lot of young and inexperienced people on bases that need training on what is appropriate and what is not.


well the vast majority of people - including young people - know how to behave, so if that's true it's concerning
 
DVD
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

olorin604: So army, you know how you are constantly complaining about how hard recruiting is??

This is not helping.


________________________

The government having the VA essentially abandon a large ratio of wounded vets ("we find that the injury that wasn't present before service was not caused by said service, so go find a corner and quietly die of deprivation, please.") is also not helping.

So many ingredients in that particular misery stew...
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
csb:  my first assignment in the USAF was Shemya AFB, AK.   You go there for a year and rotate the hell out.    It's a rock in the Aleutian Islands roughly halfway between Anchorage and Tokyo.   Because everyone rotates out after a year, nothing ever can possibly change.   At the time I was there the base housed about 1000 men and 25 women.   I don't know how to put this politely, so I will just state for the record that some of the women made money  off some of the men there and nobody cared.   Everyone else just took a year to save every dime they got paid and that was worth a newish car as soon as you shipped stateside.   There was literally nothing else to spend any money on at that rock.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

olorin604: So army, you know how you are constantly complaining about how hard recruiting is??

This is not helping.


I'm going to leave that alone since I matured a bit, but if this was the old fark the hat would go off
 
emtwo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Senseless_drivel: The Army can do more. When drug use was a problem the DoD implemented training and random testing.

At the very least they should have relocated her so she wasn't trapped with the perpetrator. There are a lot of young and inexperienced people on bases that need training on what is appropriate and what is not.


No. This isn't a few young people that require further training. This shiat is systemic down to the roots. And if you need "training" on how to not sexually assault people, then you shouldn't be in the military.
 
