"I'm a Captain of a police department... turn your camera off" works better when you're the cop in charge and not the drunk driver   (dailymail.co.uk)
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be interested to see if the arresting officer is driven out over the next year.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have done it, and then beaten him like he's Black.
 
FutureWars
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not sorry
And I'm not a captain
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the minor credit of the officer, they followed procedures and left the camera on.  That probably protects them from accusations of bias and preferential treatment.  Good for the officer who certainly was under pressure.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, any cop tells me to turn my camera off in any situation I'm gonna be like "nah go fark yourself", whether they're the drunk being arrested or doing the arresting.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: I mean, any cop tells me to turn my camera off in any situation I'm gonna be like "nah go fark yourself", whether they're the drunk being arrested or doing the arresting.


I've had 2 broken phones due to cops, 1 go pro taken as "evidence." Cops here really don't like being held accountable while running their grift.

Related: Shout out to UAG for making a solid, bacon-resistant case.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No such thing as white privilege - no sir...

/ fark the police
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monocultured: replacementcool: I mean, any cop tells me to turn my camera off in any situation I'm gonna be like "nah go fark yourself", whether they're the drunk being arrested or doing the arresting.

I've had 2 broken phones due to cops, 1 go pro taken as "evidence." Cops here really don't like being held accountable while running their grift.

Related: Shout out to UAG for making a solid, bacon-resistant case.


What do they keep pulling you over for? I'm genuinely curious.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that this is from the Daily Fail, I now doubt the existence of Oklahoma, alcohol, and cameras
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

untoldforce: Monocultured: replacementcool: I mean, any cop tells me to turn my camera off in any situation I'm gonna be like "nah go fark yourself", whether they're the drunk being arrested or doing the arresting.

I've had 2 broken phones due to cops, 1 go pro taken as "evidence." Cops here really don't like being held accountable while running their grift.

Related: Shout out to UAG for making a solid, bacon-resistant case.

What do they keep pulling you over for? I'm genuinely curious.


They don't. I work in Bellevue half the time and the cops there love to harass people who don't look wealthy enough to be there. I have no problem being a spot documentarian.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monocultured: replacementcool: I mean, any cop tells me to turn my camera off in any situation I'm gonna be like "nah go fark yourself", whether they're the drunk being arrested or doing the arresting.

I've had 2 broken phones due to cops, 1 go pro taken as "evidence." Cops here really don't like being held accountable while running their grift.

Related: Shout out to UAG for making a solid, bacon-resistant case.


I need to find a recording app that automatically streams directly to cloud storage.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"But arresting officer Christopher Skinner holds firm as he reminds French he has 'taken an oath to uphold the law."

Lol, they take an oath to uphold the law?
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Reminder: cops are *not* your friend, and *always* keep your damn mouth shut except to answer their direct questions as succinctly as possible when it involves them asking for your name and date of birth, as anything you say can and *will* be used against you in a court of "law" (read: a prosecutor-called grand jury, which is *not* a real jury that determines guilt or innocence, but, instead, decides whether or not a prosecutor has enough probable cause to go to trial... based on what the prosecutor tells them without being challenged by defense counsel).
 
Monocultured
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dimensio: Monocultured: replacementcool: I mean, any cop tells me to turn my camera off in any situation I'm gonna be like "nah go fark yourself", whether they're the drunk being arrested or doing the arresting.

I've had 2 broken phones due to cops, 1 go pro taken as "evidence." Cops here really don't like being held accountable while running their grift.

Related: Shout out to UAG for making a solid, bacon-resistant case.

I need to find a recording app that automatically streams directly to cloud storage.

GoPro has that feature on subscription. Alternatively you can set up aggressive always on backup with Google drive video backup over wifi/cellular. It won't be streamed to the cloud until recording stops, but it's reasonably cheap @ $1.99/mo for 100gb.

There's live streaming as well, but I'm not really adept in that area.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

nitropissering: "But arresting officer Christopher Skinner holds firm as he reminds French he has 'taken an oath to uphold the law."

Lol, they take an oath to uphold the law?


Allegedly. Some cops seem to consider that "oath" to be a minor nuisance that can be safely ignored.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Given that this is from the Daily Fail, I now doubt the existence of Oklahoma, alcohol, and cameras


Huh, made this joke a week or two ago in another thread and somebody ripped me a new arse. Fark can be a strange place. Glad it was an anomaly. This place can get toxic, but not twitter level toxic.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: SpaceyCat: Given that this is from the Daily Fail, I now doubt the existence of Oklahoma, alcohol, and cameras

Huh, made this joke a week or two ago in another thread and somebody ripped me a new arse. Fark can be a strange place. Glad it was an anomaly. This place can get toxic, but not twitter level toxic.


(retweets)
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Given that this is from the Daily Fail, I now doubt the existence of Oklahoma, alcohol, and cameras


But you don't doubt the existence of police officers?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: But you don't doubt the existence of police officers?


They're too endemic to doubt
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Chief Superintendent Lookout: But you don't doubt the existence of police officers?

They're too endemic to doubt


Fair enough.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nitropissering: "But arresting officer Christopher Skinner holds firm as he reminds French he has 'taken an oath to uphold the law."

Lol, they take an oath to uphold the law?


No, the place an order and say "hold the slaw". You expect them to eat veggies?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Reminder: cops are *not* your friend, and *always* keep your damn mouth shut except to answer their direct questions as succinctly as possible when it involves them asking for your name and date of birth, as anything you say can and *will* be used against you in a court of "law" (read: a prosecutor-called grand jury, which is *not* a real jury that determines guilt or innocence, but, instead, decides whether or not a prosecutor has enough probable cause to go to trial... based on what the prosecutor tells them without being challenged by defense counsel).


I am pretty safe against being investigated by a grand jury. People like me get charged directly.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Daedalus27: To the minor credit of the officer, they followed procedures and left the camera on.  That probably protects them from accusations of bias and preferential treatment.  Good for the officer who certainly was under pressure.


That cop to be fired for unrelated situation in 3... 2...
 
