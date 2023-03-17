 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Mac Isaac, Hunter's laptop repair guy, is soon going to have a liquidation sale   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
134
    More: Cool, Law, Lawsuit, Lawyer, Expectation of privacy, Personal property, Damages, Joe Biden, United States  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  That's what needs to happen.

The fun part will be if at any time a prosecution of Hunter is based on information from the laptop.  Establishing chain of custody on any data will be a nightmare given how long the shop owner had the laptop, and what all he did with it.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy St. Patrick's Day, you tam o'shantered weirdo, Mac Isaac!
 
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: The fun part will be if at any time a prosecution of Hunter is based on information from the laptop.  Establishing chain of custody on any data will be a nightmare given how long the shop owner had the laptop, and what all he did with it.


Another will be that, if this case moves forward, the repair shop can easily get the case dismissed by arguing that it isn't Hunter's laptop.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: The fun part will be if at any time a prosecution of Hunter is based on information from the laptop.


There is no chance of a prosecution.  There is no desire for a prosecution.  The GQP only wants to hold committee meetings where they "buttery males" Biden by being breathlessly agog at what could be on the laptop if they just knew about it - they won't make a single attempt to know, but just imagine what could be on there!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This Is Bold Text: BizarreMan: The fun part will be if at any time a prosecution of Hunter is based on information from the laptop.  Establishing chain of custody on any data will be a nightmare given how long the shop owner had the laptop, and what all he did with it.

Another will be that, if this case moves forward, the repair shop can easily get the case dismissed by arguing that it isn't Hunter's laptop.



Tonight on Tucker: "Hunter admits it's his laptop!"
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, seems this Isaac guy is now in a real bind, huh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decisions, meet consequences.

You can become a darling of the conservative media, but you probably can't do it without farking yourself over.
 
Cat Food Sandwiches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Good.  That's what needs to happen.

The fun part will be if at any time a prosecution of Hunter is based on information from the laptop.  Establishing chain of custody on any data will be a nightmare given how long the shop owner had the laptop, and what all he did with it.


Absolutely.  The FBI couldn't even determine how classified docs got on Antnee Weiner's laptop.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep your eye on the ball there Mac

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suit, filed in a Delaware federal court, targets John Paul Mac Isaac, a computer repairman

So this guy who built his business and apparently his entire entity around being named "Mac" probably wasn't even born with it? I mean that's a lot of names, and I'm willing to bet only three of them were factory installed.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I give the Geek Squad my laptop to fix a stuck space bar, they now own the files? Is that how it works?
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: This Is Bold Text: BizarreMan: The fun part will be if at any time a prosecution of Hunter is based on information from the laptop.  Establishing chain of custody on any data will be a nightmare given how long the shop owner had the laptop, and what all he did with it.

Another will be that, if this case moves forward, the repair shop can easily get the case dismissed by arguing that it isn't Hunter's laptop.


Tonight on Tucker: "Hunter admits it's his laptop!"


That's already the talking point going round.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when you go to a court and say "he distributed my data". that tells everyone it was your laptop AND data.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an intriguing legal argument: abandoning a computer at the repair shop for 90 days makes it their property so they have the right to sell your nudes from the hard drive.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he's using the courts to coverup his crimes!
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tranquil Hegemony: The suit, filed in a Delaware federal court, targets John Paul Mac Isaac, a computer repairman

So this guy who built his business and apparently his entire entity around being named "Mac" probably wasn't even born with it? I mean that's a lot of names, and I'm willing to bet only three of them were factory installed.


it's probably Whitey McCaucasian.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up from this guy..."How I tanked my personal business and racked up a shiat load of legal fees for 15 minutes of partisan fame on Fox"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: when you go to a court and say "he distributed my data". that tells everyone it was your laptop AND data.


What's your favorite 🍆 dish besides Hunter Biden?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: If I give the Geek Squad my laptop to fix a stuck space bar, they now own the files? Is that how it works?


Yep. Never trust a computer repair place. They will go snooping around.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Hunter has a Bond henchman. Cool!
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: when you go to a court and say "he distributed my data". that tells everyone it was your laptop AND data.


How many times per day do you look at those pictures of Hunter Biden's cock? I'm guessing at least three.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With this move, Hunter Biden has once again earned my vote!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Puglio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: when you go to a court and say "he distributed my data". that tells everyone it was your laptop AND data.


Yeah...

"[Hunter] Biden had more than a reasonable expectation of privacy that any data that he created or maintained ... would not be accessed, copied, disseminated, or posted on the Internet for others to use against him or his family or for the public to view," according to the countersuit.

So it's actually his laptop. Which doesn't explain why he dropped off a laptop hundreds of miles from where he lives and then left it there. It's still very bizarre.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just curious because of the general Fark attitude about the repair guy. Should computer repair people turnover laptops when they find shady stuff on the hard drive? I suppose we will all agree on child porn, but where is the line?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: If I give the Geek Squad my laptop to fix a stuck space bar, they now own the files? Is that how it works?


If someone hands over a laptop to a repairman, and it so happens to have a bunch of kiddie porn on it and the tech happens to notice it, is he supposed to not say anything?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: It's an intriguing legal argument: abandoning a computer at the repair shop for 90 days makes it their property so they have the right to sell your nudes from the hard drive.


The idea of abandoned property and or salvage isn't something new to the law.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
On the bright side, you can absolutely wear your kilt during testimony!
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WTP 2: when you go to a court and say "he distributed my data". that tells everyone it was your laptop AND data.


There were nudes of the guy floating around Twitter. I don't think there's any dispute as to their origin.

That doesn't mean some print out of a Word document that says, "I am Hunter Biden and I did the China corruption to give China money to 'Big Guy' Daddy Joe" is authentic.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

phalamir: BizarreMan: The fun part will be if at any time a prosecution of Hunter is based on information from the laptop.

There is no chance of a prosecution.  There is no desire for a prosecution.  The GQP only wants to hold committee meetings where they "buttery males" Biden by being breathlessly agog at what could be on the laptop if they just knew about it - they won't make a single attempt to know, but just imagine what could be on there!


This.

We all know that there is absolutely no chance of a prosecution of Hunter Biden. The Trumps haven't been prosecuted. The Clintons were never prosecuted. Bush and Cheney were never prosecuted. Not even Nixon was prosecuted. Heck, Ted Kennedy only got a suspended jail sentence for drunkenly crashing a car, killing a woman, and running away from the scene of the crime.

There is no prosecution for the presidents or presidents' families in this country in the modern era.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, um

What was actually on the laptop and the drives?

I don't watch, or want to watch, enough news/opinion/entertainment channels to have ever learned.
 
Puglio
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: Just curious because of the general Fark attitude about the repair guy. Should computer repair people turnover laptops when they find shady stuff on the hard drive? I suppose we will all agree on child porn, but where is the line?


If it's probably not illegal but still kinda shady, you should contact Rudy Guiliani.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
With all the reporting, why little real discussion of chain of evidence or the fruit of the poisonous tree?
The "case" of Hunter's laptop had zero legal traction from the get-go.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: If I give the Geek Squad my laptop to fix a stuck space bar, they now own the files? Is that how it works?


No, Issac figured since it was left there he was able to claim salvage rights and plunder the gooey insides for plunder and profit
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA: those who allegedly trafficked his personal information.

Is that what we are calling posting stolen dick pics now?
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Never cared about the laptop story beyond the memes and lolz it provides, but there's a built-in hypocrisy here worth noting.

Imagine if Dems got ahold of say, DeathSatan's kid's laptop or one of the Trump kid's laptops and started shopping the Chinese embassy to buy the contents, posting nude pics from it all over, and distributing the private emails from it in bulk to any jerk with a (D) beside their name. There would be lawsuits and fake outrage for the remainder of my lifetime lol.

Or even non political, if someone got some famous actresses laptop and started distributing nude pics from it, trying to sell it to foreign embassies and distributing emails from it. Holy shiat. Both the Dems and Repubs would agree that would have to be a jailin'.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: Just curious because of the general Fark attitude about the repair guy. Should computer repair people turnover laptops when they find shady stuff on the hard drive? I suppose we will all agree on child porn, but where is the line?


Child porn. That's the line.

That other stuff on my hard drive? That's between me and my livestock.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, ,leftists agree that the laptop story is now real?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: If I give the Geek Squad my laptop to fix a stuck space bar, they now own the files? Is that how it works?


If the Geek Squad discovers illegal files, such as CP, on your computer, they do report it to the FBI. (Best Buy Corporate Statement)
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't worry dude, I'm sure Trump will pay your legal fees. I mean, him and his supporters and republicsns won't shut up about that laptop.

/bwahahahahaha
 
RasIanI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WTP 2: when you go to a court and say "he distributed my data". that tells everyone it was your laptop AND data.


Yeah it'd be impossible for someone to steal your data without having physical access to the device you store it on. Could you even imagine someone just being able to break into your computer from anywhere in the world? What'd we even call an act like that. It'd be anarchy if that were possible.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: Just curious because of the general Fark attitude about the repair guy. Should computer repair people turnover laptops when they find shady stuff on the hard drive? I suppose we will all agree on child porn, but where is the line?

Child porn. That's the line.

That other stuff on my hard drive? That's between me and my livestock.


Child porn is very obviously illegal.  But personal and work emails and documents?   Hell no.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Good.  That's what needs to happen.

The fun part will be if at any time a prosecution of Hunter is based on information from the laptop.  Establishing chain of custody on any data will be a nightmare given how long the shop owner had the laptop, and what all he did with it.


Oh I'm sure the usual suspects will say that was all part of the plan somehow.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Good.  That's what needs to happen.

The fun part will be if at any time a prosecution of Hunter is based on information from the laptop.  Establishing chain of custody on any data will be a nightmare given how long the shop owner had the laptop, and what all he did with it.


?? What the hell are you talking about. Hunter is not getting prosecuted, the issue was his dad's entanglement in Ukraine which very obviously led up to him supporting a war in Ukraine. The e-mails were confirmed authentic by multiple sources.

As far as this suit goes, unless Delaware has very weird laws, Hunter's lawyer is full of shiat. In most states the procedures he's talking about are for random-ass abandoned property, like, you found an old car by the side of the road. You can't just help yourself to it. If you take property to a jeweler, car mechanic, computer fix it guy or whatever they don't need to publish an ad in multiple newspapers -- that's so idiotic it defies belief.

I don't see why you think the IT guy deserves to be driven into bankruptcy. Once the crackhead failed to pick up his property (or pay his bill) the computer guy got to keep the laptop and obviously he's going to look at his new property before wiping the hard drive.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: Never cared about the laptop story beyond the memes and lolz it provides, but there's a built-in hypocrisy here worth noting.

Imagine if Dems got ahold of say, DeathSatan's kid's laptop or one of the Trump kid's laptops and started shopping the Chinese embassy to buy the contents, posting nude pics from it all over, and distributing the private emails from it in bulk to any jerk with a (D) beside their name. There would be lawsuits and fake outrage for the remainder of my lifetime lol.

Or even non political, if someone got some famous actresses laptop and started distributing nude pics from it, trying to sell it to foreign embassies and distributing emails from it. Holy shiat. Both the Dems and Repubs would agree that would have to be a jailin'.


The republican platform and stations like fox are entirely built upon hypocritical outrage.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: WTP 2: when you go to a court and say "he distributed my data". that tells everyone it was your laptop AND data.

Yeah it'd be impossible for someone to steal your data without having physical access to the device you store it on. Could you even imagine someone just being able to break into your computer from anywhere in the world? What'd we even call an act like that. It'd be anarchy if that were possible.


You got your Black, you got your White, now we got a Fox hat hacker.
 
wademh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There are many who still try to dispute that this was actually Hunter's laptop. He's pretty well admitting it was.

I don't see where he committed any crimes other than criminal stupidity for dropping off his laptop and then not collecting it back. I mean that's dumb.
 
billyandthecloneasaurus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Prosecution for what crime exactly? Through all of this nonsense, I've never heard anyone explicitly outline what laws have been supposedly broken. Anyone? I know the GQP doesn't care, and it's just the vague accusation of a crime they want to keep repeating to the public.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: It's an intriguing legal argument: abandoning a computer at the repair shop for 90 days makes it their property so they have the right to sell your nudes from the hard drive.


The computer guy owns the hardware after 90 days. That does not grant him any rights to publish the data on it. If there were copies of copyrighted songs or movies downloaded to the laptop, would he expect to now own the streaming rights for those titles?
 
