(Daily Star)   Old Dublin pensioner takes a moment to stop yelling at clouds to slam crappy US St Patrick's Day tourists for 'doing in his f**king b***ocks' ...or something (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's an angry leprechaun.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's mostly a religious holiday,, generally subdued.

/Americans ruin everything.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why can't they just send the money and guns like they good old days?"
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: It's mostly a religious holiday,, generally subdued.

/Americans ruin everything.


*V,omits on Howlers shirt, shoes, and lap*

SPRING BREAK!!!!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: It's mostly a religious holiday,, generally subdued.

/Americans ruin everything.


That.  It is a heavily Catholic country, Patrick is their patron saint, and it is a national holiday.

Order of operations is "go to Mass, go to parade, go to pub."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
PETER SELLERS - 'A Drop Of The Hard Stuff' - 1958
Youtube di6yX3yVAtM
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's interesting to spend money in places where the people hate you.  Tourism is modern day Christopher Columbus bullshiat.  (WITHOUT the take over and rape and murder)
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's interesting to spend money in places where the people hate you.  Tourism is modern day Christopher Columbus bullshiat.  (WITHOUT the take over and rape and murder)


I live in a tourist town where the damned tourists are, in fact, taking over because the m****f****ing damned Yankees WON'T LEEEEEAVE. OH OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOH
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's interesting to spend money in places where the people hate you.  Tourism is modern day Christopher Columbus bullshiat.  (WITHOUT the take over and rape and murder)


Tourism is a $4 billion dollar contributor to the Irish economy.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Also, my crappy tourist town had their Saint Patrick's parade last weekend. Last. Weekend. Why, do you ask? Why the hell not I guess? Lots o' dumbfarks in kilts and other crap that has *nothing* to do with the Irish, Irishness or identity or St. Patrick, just... pirates and stormtroopers and sluts oh my.
 
therealGoodgulf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I preferred the Brazilian singer story linked in TFA. 😻
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I understand his position... all these amateurs getting extra drunk, it's not safe for us alcoholics when St Pats falls on a Friday. Gotta be safely home before those idiots don't realize how drunk they are!
 
qlenfg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cultural appropriation!! 

Non-Irish on St Patty's day.
Non-Mexicans on Cinco de Mayo.
White people with dreadlocks.  
Yankees playing southern rock.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: He's an angry leprechaun.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Settle down, Paddy.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Boil The Breakfast Early
Youtube UONS82tConA
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Does anyone have a link to the video?  I didn't see it in TFA, and I am not clicking on the TikTok link.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

qlenfg: Cultural appropriation!! 

Non-Irish on St Patty's day.


Paddy.  Not Patty.

Non-Mexicans on Cinco de Mayo.

This is also the same day Bobby Sands died. So on May 5th every year I celebrate "Bobby Sands Remembrance Day."

White people with dreadlocks.
Yankees playing southern rock.

Valid.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As an American who has attended the Dublin St Patrick's Day parade in the mid 2000s, I had a great time.  I struck up a conversation with a local woman in her 70's who talked about how most of her children had to leave Ireland for jobs, how much life had changed there over the decades and how those changes in some instances were reflected in the parade itself.
When the parade was over, ppl high tailed it in droves to pack the pubs.  My last memory of leaving the parade area to walk around other parts of Dublin was hearing ppl in one pub singing a U2 song at the top of their lungs.
I would love to see it again some day.
 
Pert
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rent Party: waxbeans: It's interesting to spend money in places where the people hate you.  Tourism is modern day Christopher Columbus bullshiat.  (WITHOUT the take over and rape and murder)

Tourism is a $4 billion dollar contributor to the Irish economy.


Tell that to the people who hate them.
Seriously.  At times I want to 'stab' people who live on the River Walk that cry about noise.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

qlenfg: Cultural appropriation!! 

Non-Irish on St Patty's day.
Non-Mexicans on Cinco de Mayo.
White people with dreadlocks.
Yankees playing southern rock.


The worst of the bunch.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I love watching angry little Irish people.  I'm always Dublin over with laughter.
 
robodog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rent Party: TheHighlandHowler: It's mostly a religious holiday,, generally subdued.

/Americans ruin everything.

That.  It is a heavily Catholic country, Patrick is their patron saint, and it is a national holiday.

Order of operations is "go to Mass, go to parade, go to pub."


Only 27% of the population regularly attend mass, about the same percentage as said they have no religion in recent polls.

Btw that's pretty close to the US where 28% say they regularly go to church and 29% report none for religion.
 
Pert
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

qlenfg: Cultural appropriation!! 

Non-Irish on St Patty's day.
Non-Mexicans on Cinco de Mayo.
White people with dreadlocks.  
Yankees playing southern rock.


Literally no f*cker in Ireland or the UK has ever referred to it as St Patty's.

It is genuinely awful American cringe.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 405x308]


Aye, that's a wee bit rrrracist.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Rent Party: waxbeans: It's interesting to spend money in places where the people hate you.  Tourism is modern day Christopher Columbus bullshiat.  (WITHOUT the take over and rape and murder)

Tourism is a $4 billion dollar contributor to the Irish economy.

Tell that to the people who hate them.
Seriously.  At times I want to 'stab' people who live on the River Walk that cry about noise.


Those "people that hate them" exist in your head, not in Ireland.   Grumpy old man shouts at clouds isn't anything new, no matter where it is.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

robodog: Rent Party: TheHighlandHowler: It's mostly a religious holiday,, generally subdued.

/Americans ruin everything.

That.  It is a heavily Catholic country, Patrick is their patron saint, and it is a national holiday.

Order of operations is "go to Mass, go to parade, go to pub."

Only 27% of the population regularly attend mass, about the same percentage as said they have no religion in recent polls.

Btw that's pretty close to the US where 28% say they regularly go to church and 29% report none for religion.


That doesn't make it any less a religious holiday, or the population any less Catholic.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

qlenfg: Cultural appropriation!! 

Non-Irish on St Patty's day.
Non-Mexicans on Cinco de Mayo.
White people with dreadlocks.  
Yankees playing southern rock.


Come to Boston, pal.  You could have been born with the highest percentage of Irish blood ever and you'll still have 5 Italian kids from the North End start a fistfight with you over who's more Irish.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 405x308]

Aye, that's a wee bit rrrracist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
themunsterfullback
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean the parade in Dublin is touristy. Nothing screams St. Patrick's day like the University of Michigan band blasting off Hail to the Victors and whatever other school makes the trip over this year as they stroll up Dame Street. Doesn't mean it's not fun if you're into parades and crowds. It's just not necessarily what one would expect.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They're doing in his balls? Can you use "bollocks" like this? Is it a common phrase?
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [Fark user image 200x200]


Ooh, careful where you show that one.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Rent Party: waxbeans: It's interesting to spend money in places where the people hate you.  Tourism is modern day Christopher Columbus bullshiat.  (WITHOUT the take over and rape and murder)

Tourism is a $4 billion dollar contributor to the Irish economy.

Tell that to the people who hate them.
Seriously.  At times I want to 'stab' people who live on the River Walk that cry about noise.


You got to love tourists. One of the fundamental principles of life in the visible universe: Anyone more than 50 miles from home automatically loses 1/4 of their IQ points.

Back when I was a teener (back when the Gulf o' Mexico was not an open cesspool), every summer the clueless tourists would invade the beaches, totally unprepared and ready to burn themselves into the emergency rooms. So this one time, this tourists (all bermuda shorts, black ankle socks, and brogans), wanders over to a group of us and asks a friend, "Youse goys! They any alligators in the water?" To which my friend responds, "No gators in the Gulf". Guy nods approvingly and turns back. Friend then says "The sharks ate 'em all!"

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

therealGoodgulf: I preferred the Brazilian singer story linked in TFA. 😻


Giggity.
 
GORDON
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: It's mostly a religious holiday,, generally subdued.

/Americans ruin everything.


I heard that is wasn't actual snakes, it was pagans that were slaughtered and run out of the country.  Is that true?  If so let's make sure the ugly Americans are celebrating the correct thing.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gotta love that authentic Irish colour.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What not to do in Ireland:

Always Sunny - Redhead
Youtube NyYBr64wMAw
 
Rent Party
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Back when I was a teener (back when the Gulf o' Mexico was not an open cesspool), every summer the clueless tourists would invade the beaches, totally unprepared and ready to burn themselves into the emergency rooms. So this one time, this tourists (all bermuda shorts, black ankle socks, and brogans), wanders over to a group of us and asks a friend, "Youse goys! They any alligators in the water?" To which my friend responds, "No gators in the Gulf". Guy nods approvingly and turns back. Friend then says "The sharks ate 'em all!"


I was touring Kilmainham Gaol about ten years ago.   This is kind of a sacred place, as it is where most of the leaders of the 1916 uprising were summarily executed, which lead directly to the formation of the Irish state.  It's a national landmark.

Anyway, we are all touring, and there were two chucklefark French dudebros in the group that would not shut the fark up.   We got about halfway through, and the guide just stopped.  We all stopped.  Guide got quiet.  We all got quiet, except for the two French clowns.  The entire group just stood and stared at these knuckleheads until they figured it out.  And that took longer than it should have.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: ArcadianRefugee: [Fark user image 200x200]

Ooh, careful where you show that one.


When I was a kid, I wanted to wear Green on St. Paddy's day and my mom would say "No! We're not that kind of Irish,"
 
Rent Party
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GORDON: TheHighlandHowler: It's mostly a religious holiday,, generally subdued.

/Americans ruin everything.

I heard that is wasn't actual snakes, it was pagans that were slaughtered and run out of the country.  Is that true?  If so let's make sure the ugly Americans are celebrating the correct thing.


Patrick adopted a whole lot of the pagan holidays and incorporated that into the church.  The Irish church is quite different from the Roman church, as the Romans never actually got to Ireland.  It has been a source of conflict for them.   Ireland was a center of learning for a lot of the medieval period.

The Confessions of St. Patrick are excellent reading.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And then he vomited on the interviewer's shoes and threatened to fight in the street.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Diagonal: Back when I was a teener (back when the Gulf o' Mexico was not an open cesspool), every summer the clueless tourists would invade the beaches, totally unprepared and ready to burn themselves into the emergency rooms. So this one time, this tourists (all bermuda shorts, black ankle socks, and brogans), wanders over to a group of us and asks a friend, "Youse goys! They any alligators in the water?" To which my friend responds, "No gators in the Gulf". Guy nods approvingly and turns back. Friend then says "The sharks ate 'em all!"

I was touring Kilmainham Gaol about ten years ago.   This is kind of a sacred place, as it is where most of the leaders of the 1916 uprising were summarily executed, which lead directly to the formation of the Irish state.  It's a national landmark.

Anyway, we are all touring, and there were two chucklefark French dudebros in the group that would not shut the fark up.   We got about halfway through, and the guide just stopped.  We all stopped.  Guide got quiet.  We all got quiet, except for the two French clowns.  The entire group just stood and stared at these knuckleheads until they figured it out.  And that took longer than it should have.


Ugh.

You just reminded me of these annoying French kids at the Staropramen Brewery in Prague.  They were a high school group waiting to go on a tour.  A few of us were hanging out at the bar after our English speaking tour ended, and they swarm the place trying to get free samples.  The Czech bartenders did not speak French, so they yelled at them in English..."You have to be 18 to have a beer!"

After those annoying frog f*cks left, I turned to the English couple next to me and said "Yeesh....the French."  They smiled and we clinked glasses.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

blondambition: Last Man on Earth: ArcadianRefugee: [Fark user image 200x200]

Ooh, careful where you show that one.

When I was a kid, I wanted to wear Green on St. Paddy's day and my mom would say "No! We're not that kind of Irish,"


Considering the orange's own history of hate in the region, I'm not so sure it was the improvement she thought it was.
 
