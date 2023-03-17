 Skip to content
If you live in Michigan or are willing to relocate, we have found the best job in the history of employment: bear cub cuddler
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Google's "Bear Cub Cuddler"]

Oh.

Oh no.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's a great job until someone miscalculated mama bear's sedation and she wakes up early.
 
deliciousflavor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have a friend who does this for free in nightclubs.


...and something called an otter?
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm sure you can find plenty of that sort of thing locally through FetLife.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

deliciousflavor: I have a friend who does this for free in nightclubs.

...and something called an otter?


I don't know how biologists can tell bear cubs from otters.   They look and f**k the same.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

beezeltown: [Google's "Bear Cub Cuddler"]

Oh.

Oh no.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah...I'm gonna need you to just run on down to HR for a sec.  No...you can leave your keycard here for now.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*submits resume*
 
