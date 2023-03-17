 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Sorry Florida Man, wrong type of massage parlor   (wfla.com) divider line
28
•       •       •

1086 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2023 at 3:00 PM (1 hour ago)



28 Comments     (+0 »)
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA:

After escaping the massage spa, police tracked Taylor to his family's home. Capri said they found him at around 2:30 p.m., thanks to some help from Taylor's mom.
"She said he had left and went into the woods. And he admit(ted), he confessed to her that he had did something that he shouldn't have done," Capri told WESH.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The_Sponge: FTFA:

After escaping the massage spa, police tracked Taylor to his family's home. Capri said they found him at around 2:30 p.m., thanks to some help from Taylor's mom.
"She said he had left and went into the woods. And he admit(ted), he confessed to her that he had did something that he shouldn't have done," Capri told WESH.


[y.yarn.co image 400x170] [View Full Size image _x_]


They will take away his computer privileges at least.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: They will take away his computer privileges at least.



I chuckled.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well subby it sure looks like it's that kind of massage parlor.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taylor was taken to custody after allegedly resisting arrest and getting bit by a police K-9.

But at least the story had a happy ending.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday was the second anniversary of the guy that killed several spa workers and some customers in the Atlanta area.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things you don't want to hear when you go to the wrong type of massage parlour:

This is Bruno and he will be doing your massage. He does all the "large" customers.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Taylor was taken to custody after allegedly resisting arrest and getting bit by a police K-9.

But at least the story had a happy ending.


Hope the dog didn't catch anything.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image image 849x357]

Well subby it sure looks like it's that kind of massage parlor.


Even if it was, demanding service at gunpoint is not how it works.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Yesterday was the second anniversary of the guy that killed several spa workers and some customers in the Atlanta area.


Intentional, or coincidence?  I'm not actually sure which would be weirder.
 
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Yesterday was the second anniversary of the guy that killed several spa workers and some customers in the Atlanta area.


Which is why its amazing that the woman still refused despite a gun to her head.
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She said he had left and went into the woods. And he admit(ted), he confessed to her that he had did something that he shouldn't have done,"

That's some fine grammar there Lou.

Bless his heart
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hickory-smoked: Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image image 849x357]

Well subby it sure looks like it's that kind of massage parlor.

Even if it was, demanding service at gunpoint is not how it works.


Normally I would agree with you 100%. But in today's world of slipshod customer service I dunno.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ng2810: Unobtanium: Yesterday was the second anniversary of the guy that killed several spa workers and some customers in the Atlanta area.

Which is why its amazing that the woman still refused despite a gun to her head.


Try doing your normal job at gunpoint. It's not that easy.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Things you don't want to hear when you go to the wrong type of massage parlour:

This is Bruno and he will be doing your massage. He does all the "large" customers.


I think it moved!

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you would legalize sex work at home, tons of businesses you hate would disappear.  Jfc.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this story could change a whole bunch with a different definition of 'GUNPOINT'
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ng2810: Unobtanium: Yesterday was the second anniversary of the guy that killed several spa workers and some customers in the Atlanta area.

Which is why its amazing that the woman still refused despite a gun to her head.


I don't know. Maybe it was "if I'm dead anyway, why make it worse by giving in to his demands?"
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"She was a victim, but she didn't become a total victim," Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri told WESH.

Cop talk is almost as bad as cop math. At least guns kept her safe.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"...officers responded to A1 Massage in Eustis..."

Mmmm... I too prefer my massage parlors like my steak sauce. A1.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just another 2A fan.  Nothing to see here.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If he wanted sex acts, he was pointing the wrong kind of gun at her.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Just another 2A fan.  Nothing to see here.



*Eye Roll*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Just another 2A fan.  Nothing to see here.


Doesn't seem to be an A1 fan.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Taylor escaped out the back door of the building before taking off in a car."

Hey, Where's MY flying car?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

blondambition: brantgoose: Things you don't want to hear when you go to the wrong type of massage parlour:

This is Bruno and he will be doing your massage. He does all the "large" customers.

I think it moved!

[media-amazon.com image 850x637]


Lulz.

If I schedule a massage, I make sure to ask if the therapist is a woman.  One time I failed to ask, and they schedule me with a dude.

Yes, a deep-tissue massage isn't a sexual experience, but it is sensual.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I don't find it hard to believe this guy demands sex at gunpoint.
He's got three first names, after all.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sex at gunpoint is called rape.

and anyone who thinks Rape is enjoyable should be castrated
 
