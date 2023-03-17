 Skip to content
(KNWA Arkansas)   "We don't think that you can have a religious charter school in place because charter schools are public schools and public schools cannot teach religion. So right now, as public schools, this is not a door that can be opened"   (nwahomepage.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Desantis reads article, declares all Florida schools are now religious charter schools...]

/just kidding, we all know he can't read
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hmm. Scientific method or dead guy on a stick.
Hmmmm.
*gets pissed on*
Hmmmm
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, at least the kids will be good at math; The little statue of the guy nailed to the plus sign shows the kids they mean business.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
separation, shmeperation
 
Merltech
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

beezeltown: [Desantis reads article, declares all Florida schools are now religious charter schools...]

/just kidding, we all know he can't read


That's not true, he taught jebus back in the day.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

beezeltown: [Desantis reads article, declares all Florida schools are now religious charter schools...]

/just kidding, we all know he can't read


Yale, Harvard Law.  Never forget, it's an act.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, for Christ's sake...
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No one could possibly claim to be surprised by this, or not to have seen it coming.
This was the goal from the beginning.
 
moresugar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA: Bradford, however, said taxpayer funding could be too much for certain religious institutions to resist.

You have to go about two-thirds of the way down the article to find it, but there it is.  The gist.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user image

Not really. Not so similar. So many charter schools are scams.
 
