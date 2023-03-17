 Skip to content
(Irish Examiner)   The pilots, who Russia insists did nothing to cause the US drone crash, are to receive state awards for not doing anything   (irishexaminer.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
To be fair, Russia gave Wagner mercs medals for surviving an ass kicking they got in Syria from US forces, where they claimed there were no state sponsored forces attacking an oil field, firing at US soldiers.

This is just par for the course.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
AF should put some F22s up on the wing of the next Rooskie fighter out there. They'll never see it coming and will probably scare the crap out of them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They still won't get to see Montana.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
they know we have more than one drone, right?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
it was some mighty fine flying.  those planes are incredibly agile.
 
GlobalThermonuclearWar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
To be fair, at this point, not actively farking everything up is an event that warrants a medal for members of the Russian military.
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Modern Republicans really have minted their behavior on the Russians.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Schrodinger's pilotd.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, Russia gave Wagner mercs medals for surviving an ass kicking they got in Syria from US forces, where they claimed there were no state sponsored forces attacking an oil field, firing at US soldiers.

This is just par for the course.


Any Russian soldier who survives being sent through the meat grinder deserves an award, if only for being unlucky enough to still be alive and to have to go through it again and again till they are not
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Schrodinger's pilotd.


PILOTS. Goddamn phone.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That drone was coming right at them!
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why not just shoot it down?  Why the theatrics if you're gonna take credit for it anyway?   It's so farking stupid.


Although, honestly, I'm surprised we haven't seen more of this "I'm not touching you" idiocy from Russia.  Maybe they're just getting started.   Because it's gonna get out of hand.  They want to know where the line for direct conflict is, and I'm betting it's very brazen.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: AF should put some F22s up on the wing of the next Rooskie fighter out there. They'll never see it coming and will probably scare the crap out of them.


the SU-35 would see the F22s coming, you might want to do some research.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Why not just shoot it down?  Why the theatrics if you're gonna take credit for it anyway?   It's so farking stupid.


the stupid is you.  it would be an act of war.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We need to fill drones full of bricks and concrete like I did to my mailbox when those rotten kids kept smashing it.

/shakes fists at clouds
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Give the drones a self destruct button and if someone comes too close, whoopsies.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

asciibaron: DarnoKonrad: Why not just shoot it down?  Why the theatrics if you're gonna take credit for it anyway?   It's so farking stupid.

the stupid is you.  it would be an act of war.


Exactly. Kind of hard to oops my bad on a missile launch.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Congratulations to the Russian military for damaging equipment that didn't belong to Russia.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anyone remember the Chinese fighter that collided with our spy plane in international airspace off the coast of China?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
thus promoting the long fabled history of Russians sacrificing their vehicles into an enemy
 
fireclown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And why would they not?  The Soviet pilot knocked down a US drone that was almost certainly doing some kind of of support for the Ukranians.  He did it without firing a missile (I think that escalates things) and there might even be some debris to analyze.  I see that pilot as pretty much winning all around.  I don't know if state honors are quite the right move PR-wise, but a case of beer for him and his pilot buddies seems in order.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've crop dusted plenty with my gas and have yet to receive even a thank you let alone a medal.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kkinnison: thus promoting the long fabled history of Russians sacrificing their vehicles into an enemy


they have nothing on Japan.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Medals for downing a drone? You'd run out of medals considering Florida Man alone.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm no expert on aviation - but was this pilot not putting himself and his craft at some, nonzero risk?
Was that really wise, just to mess with an unmanned craft in international airspace?
I wonder about risk vs return ratio here.
 
Airius
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If it were my call I would send a diplomatic cabal advising them that any future change of vector to intercept will be considered a credible and immediate threat and will be treated accordingly by firing for effect for maximum force preservation on our side.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Anyone remember the Chinese fighter that collided with our spy plane in international airspace off the coast of China?


a little different.  That "spy plane" had a crew of 24 and the Chinese pilot went missing, presumed dead
 
asciibaron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Airius: If it were my call I would send a diplomatic cabal advising them that any future change of vector to intercept will be considered a credible and immediate threat and will be treated accordingly by firing for effect for maximum force preservation on our side.


a cabal huh?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kkinnison: FarkingChas: Anyone remember the Chinese fighter that collided with our spy plane in international airspace off the coast of China?

a little different.  That "spy plane" had a crew of 24 and the Chinese pilot went missing, presumed dead


Correct. A lot worse. And we still could do nothing without creating a huge risk.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fireclown: And why would they not?  The Soviet pilot knocked down a US drone that was almost certainly doing some kind of of support for the Ukranians.  He did it without firing a missile (I think that escalates things) and there might even be some debris to analyze.  I see that pilot as pretty much winning all around.  I don't know if state honors are quite the right move PR-wise, but a case of beer for him and his pilot buddies seems in order.


You forgot to mention the drone was in international airspace but Russians have no problem knocking aircraft out of the sky, do they?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
