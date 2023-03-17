 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   U.S. maternal death rates rose sharply in 2021, to some of the highest rates ever seen. Gosh, I hope nothing's happened since then that would make things even worse for women's health   (cnn.com) divider line
35
    More: Murica, Pregnancy, World Health Organization, Maternal death, Disease, Health, Medicine, Mortality rate, United States  
•       •       •

528 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2023 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Congrats gqp.  The US now has the 4th highest maternal death rate in the world.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

oldernell: Congrats gqp.  The US now has the 4th highest maternal death rate in the world.


The president is a demoncrap, so the gqp wont be held responsible, not that they would take any responsibility if the president was part of the gqp either...
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am kinda confused why it went up so much in 2019 as well. Does anyone have more data that goes further back? This seem to be purposefully data poor.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the guns babies okay?
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decline and Fall of the US?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MindStalker: I am kinda confused why it went up so much in 2019 as well. Does anyone have more data that goes further back? This seem to be purposefully data poor.


Mrs Alt, who has been a labor and delivery nurse for 15 years now, says when she was travel nursing around the country they are noticing more and more women coming in late in pregnancy that have never seen a doctor, as in, never had any doctor visits and walk into the hospital close to due date with concerns. Higher number of women of color and immigrants without insurance.

People cannot afford health insurance in this country.

Covid is the main driver over the last two years. She works at kaiser Oakland now and has had more premature births and dead moms in the last two years than in the last 15 years combined. Covid lowers O2 to the fetus causing all kinds of issues. In the early months of 2020 they had no idea wtf was going on, the CDC had them sending placenta to them for study, they never heard anything back.

But as recently as two weeks ago they were making decisions like this; Mom is dying of covid needs to be put on a vent and just a few weeks short of due date. Do they deliver the baby so mom maybe has a chance to meet the baby before she gets put on the vent and most likely dies, or, just put her on the vent and deliver the baby and not put her through the extra trauma. They have had this same conversation dozens of times.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And not all states are reporting data so it's even worse than we know.

But yeah, everyone who actually understands human fertility knows this. No abortion? Higher death rate of mothers and fetuses.

And keep in mind this is a mortality rate. What we're not seeing are the permanently injured. I'm seeing stories of people having miscarriages being sent home with tylenol and a good luck because the doctors are terrified of being sued/put in jail under the new laws, and surprise surprise this is resulting in sepsis, emergency hysterectomies and infertility.
 
TKM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the data mention any recent visitors to our fair shores?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MindStalker: I am kinda confused why it went up so much in 2019 as well. Does anyone have more data that goes further back? This seem to be purposefully data poor.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5001799/

tl;dr, it's been increasing since 2000. Part of the increase is due to changes in how the data is measured, but even beyond that it's still trending worse.

FT(linked)A:

As we've shown, most of the reported increase in maternal mortality rates from 2000-2014 was due to improved ascertainment of maternal deaths. However, combined data for 48 states and DC showed an increase in the estimated maternal mortality rate from 18.8 in 2000 to 23.8 in 2014 - a 26.6% increase. Notably, the smaller increase seen in the adjusted data appears to be a result of earlier estimates of the U.S. national rate being substantially underreported. Clearly at a time when WHO reports that 157 of 183 countries studied had decreases in maternal mortality between 2000 and 2013 (21), the U.S. maternal mortality rate is moving in the wrong direction. Among 31 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries reporting maternal mortality data, the U.S. would rank 30th, ahead of only Mexico (22).

As for why...who knows? Maybe some people have studied it.  It's certainly not a lack of technology or medical knowledge.  My armchair guess would be probably a combination of economics (mothers who cannot afford suitable care, plus hospitals that are increasingly run like businesses leading to reductions in care quality for the hoi polloi), and maybe some just general health trends.  Like, if Americans overall are less healthy -- obesity and other lifestyle factors -- maybe that just farks with their medical outcomes as well.
 
Liadan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: MindStalker: I am kinda confused why it went up so much in 2019 as well. Does anyone have more data that goes further back? This seem to be purposefully data poor.

Mrs Alt, who has been a labor and delivery nurse for 15 years now, says when she was travel nursing around the country they are noticing more and more women coming in late in pregnancy that have never seen a doctor, as in, never had any doctor visits and walk into the hospital close to due date with concerns. Higher number of women of color and immigrants without insurance.

People cannot afford health insurance in this country.


There were also issues with rural health clinics closing (or severely reducing hours) and doctors just plain getting out of the baby business prior to Covid. It's gotten much worse since Covid hit, but the issue had already started years ago. Even for people with "great" insurance, finding someone to treat you has become quite a scramble.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: And not all states are reporting data so it's even worse than we know.

But yeah, everyone who actually understands human fertility knows this. No abortion? Higher death rate of mothers and fetuses.

And keep in mind this is a mortality rate. What we're not seeing are the permanently injured. I'm seeing stories of people having miscarriages being sent home with tylenol and a good luck because the doctors are terrified of being sued/put in jail under the new laws, and surprise surprise this is resulting in sepsis, emergency hysterectomies and infertility.


I'd have dies a long time ago. I had a miscarriage and was bleeding non stop. My OB/Gyn had to do a D&C to make it stop, Oh well, what's another dead woman to people who give corpses more rights than living women?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: MindStalker: I am kinda confused why it went up so much in 2019 as well. Does anyone have more data that goes further back? This seem to be purposefully data poor.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5001799/

tl;dr, it's been increasing since 2000. Part of the increase is due to changes in how the data is measured, but even beyond that it's still trending worse.

FT(linked)A:

As we've shown, most of the reported increase in maternal mortality rates from 2000-2014 was due to improved ascertainment of maternal deaths. However, combined data for 48 states and DC showed an increase in the estimated maternal mortality rate from 18.8 in 2000 to 23.8 in 2014 - a 26.6% increase. Notably, the smaller increase seen in the adjusted data appears to be a result of earlier estimates of the U.S. national rate being substantially underreported. Clearly at a time when WHO reports that 157 of 183 countries studied had decreases in maternal mortality between 2000 and 2013 (21), the U.S. maternal mortality rate is moving in the wrong direction. Among 31 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries reporting maternal mortality data, the U.S. would rank 30th, ahead of only Mexico (22).

As for why...who knows? Maybe some people have studied it.  It's certainly not a lack of technology or medical knowledge.  My armchair guess would be probably a combination of economics (mothers who cannot afford suitable care, plus hospitals that are increasingly run like businesses leading to reductions in care quality for the hoi polloi), and maybe some just general health trends.  Like, if Americans overall are less healthy -- obesity and other lifestyle factors -- maybe that just farks with their medical outcomes as well.


The last time this was posted, digging into the stats it showed that half of these were because the mom had a preexisting condition, a mental health issue (suicide), and not following up with their doctor.
 
PunGent
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: People cannot afford health insurance in this country.


Ding!  We have a winner!

/and a couple hundred million losers, unfortunately
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maternal death rates rose because of the "creative" ways of banning abortion. Abortion was effectively banned in most of Texas since about 2006 or so. The "hallway big enough for a gurney" or "admitting privileges at a hospital" requirements meant that hundreds of women's clinics closed. What followed wasn't just a reduction in abortions, but a massive reduction in prenatal care and the accompanying drop in pregnant women's health. When they weren't screened for pregnancy-related diseases, they just farking died. It only took a couple years, but Texas's maternal death rates started to rival third world countries. And no one in charge gave a shiat.
 
PunGent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: And not all states are reporting data so it's even worse than we know.


And some (coughFloridacough) are outright lying about their data, so it's even worse than that.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is a direct consequence of letting Covid rip.  You can blame Republicans if you want, but Biden did this.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: People cannot afford health insurance in this country.


Pretty much this!  Insurance rates keep going up and up, plus most of the Red states blocked the Medicaid expansion from Obamacare which would have helped people too rich for Medicaid, but too poor to afford health insurance.  Throw COVID on top of that and it only gets worse.
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

oldernell: Congrats gqp.  The US now has the 4th highest maternal death rate in the world.


HAD the 4th highest. You guys might be higher than that in 2023.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: MindStalker: I am kinda confused why it went up so much in 2019 as well. Does anyone have more data that goes further back? This seem to be purposefully data poor.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5001799/

tl;dr, it's been increasing since 2000. Part of the increase is due to changes in how the data is measured, but even beyond that it's still trending worse.

FT(linked)A:

As we've shown, most of the reported increase in maternal mortality rates from 2000-2014 was due to improved ascertainment of maternal deaths. However, combined data for 48 states and DC showed an increase in the estimated maternal mortality rate from 18.8 in 2000 to 23.8 in 2014 - a 26.6% increase. Notably, the smaller increase seen in the adjusted data appears to be a result of earlier estimates of the U.S. national rate being substantially underreported. Clearly at a time when WHO reports that 157 of 183 countries studied had decreases in maternal mortality between 2000 and 2013 (21), the U.S. maternal mortality rate is moving in the wrong direction. Among 31 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries reporting maternal mortality data, the U.S. would rank 30th, ahead of only Mexico (22).

As for why...who knows? Maybe some people have studied it.  It's certainly not a lack of technology or medical knowledge.  My armchair guess would be probably a combination of economics (mothers who cannot afford suitable care, plus hospitals that are increasingly run like businesses leading to reductions in care quality for the hoi polloi), and maybe some just general health trends.  Like, if Americans overall are less healthy -- obesity and other lifestyle factors -- maybe that just farks with their medical outcomes as well.


Overall health of the mother is likely playing a (relatively small) part. Pregnancy is inherently more dangerous for those that are overweight, diabetic, hypertensive, etc....and the rates of all of those things probably just keep increasing here
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: This is a direct consequence of letting Covid rip.  You can blame Republicans if you want, but Biden did this.


You mean the same Biden who pushed and begged for people to get vaccinated, and made free vaccines available country-wide?  That same Biden?
 
MrBeetle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is clearly due to the Covid vaccine and nothing else
 
Free Range Fetus Farmer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Maternal death rates rose because of the "creative" ways of banning abortion. Abortion was effectively banned in most of Texas since about 2006 or so. The "hallway big enough for a gurney" or "admitting privileges at a hospital" requirements meant that hundreds of women's clinics closed. What followed wasn't just a reduction in abortions, but a massive reduction in prenatal care and the accompanying drop in pregnant women's health. When they weren't screened for pregnancy-related diseases, they just farking died. It only took a couple years, but Texas's maternal death rates started to rival third world countries. And no one in charge gave a shiat.


At one point ( I haven't checked lately) it was safer to be a cop than pregnant in Texas.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

oldernell: Congrats gqp.  The US now has the 4th highest maternal death rate in the world.


If we have too little white female breeding stock, the Republicans will move to nationalize it.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: And not all states are reporting data so it's even worse than we know.

But yeah, everyone who actually understands human fertility knows this. No abortion? Higher death rate of mothers and fetuses.

And keep in mind this is a mortality rate. What we're not seeing are the permanently injured. I'm seeing stories of people having miscarriages being sent home with tylenol and a good luck because the doctors are terrified of being sued/put in jail under the new laws, and surprise surprise this is resulting in sepsis, emergency hysterectomies and infertility.


Yep.

AUSTIN - Five women who were denied abortions under Texas law while facing medical crises are suing the state, asking a judge to clarify exceptions to the laws.

Zargarian's doctors denied her an abortion after her water broke at 19 weeks - too early for the fetus to survive. Fearing the prospect of severe infection, she flew to Colorado for a termination.

Miller and a second patient, Ashley Brandt, each faced complicated twin pregnancies in which doctors told them that terminating one twin would offer the best chance to preserve the life and health of the other twin, as well as the pregnant women.
Four of the five women ultimately left Texas to seek abortions in other states, among them Colorado and Washington.
 
webron
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ethertap: oldernell: Congrats gqp.  The US now has the 4th highest maternal death rate in the world.

The president is a demoncrap, so the gqp wont be held responsible, not that they would take any responsibility if the president was part of the gqp either...


Look, its unfair and extremely partisan to hold republicans accountable for their actions!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Questions remain about how the pandemic may have affected maternal mortality" but that wont stop us from mentioning it non-stop in the article with absolutely no factual basis.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nice to see that the US medical "system" sucks so consistently that it doesn't matter which party is running things
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Luckily we have the BEST healthcare IN THE WORLD
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Free Range Fetus Farmer: moothemagiccow: Maternal death rates rose because of the "creative" ways of banning abortion. Abortion was effectively banned in most of Texas since about 2006 or so. The "hallway big enough for a gurney" or "admitting privileges at a hospital" requirements meant that hundreds of women's clinics closed. What followed wasn't just a reduction in abortions, but a massive reduction in prenatal care and the accompanying drop in pregnant women's health. When they weren't screened for pregnancy-related diseases, they just farking died. It only took a couple years, but Texas's maternal death rates started to rival third world countries. And no one in charge gave a shiat.

At one point ( I haven't checked lately) it was safer to be a cop than pregnant in Texas.


After perusing the wikipedia page for police officer on-the-job deaths, I am convinced it has been safer to be a cop than to be pregnant in the United States at all the points.
 
MooseBoy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

oldernell: Congrats gqp.  The US now has the 4th highest maternal death rate in the world.
--


I don''t know where you're getting that number. The 4th highest maternal death rate in the world is Nigeria, with 917/100k. The US was actually ranked 141st worst out of 200 entities (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_maternal_mortality_ratio) in 2017.

Even the elevated 2021 MDR cited in TFA (32.9 per 100k) would only rank the US at 122nd worst in the world now.

Exaggeration and gullibility does not help your argument.
 
Bondith
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: This is a direct consequence of letting Covid rip.  You can blame Republicans if you want, but Biden did this.


Username needs liberal application.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bondith: backhand.slap.of.reason: This is a direct consequence of letting Covid rip.  You can blame Republicans if you want, but Biden did this.

Username needs liberal application.


QFT!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Again: the United States doesn't give a fark about women and it never has. Our lives and wellbeing have never been important. So this isn't really a revelation.

Of course, women of color are valued even less than white women, but don't be fooled: white women aren't really valued, either.

As long as their pussy is viable, they have some value. After it isn't anymore, they go into the DON'T HAVE TO GIVE A fark AT ALL ABOUT THESE PEOPLE pile. I'd suggest that value contingent on whether or not you're considered farkable or able to reproduce isn't really value at all.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Again: the United States doesn't give a fark about women and it never has. Our lives and wellbeing have never been important. So this isn't really a revelation.

Of course, women of color are valued even less than white women, but don't be fooled: white women aren't really valued, either.

As long as their pussy is viable, they have some value. After it isn't anymore, they go into the DON'T HAVE TO GIVE A fark AT ALL ABOUT THESE PEOPLE pile. I'd suggest that value contingent on whether or not you're considered farkable or able to reproduce isn't really value at all.


the answer to the statistic is "the US does not care about women" yet the population is majority women.  you make total sense.
 
sandiego1989
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I really enjoy these threads where most blame the healthcare system, the GOP, the DEMs, Covid or whatever, but we cant really talk about other factors that would require someone to actually read the report (shocking I know) where things like "elevated rates of chronic illnesses like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease may be factors..." and perhaps most significantly the HUGE rise in risk in mothers over 40 years old.  Do we think any of these women had higher health risks?

Yes our systems are far from perfect, but we should not ignore other factors.

When students do poorly we blame the schools

When people don't pay loans we blame the lenders

Teenage pregnancy? Blame healthcare

Gat fat? Blame McDonalds

Another poor quarterback pick ?  Blame the Browns
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.