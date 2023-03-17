 Skip to content
(CNN)   You're interpreting your baby's laugh wrong, dumbass   (cnn.com) divider line
14
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I knew my set was bombing when the babies began to heckle me.
 
Worksucks370
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I ain't watchin no damn video
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Worksucks370: I ain't watchin no damn video


This.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My nephew doesn't laugh at my jokes, he just says, "you're funny" or occasionally, "mom, Uncle Scott told a joke."
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Worksucks370: I ain't watchin no damn video


A picture is worth a thousand words. A video isn't even worth a paragraph.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Worksucks370: I ain't watchin no damn video

This.


It's two minutes of babies laughing. Anyone who finds that intolerable is broken inside.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I liked this article on the topic:

Babies, of course, are not big on subtlety. Making silly faces, tickling their feet, or pretending you've disappeared in an endless loop of temporal displacement-otherwise known as peek-a-boo-are all ways to get tiny people to laugh. But why exactly are they laughing? Is it because they find their parents funny, or it is a reflex? Are they processing humor, or is it merely a way of socializing? Is baby laughter a way of saying, "Please continue paying attention to me"?

We asked several babies and got no answers.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They belong in corners.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


/ steak?
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: My nephew doesn't laugh at my jokes, he just says, "you're funny" or occasionally, "mom, Uncle Scott told a joke."


Alternate theory: You're not funny, and you can't identify when you're being mocked.
 
darkone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those eyebrows, I laughed.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Some Farking Lurker: Craw Fu: My nephew doesn't laugh at my jokes, he just says, "you're funny" or occasionally, "mom, Uncle Scott told a joke."

Alternate theory: You're not funny, and you can't identify when you're being mocked.


That's definitely not true.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Babies laughter is the most precious sound on earth, except when you don't have children and you hear it inside your house while your in bed at night. That's the most terrifying sound. It's all about context.
 
