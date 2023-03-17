 Skip to content
(NPR)   Biden has big ideas for fixing childcare in America. Unclear yet how many of them involve pizza parlors   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Interesting, Employment, Budget, Workforce, Education, The Century Foundation, Thinking outside the box, Business, Labour economics  
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Never get by the gqp, They are pro birth, not pro life.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Canadian incident has everything. Kids, healthcare, pizza ovens, transvestites.

WKUK Kid Mechanic
Youtube fLZsW8fR-kw
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Semiconductors? So he's gonna use the computer chips from vaccines to monitor kids so their parents can go to work or...

media4.giphy.comView Full Size

he's built a M3gan
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh bsab so I'ma vote for Howie hawkins and be useful!
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Step one; prosecute churches.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's another 600 billion of fake dollars on top of the $32 billion (give or take a $100 billion)that this country is in debt for? At this point, we're just 1920s Germany just waiting for hyperinflation to kick in because that country gave away everything "free" as part of war reparations.

Here's a smart idea: Just be a one-income family with only one car. That alone will easily save you $1,500-$2,000 a month. I don't care who gets to be the SAH Mom or Dad.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fixing childcare is just a bandaid that still says you need 2 working parents to afford daily life in the US.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Step one; prosecute churches.


Taking a page right out of the Chairman Mao Little Red Book? It's folks like you why we thankfully have a constitution.
 
GORDON
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fix the economy so both parents don't need to work to afford food and housing, and child care costs will take care of themselves.
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Child care in America can cost as much as rent or a mortgage".

What the actual fark? Under 18mo, my spawn cost literally 2x our mortgage a month, and while not even close to the most expensive in the area, still felt just a step above craigslist babysitters. It literally ended up being more economical for the missus to quit her job for two years than it was for us to pay for daycare.
 
morg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Item #1: Make sure they is learning.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In Arkansas, working at businesses (including pizza parlors) is the childcare.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Roe v Wade was overturned approximately 9 months ago.

Not sure how national child care would work that doesn't involve surrender your unwanted offspring to a philanthropic-encouraged, state-sponsored anti-woke child education military pipeline word salad is going fair with the plebes.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: In Arkansas, working at businesses (including pizza parlors) is the childcare.


Relax. The zinc mine's foreman is plenty capable of watching over little Timmy.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So we have in incentive plan to bring manufacturing sector jobs back to the US.  As part of that I propose we offshore childcare.  It's a win-win.  Jobs come here and we ship the kids off to a third world country for 18 years.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: W_Scarlet: Step one; prosecute churches.

Taking a page right out of the Chairman Mao Little Red Book? It's folks like you why we thankfully have a constitution.


ok, but how about churches pay some taxes on their income that is not used to help folks. I know that there are many churches and pastors and reverends who really do care about their constituency, But do you really think it's right that some have their own private airplanes and huge mansions? The rich preachers get the most for us and it seems so hypocritical to many Americans.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: At this point, we're just 1920s Germany


Ten years or so too early for your liking?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

oldernell: Never get by the gqp, They are pro-suffering birth, not pro life.


They're not sad if the baby died from natural causes either. As long as the woman has to suffer from the sins of Eve.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wouldn't need so much in childcare if people didn't try to breed outside their income level.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Here's a smart idea: Just be a one-income family with only one car.


Sigh.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: W_Scarlet: Step one; prosecute churches.

Taking a page right out of the Chairman Mao Little Red Book? It's folks like you why we thankfully have a constitution.


Jesus farking Christ...this isn't the 1950s. Communist insinuation doesn't go as far as it used to. Especially when we do see Churches flaunt the law during campaign season
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Wouldn't need so much in childcare if people didn't try to breed outside their income level.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Yeah, that's going to be a great argument now that Roe was overturned.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Free scented baby shampoo?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Where are the teachers going to come from?  Right now I am gouged thousands of dollars every month in childcare and they still can't get enough teachers.  Good luck hiring/retaining them on an affordable budget.

It is a simple numbers game.  Let's say everyone makes the same $40k/year.  You have two kids in daycare, and regulations require a 4 to 1 teacher ratio.

The teacher also makes $40k/year, so you need to pay $20k/year for your part of their salary (half of your income, we will ignore the overhead for the moment).  The only way to get the cost down is to pay the teacher less, the teacher says I'm not dealing with this shiat for less money, and here we are.  Obviously the ratios get better as the kids get older (usually up to 10:1), but the same math applies.  Best case scenario, you should be paying 10% of your income per child in childcare costs to ensure the teacher is paid well.
 
olorin604
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Catsaregreen: W_Scarlet: Step one; prosecute churches.

Taking a page right out of the Chairman Mao Little Red Book? It's folks like you why we thankfully have a constitution.

Jesus farking Christ...this isn't the 1950s. Communist insinuation doesn't go as far as it used to. Especially when we do see Churches flaunt the law during campaign season


Or buy fancy corporate jets and mansions for their rockstar grifters.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

oldernell: Never get by the gqp, They are pro birth, not pro life.


And by GQP you mean the Democrat- controlled Senate
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Free train tickets to Scranton.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
flip the quotes in article around a little bit and see how it sounds:

Dade's concern is that community-based providers, who supply the majority of child care in the U.S., will miss out on the business from chipmakers and the stability their dollars would bring.

She anticipates money will instead flow to corporate providers, who may have highly-compensated executives and shareholders to answer to.

...

That acknowledgement pleased Stephen Kramer, the CEO of Bright Horizons, the largest provider of employer-sponsored child care in this country. Bright Horizons operates 600 child care centers in the U.S., including for companies like Toyota and Tyson Foods.

"For us, it was a wonderful gratification of many, many years of really pushing the idea that employers have a vested interest," said Kramer.

and we all know, what's good for business is good for kids!!
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Moooooo K: FTFA: "Child care in America can cost as much as rent or a mortgage".

What the actual fark? Under 18mo, my spawn cost literally 2x our mortgage a month, and while not even close to the most expensive in the area, still felt just a step above craigslist babysitters. It literally ended up being more economical for the missus to quit her job for two years than it was for us to pay for daycare.


Yep. We've got number 2 starting up in daycare next month, and the combined cost going to be more than our mortgage plus property tax.

$3600 a month for both of them, whereas the paltry tax credit for child care maxes out at $2100 for the entire year. In other words, on $43k of childcare, the government helps out by giving you a tax credit worth 5%. That's assuming you make a tiny income as well; at my tax bracket, it maxes out at $1200, or 2.7% of the cost of providing care.

It's a pittance coming from the federal government today to support working families.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rather than start a program that reaches all Americans, or reaches the Americans struggling the most, we're going to put yet another human service in the hands of private corporations and call that a win. Those corporations will do what they always do - engage the cheapest vendor they can to provide this "optional, for-a-cost benefit" to their employees onsite, while they rake in that cheap federal cash collected from the paychecks of individual employees.

Establish a living wage.
Educate people from pre-school through college.
Provide healthcare for all citizens.

Why do these three simple tasks remain impossible for the most powerful nation on the planet?
 
Alebak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Child care is expensive, so long as there are people in the Federal government who see rising wages as horrifying but are also tight fisted about lending people support it will remain that way.

I'm not going to say everything else is just dancing around the problem, but it's close.
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: So we have in incentive plan to bring manufacturing sector jobs back to the US.  As part of that I propose we offshore childcare.  It's a win-win.  Jobs come here and we ship the kids off to a third world country for 18 years.


Offshore childcare? thirdworld country?  Just wait until Musk and Bezos starts off-worlding childcare. Amazon children on the moon!
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Where are the teachers going to come from?  Right now I am gouged thousands of dollars every month in childcare and they still can't get enough teachers.  Good luck hiring/retaining them on an affordable budget.

It is a simple numbers game.  Let's say everyone makes the same $40k/year.  You have two kids in daycare, and regulations require a 4 to 1 teacher ratio.

The teacher also makes $40k/year, so you need to pay $20k/year for your part of their salary (half of your income, we will ignore the overhead for the moment).  The only way to get the cost down is to pay the teacher less, the teacher says I'm not dealing with this shiat for less money, and here we are.  Obviously the ratios get better as the kids get older (usually up to 10:1), but the same math applies.  Best case scenario, you should be paying 10% of your income per child in childcare costs to ensure the teacher is paid well.


Interesting fact, for what we pay towards the debt every year is enough to give the 4 million public school teachers in America a pay raise of another 60 thousand a year.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GORDON: Fix the economy so both parents don't need to work to afford food and housing, and child care costs will take care of themselves.


Well if those lazy, entitled Millennials would have just stopped eating so much avocado toast at brunch in their 20s they wouldn't have these problems in their 30s today...
 
Akuinnen [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They're harvesting kids for adrenochrome!

Viagra Boys - Creepy Crawlers (Shrimp Sessions 3)
Youtube 3iSw9oFdxGo
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Fixing childcare is just a bandaid that still says you need 2 working parents to afford daily life in the US.


I really hate this supposedly progressive take. People will say "and either parent can stay home!" but we aren't starting from a neutral stance gender wise and women will be expected to stay home far more often.

How about it's normal for two parents to work, but to work hours compatible with other activities like raising a family. We'd probably still need subsidized child care but reducing the number of hours would help the balance. And if a parent wanted to take compensation for their own childcare, I'd be okay with that too.

But the single breadwinner model has a predictably gendered outcome and it sucks.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GORDON: Fix the economy so both parents don't need to work to afford food and housing, and child care costs will take care of themselves.


"Need to" and "want to" will be two different things. Enough couples will "want to" that will drive prices up, and the people who felt they didn't "need to" will be priced out of the things because of the "want tos," which will mean that everyone will "need to."
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Some Farking Lurker: Those corporations will do what they always do - engage the cheapest vendor they can to provide this "optional, for-a-cost benefit" to their employees onsite, while they rake in that cheap federal cash collected from the paychecks of individual employees.



There's no federal funding being provided except to build semiconductor factories.  I don't know what you mean by this part.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: It's a pittance coming from the federal government today to support working families.


"I'd give them more but they might use it to snort the marijuanas..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It might be that the only way to lower childcare costs, is to make childcare workers more productive.  This is difficult to achieve because it still takes 1 worker X children.  You can reduce that, but the childcare suffers.

This is known as Baumol's Cost Disease:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baumol_effect

It also impacts healthcare and education.  It causes the price of services to rise faster than the price of things.  We can always make widgets faster and faster.  We can't educate a student any faster.

We're in a perverse situation where child care pay is low, but child care is expensive.  This is explained by Baumol's Cost Disease.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Universal Pre-K should be a thing, and i'm happy to pay the taxes for it.

The problem is going to be finding actual qualified people to run it, and the cost it will entail, especially when you get down to the younger ages where your staffing needs have tight requirements on student-teacher ratio.

Sure you can say "Tax more and pay them more" but not everyone is cut out to be a teacher at that age, and my town is a town that pay's more, and qualified staffing at that age group is a hard thing to do.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: Nana's Vibrator: Fixing childcare is just a bandaid that still says you nSed 2 working parents to afford daily life in the US.

I really hate this supposedly progressive take. People will say "and either parent can stay home!" but we aren't starting from a neutral stance gender wise and women will be expected to stay home far more often.

How about it's normal for two parents to work, but to work hours compatible with other activities like raising a family. We'd probably still need subsidized child care but reducing the number of hours would help the balance. And if a parent wanted to take compensation for their own childcare, I'd be okay with that too.

But the single breadwinner model has a predictably gendered outcome and it sucks.


So you want both parents to work just so your views on gender equality are kept whole?  How about you let the adults decide what they want.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Semiconductors? So he's gonna use the computer chips from vaccines to monitor kids so their parents can go to work or...

[media4.giphy.com image 480x480] [View Full Size image _x_]
he's built a M3gan


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
maybe if you were a little nicer to the "boomers" you spit venom about some of them would watch your rug rats for a few bucks. but no. you're mean to to people so you get what you deserve.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Qellaqan: Nana's Vibrator: Fixing childcare is just a bandaid that still says you nSed 2 working parents to afford daily life in the US.

I really hate this supposedly progressive take. People will say "and either parent can stay home!" but we aren't starting from a neutral stance gender wise and women will be expected to stay home far more often.

How about it's normal for two parents to work, but to work hours compatible with other activities like raising a family. We'd probably still need subsidized child care but reducing the number of hours would help the balance. And if a parent wanted to take compensation for their own childcare, I'd be okay with that too.

But the single breadwinner model has a predictably gendered outcome and it sucks.

So you want both parents to work just so your views on gender equality are kept whole?  How about you let the adults decide what they want.


I specifically addressed this choice in the second paragraph of my statement, but thanks for the half-assed rebuttal.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: GORDON: Fix the economy so both parents don't need to work to afford food and housing, and child care costs will take care of themselves.

Well if those lazy, entitled Millennials would have just stopped eating so much avocado toast at brunch in their 20s they wouldn't have these problems in their 30s today...


Avacados are terrible for the environment, they should eat some delicious meat instead.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Brother got roped into a birthday party (as a newish parent) there in the '80s.  He described it as the closest thing to Hell on Earth that he could imagine.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: Nana's Vibrator: Fixing childcare is just a bandaid that still says you need 2 working parents to afford daily life in the US.

I really hate this supposedly progressive take. People will say "and either parent can stay home!" but we aren't starting from a neutral stance gender wise and women will be expected to stay home far more often.

How about it's normal for two parents to work, but to work hours compatible with other activities like raising a family. We'd probably still need subsidized child care but reducing the number of hours would help the balance. And if a parent wanted to take compensation for their own childcare, I'd be okay with that too.

But the single breadwinner model has a predictably gendered outcome and it sucks.


The rise of AI is going to make this argument moot. There is going to be n over abundance of workers and not enough work to do. In the next fifty years it won't be engendered to have one working parent it will be a circumstance of the new life as two people work part time to make one whole salary.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Aar1012: "I'd give them more but they might use it to snort the marijuanas..."


For all his flaws, Manchin has publicly stated that he supports free universal preschool (pre-k) and subsidized daycare (although his strict income limits on that would exclude much of the middle class.)
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Yep. We've got number 2 starting up in daycare next month, and the combined cost going to be more than our mortgage plus property tax.

$3600 a month for both of them, whereas the paltry tax credit for child care maxes out at $2100 for the entire year. In other words, on $43k of childcare, the government helps out by giving you a tax credit worth 5%. That's assuming you make a tiny income as well; at my tax bracket, it maxes out at $1200, or 2.7% of the cost of providing care.

It's a pittance coming from the federal government today to support working families.


Agreed. And while i don't expect uncle sam to raise my kid or pay for him, i would like for him to help with those who can't, so their kid doesn't mug my old ass in 20 years.

You are in a boat a lot of people are starting to catch on where you are upper middle class, or comfortably middle class (depending on where you live) and a lot of the donut holes just kick you in the nuts. I've missed out on rebates\credits\all kinds of other stuff under the current (and to be fair former tax plans, but the last 6 years has been especially 'fark linenoise'" because of sometimes, hundreds of dollars in yearly income in a dual income family.

Yes, i can afford it, but i'm getting increasingly angry about it.
 
