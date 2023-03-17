 Skip to content
(NPR)   Christians: Jesus only ever said we needed to feed the poor. He never said we needed to feed them more than one meal per day
63
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But we can afford tax cuts to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars to wealthy corporations and "small businessmen" like Senator Bob Corker

The Tax Bill Is the Grinchiest Christmas Gift Yet - BillMoyers.com

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) speaks to members of the media at the Capitol in Washington, DC on Dec. 1, 2017. He was the only Republican member of Congress who had voted against the Senate version of the "tax reform" bill, but reversed himself after a provision was added that gives a tax break to real estate investors like himself, not to mention Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, their families and many others.

Let the poor starve!

You bastards.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The key to understanding the relationship of Evangelicals to social programs like SNAP is the question "Why did Jesus say to feed people?"
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: [Fark user image 738x499]


I wish the Left would leave Jesus out of our politics. Doing so encourages the Right to do the same.
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how the people interviewed voted.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: But we can afford tax cuts to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars to wealthy corporations and "small businessmen" like Senator Bob Corker

The Tax Bill Is the Grinchiest Christmas Gift Yet - BillMoyers.com

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) speaks to members of the media at the Capitol in Washington, DC on Dec. 1, 2017. He was the only Republican member of Congress who had voted against the Senate version of the "tax reform" bill, but reversed himself after a provision was added that gives a tax break to real estate investors like himself, not to mention Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, their families and many others.

Let the poor starve!

You bastards.


That's what happens when you decide the only qualifications needed to run the county are age, residency, and getting a bunch of idiots to vote for you.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't need four ghosts on Christmas Eve. We need multiple entire cemetery plots where they just move the headstones.
 
Basket Of Deplorables
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These assholes are cosplaying as "Christians" so they can use their "religion" to hide behind while they spew their hatred and bigotry.

At this point, if someone tells me they are a Christian I just assume they are a shiatty person inside and out.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phil McKraken: oldernell: [Fark user image 738x499]

I wish the Left would leave Jesus out of our politics. Doing so encourages the Right to do the same.


This is probably not the stupidest thing I'll read today, but it'll be close.
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Basket Of Deplorables: These assholes are cosplaying as "Christians" so they can use their "religion" to hide behind while they spew their hatred and bigotry.

At this point, if someone tells me they are a Christian I just assume they are a shiatty person inside and out.


Now you're assuming that? I had that figured out by kindergarten.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 400x225]


digitalreligion.tamu.eduView Full Size

madison365.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Articles like this are weird sometimes. One lady mentions the difficulties of navigating food from food banks because of food allergies and a sensitivity to high fructose corn syrup.

Does anyone here have a sensitivity to high fructose corn syrup (beyond its fructose content and what that does to blood sugar/A1C/weight gain/etc.) that can shed light on this so I can chalk it up to something besides standard NPR reporting weirdness?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we all remember the bible verses where Jesus bailed out the bankers and whipped the poor!
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bill that set SNAP benefits for the year passed in December of last year under the Democrat-controlled Congress. The SNAP benefits decreased as the military budget skyrocketed well past what either the Pentagon or the President requested.

Thanks Democrats.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phil McKraken: I wish the Left would leave Jesus out of our politics.


In a way, it shows the cultural resilience of Christianity: Any time there's a story about Christians behaving badly, there's a vocal contingent whose main priority is to insist "REAL Christianity/Jesus/Religion (as I define it) is good and only good and everyone should like it."  I understand Christians doing this, but even after all these years I still find it very weird to see self-proclaimed nonreligious people who nonetheless are very committed to making sure people have good feelings about religion.

Phil McKraken: Doing so encourages the Right to do the same.


I have no idea how you figure this to be true.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure. Make people go hungry, then double down on being abusive as possible towards them. Make sure they have no option other than violence.

And then what do republicans think is going to happen?
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I love the idea of Jesus returning just so he can show up to congress and various state houses to whip the shiat out of "Christians" while Democrats look on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Phil McKraken: oldernell: [Fark user image 738x499]

I wish the Left would leave Jesus out of our politics. Doing so encourages the Right to do the same.

This is probably not the stupidest thing I'll read today, but it'll be close.


If you were smart, you'd explain how I'm wrong. As it is, you're just an asshole. Jesus would not approve.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm half expecting the GOP to propose taxing anyone who donated to a food bank.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I'm half expecting the GOP to propose taxing anyone who donated to a food bank.


Democrats would support that as a new revenue stream.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are the richest country in the history of human civilization
and we can't feed our own.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she used to get a little over $20 a month in food stamps

Please tell me that's a goddamned typo.
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans believe that anything is possible with a sufficient supply of boot straps.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phil McKraken: oldernell: [Fark user image 738x499]

I wish the Left would leave Jesus out of our politics. Doing so encourages the Right to do the same.


No, Republicans don't actually care about staying on topic or sounding like hypocrites; they do exactly what's politically expedient for them in the moment. Sometimes it even changes in the middle of a sentence. That's it.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phil McKraken: Tyrone Slothrop: Phil McKraken: oldernell: [Fark user image 738x499]

I wish the Left would leave Jesus out of our politics. Doing so encourages the Right to do the same.

This is probably not the stupidest thing I'll read today, but it'll be close.

If you were smart, you'd explain how I'm wrong. As it is, you're just an asshole. Jesus would not approve.


Jesus never existed, so why worry about it?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roe v Wade was overturned 9 months ago so we go back to rationing.

WW3 is coming.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who thinks this stuff is making the super Jesus people stronger hasn't been paying attention.

Because this crap just makes people even more angry with the authoritarian christian clergy.

Not that the media pays attention to just how corrupt most christian churches have become.  Nobody wants to deal with the mess, so we keep pretending it's all fine.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Modern 'christians' just want to be able to say they're doing the will of the creator when they do terrible shiat. Most of them haven't read much of that book they claim to hold so dear.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phil McKraken: Tyrone Slothrop: Phil McKraken: oldernell: [Fark user image 738x499]

I wish the Left would leave Jesus out of our politics. Doing so encourages the Right to do the same.

This is probably not the stupidest thing I'll read today, but it'll be close.

If you were smart, you'd explain how I'm wrong. As it is, you're just an asshole. Jesus would not approve.


You're saying if the Left would stop pointing out Republican hypocrisy that Republicans would fall in line and back good governance?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly believe that at least part of the reason why religious conservatives hate social media platforms so much is because average people are trading information about their personal experiences with abusive clergy and the churches can't control the narrative anymore.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least the elderly and disabled can pull up their bootstraps.  Pull them up so high they can nibble on them for nourishment. We need to do better as a Country so we don't look back at our Nation in decline, rotted from within. All it would take is to stop voting for petty selfish assholes with R's before their name. One wouldn't think It's too much to ask.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I supposed this is better than the Work Houses (which was a *Christian* invention), but not by much.

/ Don't think the agnostic elites would be any better
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Phil McKraken: Tyrone Slothrop: Phil McKraken: oldernell: [Fark user image 738x499]

I wish the Left would leave Jesus out of our politics. Doing so encourages the Right to do the same.

This is probably not the stupidest thing I'll read today, but it'll be close.

If you were smart, you'd explain how I'm wrong. As it is, you're just an asshole. Jesus would not approve.

Jesus never existed, so why worry about it?


Even more reason to leave Jesus out of our politics.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: she used to get a little over $20 a month in food stamps

Please tell me that's a goddamned typo.


I could tell you that but that would be lying

/USA!!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Basket Of Deplorables: These assholes are cosplaying as "Christians" so they can use their "religion" to hide behind while they spew their hatred and bigotry.

At this point, if someone tells me they are a Christian I just assume they are a shiatty person inside and out.


Christianity has never been kubaya-singing Unitarian Universalist hippyism.  All that shiat we talk about in European history?  That's all been done by Christians.  Often to Christians.  Christianity - as practiced by real Christians and not your idealized UrSkeks glowyboys - has pretty much always been "how can we fark over the most people we can fit into a day".  Quit reductionalistly going "But this one verse" to describe Christians and look at the "every other godsbedamned thing in the word".  Apply that to say, Americans, and by the document, African Americans are property, and women are unthings, since they don't even appear in it.  You gonna apply extreme tunnel vision to Christianity to whitewash iat, and you better also condemn feminists and MLK Jr just as vehemently for sullying the pure original form of the Constitution.

Jesus, in his day and time, was a ethno-nationalist End Times prepper.  Preacher Billy-Joe Cleetus in the Bathed in the Blood of the Lamb Primitive Baptist Tabernacle Church and Gun Shop of Cracker Militia, Idaho is more Jesus-accurate than Pope Francis.  Jesus straight up murdered a fig tree because it was out of season when he wanted to eat.  Just blasted the thing to death for not doing something it was physically incapable of doing.  He also advocated for arming his followers.  People will go to great lengths to form convoluted reasons he was just joshing, but boyo was all for being nice - sometimes - because he expected and wanted everyone to die really damned soon, so why not pet the animals on their heads before you gas them.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ThAnKs aLoT dEmOcRaTs
 
monkeyboycjc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Phil McKraken: Tyrone Slothrop: Phil McKraken: oldernell: [Fark user image 738x499]

I wish the Left would leave Jesus out of our politics. Doing so encourages the Right to do the same.

This is probably not the stupidest thing I'll read today, but it'll be close.

If you were smart, you'd explain how I'm wrong. As it is, you're just an asshole. Jesus would not approve.

Jesus never existed, so why worry about it?


CSB:
Jesus most certainly existed. I worked with him on a lawn crew when I was 18. He was putting his sister through school. She ended up a pediatrician. Dude worked constantly, like 16 hours days for months on end.
Yeah, I've met Jesus.
End of true CSB.
 
CastIronStove
‘’ 1 hour ago  

undernova: Articles like this are weird sometimes. One lady mentions the difficulties of navigating food from food banks because of food allergies and a sensitivity to high fructose corn syrup.

Does anyone here have a sensitivity to high fructose corn syrup (beyond its fructose content and what that does to blood sugar/A1C/weight gain/etc.) that can shed light on this so I can chalk it up to something besides standard NPR reporting weirdness?


I met a woman with a corn allergy at a conference once; she had to completely micro-manage everything about what she ate, including keeping all of her food separate from the food meant for the other attendees.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

phalamir: Basket Of Deplorables: These assholes are cosplaying as "Christians" so they can use their "religion" to hide behind while they spew their hatred and bigotry.

At this point, if someone tells me they are a Christian I just assume they are a shiatty person inside and out.

Christianity has never been kubaya-singing Unitarian Universalist hippyism.  All that shiat we talk about in European history?  That's all been done by Christians.  Often to Christians.  Christianity - as practiced by real Christians and not your idealized UrSkeks glowyboys - has pretty much always been "how can we fark over the most people we can fit into a day".  Quit reductionalistly going "But this one verse" to describe Christians and look at the "every other godsbedamned thing in the word".  Apply that to say, Americans, and by the document, African Americans are property, and women are unthings, since they don't even appear in it.  You gonna apply extreme tunnel vision to Christianity to whitewash iat, and you better also condemn feminists and MLK Jr just as vehemently for sullying the pure original form of the Constitution.

Jesus, in his day and time, was a ethno-nationalist End Times prepper.  Preacher Billy-Joe Cleetus in the Bathed in the Blood of the Lamb Primitive Baptist Tabernacle Church and Gun Shop of Cracker Militia, Idaho is more Jesus-accurate than Pope Francis.  Jesus straight up murdered a fig tree because it was out of season when he wanted to eat.  Just blasted the thing to death for not doing something it was physically incapable of doing.  He also advocated for arming his followers.  People will go to great lengths to form convoluted reasons he was just joshing, but boyo was all for being nice - sometimes - because he expected and wanted everyone to die really damned soon, so why not pet the animals on their heads before you gas them.


When did Pontius Pilate hire you?
 
Kintsugi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

undernova: Articles like this are weird sometimes. One lady mentions the difficulties of navigating food from food banks because of food allergies and a sensitivity to high fructose corn syrup.

Does anyone here have a sensitivity to high fructose corn syrup (beyond its fructose content and what that does to blood sugar/A1C/weight gain/etc.) that can shed light on this so I can chalk it up to something besides standard NPR reporting weirdness?


I get terrible headaches and stomach upset from HFCS. It took me years to figure out the cause. For reasons I would eschew soda drinks in the summer and started noticing the headaches were mostly gone June through September until I started drinking sodas again in October and consuming all the crap processed stuff I usually skipped during hot weather. At one point, after a few years of trying, I got my Mt. Dew addicted partner to avoid it for two weeks. By end of week one he no longer had daily headaches and was proselytizing the evil of HFCS. It helped that Mt Dew Throwback came out about two weeks later. Now he is faster at reading labels than I am. It was more difficult a decade or so ago to find even sandwich bread without it but luckily more companies have figured out there are enough of us avoiding it to have switched their products to cane and/or beet sugars.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Kintsugi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Roe v Wade was overturned 9 months ago so we go back to rationing.

WW3 is coming.

WW3 is coming.


9 months, eh? So shouldn't the Republicans be over it now?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Phil McKraken: Tyrone Slothrop: Phil McKraken: oldernell: [Fark user image 738x499]

I wish the Left would leave Jesus out of our politics. Doing so encourages the Right to do the same.

This is probably not the stupidest thing I'll read today, but it'll be close.

If you were smart, you'd explain how I'm wrong. As it is, you're just an asshole. Jesus would not approve.


That went from 0 to REEEEE in a fast fashion.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Phil McKraken: Someone Else's Alt: Phil McKraken: Tyrone Slothrop: Phil McKraken: oldernell: [Fark user image 738x499]

I wish the Left would leave Jesus out of our politics. Doing so encourages the Right to do the same.

This is probably not the stupidest thing I'll read today, but it'll be close.

If you were smart, you'd explain how I'm wrong. As it is, you're just an asshole. Jesus would not approve.

Jesus never existed, so why worry about it?

Even more reason to leave Jesus out of our politics.


It says with no shred of shame or sense of irony in a Politics thread.
 
Myrkor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: [i.redd.it image 850x750]


That guy had rough life if he looked like that before dying at 31.

/Yes, I know the dates are likely his time in the position.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Phil McKraken: I wish the Left would leave Jesus out of our politics. Doing so encourages the Right to do the same.


You mean keep the government and religion separate? That's crazy talk!
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Phil McKraken: oldernell: [Fark user image 738x499]

I wish the Left would leave Jesus out of our politics. Doing so encourages the Right to do the same.


Goodness...you are a special kind of stupid, aren't you?
 
anuran
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Sure. Make people go hungry, then double down on being abusive as possible towards them. Make sure they have no option other than violence.

And then what do republicans think is going to happen?

And then what do republicans think is going to happen?


Republicans will slaughter them
 
