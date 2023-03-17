 Skip to content
(NPR)   I mean, gosh. You're a state comptroller who made one little $3.5 billion accounting error and suddenly everybody wants to see you fired   (npr.org) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Short-changing the State's Colleges and University is a GOP goal.  No wonder he's not quitting.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is just unacceptable.

Imagine being so incompetent as to get caught. Just what are they teaching people these days.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Short-changing the State's Colleges and University is a GOP goal.  No wonder he's not quitting.


This guy is going to the the next SC governor.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
PC Load letter, what does that mean?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 307x164]


I had to spend the extra 20 seconds looking for an animated GIF ...

/ i could burn this whole thread down
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What's it matter? Republicans didn't lean anything at college, why spend money on it?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 307x164]

I had to spend the extra 20 seconds looking for an animated GIF ...

/ i could burn this whole thread down


*Eyes guacamole suspiciously*
 
Artist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 307x164]

I had to spend the extra 20 seconds looking for an animated GIF ...

/ i could burn this whole thread down


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: What's it matter? Republicans didn't lean anything at college, why spend money on it?


They where there more for social networking.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Won't resign. Is 74 years old. What is it with boomers? Farking retire already. You've worked long enough.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ooh, that's major. A lot of Bond and other financing are based on those assumptions.

/ Interviewed for a position in that office some years ago
// The guy who was my second interview didn't sound smart
/// Glad they went in another direction
 
sleze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Won't resign. Is 74 years old. What is it with boomers? Farking retire already. You've worked long enough.


Can't we just fire him?

/ducks
 
Huntceet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
South Carolina! WTF! Crooked lawyers, incompetent controller..... what's next?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's not an accounting error, that's a DoD weekend retreat.
 
Artist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Huh.....these noobs did not catch "double counting"? Ya know, that's an old, old trick to cook the books. I am not an accountant, there may be more stuff they're going to find out about what was going on and probably a significant amount of money is missing.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't understand the outrage, if you lose $30 billion, Biden will make you Labor Secretary.

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-labor-secretary-nominee-oversaw-billions-dollars-lost-unemployment-fraud-newsom-cabinet-member
 
guinsu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What is it with anglo country government officials not resigning when they massively screw up?  In more sensible countries, and even in plenty of lesser, government officials don't cling like a tick when they mess up this badly.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
74 year old accountant? No wonder. The guy learned accounting principles with an abacus!
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That is the greatest picture to accompany a real news story ever.
 
