(NPR) Hero For the first time in 40 years, Michigan Democrats are in array. And they're rockin' it   (npr.org) divider line
60
    Hero, Tax, Voting, Earned income tax credit, Law, Legislature, Michigan State University, Michigan, Leadership  
•       •       •

60 Comments     (+0 »)
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go Gretch!  That's the kinda stuff that needs to happen at the federal level.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile Ohio gets yet another blast of farking sports betting ads before choking on derailment fumes.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, when you take away the ability for politicians to gerrymander, it's amazing what can happen.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Gretch is kicking ass and taking names.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time. Now our legislature will listen to logic and reason. Not a draft dodging third rate rock star.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sorceror: Gee, when you take away the ability for politicians to gerrymander, it's amazing what can happen.


this is the number one issue. save voting. save democracy. the GOP can't win without cheating.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish that a Democrat doing good things could get the same amount of media fellation that a Florida asshole gets for being a fascist.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost enough to make me want to move back.

I should let my resentment towards Governor Engler go, but... Nah...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep on rockin in the free world state!

/Gretchen for President!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
string Democrats[75];
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewsclues: sorceror: Gee, when you take away the ability for politicians to gerrymander, it's amazing what can happen.

this is the number one issue. save voting. save democracy. the GOP can't win without cheating.


We, the people of Michigan had enough and took back our democracy.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Are Michigan Democrats TOO Successful?"
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When does the burning down everything fascists cherish begin? Might have to emigrate up there. Icewind Dale is looking more and more civilized compared to plague rat filled central ohio.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lefty248: drewsclues: sorceror: Gee, when you take away the ability for politicians to gerrymander, it's amazing what can happen.

this is the number one issue. save voting. save democracy. the GOP can't win without cheating.

We, the people of Michigan had enough and took back our democracy.


Expect worse Republican farkery in the coming months.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: lefty248: drewsclues: sorceror: Gee, when you take away the ability for politicians to gerrymander, it's amazing what can happen.

this is the number one issue. save voting. save democracy. the GOP can't win without cheating.

We, the people of Michigan had enough and took back our democracy.

Expect worse Republican farkery in the coming months.


We expect that every day.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Go Gretch!  That's the kinda stuff that needs to happen at the federal level.


Go tell the conservatives, then. They're the ones in the way.
 
Kazan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: string Democrats[75];


std::vector<Democrat>
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They should show that they're responsible with power. Right now, it looks like they're power hungry," Greene says.

media.tenor.comView Full Size


Yeah, democrats moving slow on issues when they have control traditionally works out great for them.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: When does the burning down everything fascists cherish begin? Might have to emigrate up there. Icewind Dale is looking more and more civilized compared to plague rat filled central ohio.


Big Gretch doesn't have to burn anything down. Imagine that, all it takes to completely stop the Republican agenda is to codify abortion and LGBTQ rights into law, and to get rid of Gerrymandering. Couple this with an improved economy and actually fixing the roads, and the GOP have no real answer to her.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sorceror: Gee, when you take away the ability for politicians to gerrymander, it's amazing what can happen.


Even with gerrymandering and other voting tricks, it shouldn't be so close.
Even if 30% of the population is Republican, and even if they lose, that should still be a concerning problem.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In any other civilized country on earth, none of those things would be controversial.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Psychopusher: Go Gretch!  That's the kinda stuff that needs to happen at the federal level.

Go tell the conservatives, then. They're the ones in the way.


what happened to Biden's review of cannabis?  it's still Schedule 1.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Big Gretch is kicking ass and taking names.


Agrees.
6997e6.p3cdn2.secureserver.netView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: austerity101: Psychopusher: Go Gretch!  That's the kinda stuff that needs to happen at the federal level.

Go tell the conservatives, then. They're the ones in the way.

what happened to Biden's review of cannabis?  it's still Schedule 1.


In Gretch's Michigan, Marijuana also works on a schedule. I have to schedule when the dispensary guy legally drops off my weed to my house.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sigdiamond2000: "Are Michigan Democrats TOO Successful?"


Yes. It looks bad for Biden.
 
infinite or drunken eight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the Michigan GOP has learned many lessons from 2022 and have adjusted accordingly... Oh wait... nope! FULL DERP AHEAD!

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/michigan-republicans-tap-election-denier-lead-state-party-2023-02-19/
 
dogdaze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reclaiming the Rust Belt and rebuilding the Blue Wall is going to matter a lot in national elections.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sigdiamond2000: "Are Michigan Democrats TOO Successful?"


The headline that was along those lines that I saw was more like, "Are Michigan Democrats overstepping their mandate?"

The majority of voters wanted democrats in office.  Even if the margin is slim, they have a mandate.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: asciibaron: austerity101: Psychopusher: Go Gretch!  That's the kinda stuff that needs to happen at the federal level.

Go tell the conservatives, then. They're the ones in the way.

what happened to Biden's review of cannabis?  it's still Schedule 1.

In Gretch's Michigan, Marijuana also works on a schedule. I have to schedule when the dispensary guy legally drops off my weed to my house.


I always go to the cannabis dispensary for the company.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: asciibaron: austerity101: Psychopusher: Go Gretch!  That's the kinda stuff that needs to happen at the federal level.

Go tell the conservatives, then. They're the ones in the way.

what happened to Biden's review of cannabis?  it's still Schedule 1.

In Gretch's Michigan, Marijuana also works on a schedule. I have to schedule when the dispensary guy legally drops off my weed to my house.


does that change the Federal policy?
 
Torchsong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: ChrisDe: Big Gretch is kicking ass and taking names.

Agrees.
[6997e6.p3cdn2.secureserver.net image 850x1181]


CSB: The company I worked for did some instructional design work for Guitar Center, and they brought in a bunch of guitars for our 3-D modelers to look at to create accurate recreations. One of them was the Setzer-model Gretsch and I have to admit, that thing felt really good in my hands and was fun to play (my guitar abilities are...well...I'm not giving any established pro any sleepless nights).
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lefty248: Wessoman: asciibaron: austerity101: Psychopusher: Go Gretch!  That's the kinda stuff that needs to happen at the federal level.

Go tell the conservatives, then. They're the ones in the way.

what happened to Biden's review of cannabis?  it's still Schedule 1.

In Gretch's Michigan, Marijuana also works on a schedule. I have to schedule when the dispensary guy legally drops off my weed to my house.

I always go to the cannabis dispensary for the company.


I don't. I live in Ann Arbor. Which means, 90% of the clientele are wonderful people who are psychedelic music and/or hip hop enthusiasts, but there is the ten percent of U of M Fratboys, Joe Rogan types, and old Boomer Alumni who absolutely shiat up the mood in the dispensary waiting room.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lefty248: Wessoman: asciibaron: austerity101: Psychopusher: Go Gretch!  That's the kinda stuff that needs to happen at the federal level.

Go tell the conservatives, then. They're the ones in the way.

what happened to Biden's review of cannabis?  it's still Schedule 1.

In Gretch's Michigan, Marijuana also works on a schedule. I have to schedule when the dispensary guy legally drops off my weed to my house.

I always go to the cannabis dispensary for the company.


The price keeps going down. I don't even mind paying the 16% taxes. Sure beats the money going south of the border to some drug lord.
 
crzybtch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in a suburb of Detroit and work at Wayne State University in Detroit.  Whether people were Republican or Democrat never really used to matter much.  People didn't really care and it was not very divisive until Trump got in.  Suddenly the hate started ramping up and still lingers.  Very sad.

Then the whole Covid vaccine divide really started people on the separate and hate bandwagon.  Sad and pathetic.

I just wonder what will take us back to trusting each other and promoting that people have different values and opinions and it shouldn't mean that you hate them for it.  Tolerance is greatly missed!
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sorceror: Gee, when you take away the ability for politicians to gerrymander, it's amazing what can happen.


Dems should get a proposal like that on a couple other state ballots.  It should be easy to get enough signatures.  It is hard to argue against neutral redistricting.  The Dems can focus on states like North Carolina and Georgia that have a substantial democratic population.  You can throw Texas into the mix as well.  They should do it before the 2028 election so the dems have more say in the 2030 redistricting.
 
lefty248
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Wessoman: lefty248: Wessoman: asciibaron: austerity101: Psychopusher: Go Gretch!  That's the kinda stuff that needs to happen at the federal level.

Go tell the conservatives, then. They're the ones in the way.

what happened to Biden's review of cannabis?  it's still Schedule 1.

In Gretch's Michigan, Marijuana also works on a schedule. I have to schedule when the dispensary guy legally drops off my weed to my house.

I always go to the cannabis dispensary for the company.

I don't. I live in Ann Arbor. Which means, 90% of the clientele are wonderful people who are psychedelic music and/or hip hop enthusiasts, but there is the ten percent of U of M Fratboys, Joe Rogan types, and old Boomer Alumni who absolutely shiat up the mood in the dispensary waiting room.


I live on the west side of the state surrounded by trump humpers. The cannabis store is the only place I run into like minded people. You know, hippies.
 
Shadowknight
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lefty248: Wessoman: asciibaron: austerity101: Psychopusher: Go Gretch!  That's the kinda stuff that needs to happen at the federal level.

Go tell the conservatives, then. They're the ones in the way.

what happened to Biden's review of cannabis?  it's still Schedule 1.

In Gretch's Michigan, Marijuana also works on a schedule. I have to schedule when the dispensary guy legally drops off my weed to my house.

I always go to the cannabis dispensary for the company.


I'm a Michigan resident and recent convert to edibles.  Can't smoke it, can't inhale smoke or anything else, really, but I have to say that I rather enjoy it.  Especially for backwoods camping.  Bourbon is heavy and takes up room, and a decent bottle is going to run you at least $40.  But I can get enough gummies to keep my high all morning and afternoon for two weeks for less than $15.  

But more importantly, I love that since moving back to my home state after 18 years of following my Naval Officer wife around the world (most of it South of the Mason-Dixon) the State is seeing some damn sanity.  There's still huge pockets of nutters out there, the small farm town I live in the Saginaw Valley is the perfect example.  But overall, we're run by adults.  And considering that I have not one, but TWO gay daughters, I'm really glad we don't live down South anymore.
 
lefty248
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Shadowknight: lefty248: Wessoman: asciibaron: austerity101: Psychopusher: Go Gretch!  That's the kinda stuff that needs to happen at the federal level.

Go tell the conservatives, then. They're the ones in the way.

what happened to Biden's review of cannabis?  it's still Schedule 1.

In Gretch's Michigan, Marijuana also works on a schedule. I have to schedule when the dispensary guy legally drops off my weed to my house.

I always go to the cannabis dispensary for the company.

I'm a Michigan resident and recent convert to edibles.  Can't smoke it, can't inhale smoke or anything else, really, but I have to say that I rather enjoy it.  Especially for backwoods camping.  Bourbon is heavy and takes up room, and a decent bottle is going to run you at least $40.  But I can get enough gummies to keep my high all morning and afternoon for two weeks for less than $15.  

But more importantly, I love that since moving back to my home state after 18 years of following my Naval Officer wife around the world (most of it South of the Mason-Dixon) the State is seeing some damn sanity.  There's still huge pockets of nutters out there, the small farm town I live in the Saginaw Valley is the perfect example.  But overall, we're run by adults.  And considering that I have not one, but TWO gay daughters, I'm really glad we don't live down South anymore.


We'll said.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

crzybtch: I live in a suburb of Detroit and work at Wayne State University in Detroit.  Whether people were Republican or Democrat never really used to matter much.  People didn't really care and it was not very divisive until Trump got in.  Suddenly the hate started ramping up and still lingers.  Very sad.

Then the whole Covid vaccine divide really started people on the separate and hate bandwagon.  Sad and pathetic.

I just wonder what will take us back to trusting each other and promoting that people have different values and opinions and it shouldn't mean that you hate them for it.  Tolerance is greatly missed!


Note: As a Michigander, we will WILL NOT Tolerate bigotry, hatred, or having your religious beliefs and regulations shoved down our throats*. Take that garbage to Texas where it belongs.

*Unless you are hating on Ohio and/or your religion is the Red Wings. Then you're cool.
 
lefty248
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lefty248: Shadowknight: lefty248: Wessoman: asciibaron: austerity101: Psychopusher: Go Gretch!  That's the kinda stuff that needs to happen at the federal level.

Go tell the conservatives, then. They're the ones in the way.

what happened to Biden's review of cannabis?  it's still Schedule 1.

In Gretch's Michigan, Marijuana also works on a schedule. I have to schedule when the dispensary guy legally drops off my weed to my house.

I always go to the cannabis dispensary for the company.

I'm a Michigan resident and recent convert to edibles.  Can't smoke it, can't inhale smoke or anything else, really, but I have to say that I rather enjoy it.  Especially for backwoods camping.  Bourbon is heavy and takes up room, and a decent bottle is going to run you at least $40.  But I can get enough gummies to keep my high all morning and afternoon for two weeks for less than $15.  

But more importantly, I love that since moving back to my home state after 18 years of following my Naval Officer wife around the world (most of it South of the Mason-Dixon) the State is seeing some damn sanity.  There's still huge pockets of nutters out there, the small farm town I live in the Saginaw Valley is the perfect example.  But overall, we're run by adults.  And considering that I have not one, but TWO gay daughters, I'm really glad we don't live down South anymore.

We'll said.


Damn auto correct, well not we'll.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When you vote for the party that promises to make the government work, suddenly the government works!
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wessoman: crzybtch: I live in a suburb of Detroit and work at Wayne State University in Detroit.  Whether people were Republican or Democrat never really used to matter much.  People didn't really care and it was not very divisive until Trump got in.  Suddenly the hate started ramping up and still lingers.  Very sad.

Then the whole Covid vaccine divide really started people on the separate and hate bandwagon.  Sad and pathetic.

I just wonder what will take us back to trusting each other and promoting that people have different values and opinions and it shouldn't mean that you hate them for it.  Tolerance is greatly missed!

Note: As a Michigander, we will WILL NOT Tolerate bigotry, hatred, or having your religious beliefs and regulations shoved down our throats*. Take that garbage to Texas where it belongs.

*Unless you are hating on Ohio and/or your religion is the Red Wings. Then you're cool.

*Shows up in a NY Rangers Jersey and Ohio State sticker on his car*


Well....shiat...
 
Shadowknight
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lefty248: lefty248: Shadowknight: lefty248: Wessoman: asciibaron: austerity101: Psychopusher: Go Gretch!  That's the kinda stuff that needs to happen at the federal level.

Go tell the conservatives, then. They're the ones in the way.

what happened to Biden's review of cannabis?  it's still Schedule 1.

In Gretch's Michigan, Marijuana also works on a schedule. I have to schedule when the dispensary guy legally drops off my weed to my house.

I always go to the cannabis dispensary for the company.

I'm a Michigan resident and recent convert to edibles.  Can't smoke it, can't inhale smoke or anything else, really, but I have to say that I rather enjoy it.  Especially for backwoods camping.  Bourbon is heavy and takes up room, and a decent bottle is going to run you at least $40.  But I can get enough gummies to keep my high all morning and afternoon for two weeks for less than $15.  

But more importantly, I love that since moving back to my home state after 18 years of following my Naval Officer wife around the world (most of it South of the Mason-Dixon) the State is seeing some damn sanity.  There's still huge pockets of nutters out there, the small farm town I live in the Saginaw Valley is the perfect example.  But overall, we're run by adults.  And considering that I have not one, but TWO gay daughters, I'm really glad we don't live down South anymore.

We'll said.

Damn auto correct, well not we'll.


Don't worry.  That happens to me all the time.  They're seems to be a real problem with that.

/it hurt to write that on purpose
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Leaders lead.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

austerity101: Psychopusher: Go Gretch!  That's the kinda stuff that needs to happen at the federal level.

Go tell the conservatives, then. They're the ones in the way.


They always are, and always have been since at least Regan, but especially since the 90s.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"This is the beginning of the Democrat overreach that's going to lead to their demise and the Republicans taking back the House," Republican House Minority Leader Matt Hall told reporters ahead of his chamber passing right-to-work repeal legislation.

The Democrats were voted in for that "overreach" - that "overreach" is called a "mandate". Also known as "governing"
 
Shadowknight
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Aar1012:

*Shows up in a NY Rangers Jersey and Ohio State sticker on his car*

Well....shiat...

The Rangers sweater will get you picked on, but mostly good naturedly.  I mean, the Wings have been pretty pathetic the last few years.  We can take our lumps while dishing it out over a beer.  

But leave dat Buckeye shiat down Sout where's it belongs, ya hear me?
 
NTidd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Muta: sorceror: Gee, when you take away the ability for politicians to gerrymander, it's amazing what can happen.

Dems should get a proposal like that on a couple other state ballots.  It should be easy to get enough signatures.  It is hard to argue against neutral redistricting.  The Dems can focus on states like North Carolina and Georgia that have a substantial democratic population.  You can throw Texas into the mix as well.  They should do it before the 2028 election so the dems have more say in the 2030 redistricting.


When they do proposals about voting it's labeled as making it to easy for the other people to vote.  Illegal voting and whatnot.  You don't really need to get any more specific than "It makes it too easy for illegals and dead people to vote."  Throw in the word "extreme" here and there, that's good enough.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lefty248: Wessoman: lefty248: Wessoman: asciibaron: austerity101: Psychopusher: Go Gretch!  That's the kinda stuff that needs to happen at the federal level.

Go tell the conservatives, then. They're the ones in the way.

what happened to Biden's review of cannabis?  it's still Schedule 1.

In Gretch's Michigan, Marijuana also works on a schedule. I have to schedule when the dispensary guy legally drops off my weed to my house.

I always go to the cannabis dispensary for the company.

I don't. I live in Ann Arbor. Which means, 90% of the clientele are wonderful people who are psychedelic music and/or hip hop enthusiasts, but there is the ten percent of U of M Fratboys, Joe Rogan types, and old Boomer Alumni who absolutely shiat up the mood in the dispensary waiting room.

I live on the west side of the state surrounded by trump humpers. The cannabis store is the only place I run into like minded people. You know, hippies.


I will admit, as somebody who formerly lived in Texas and Tennessee and spent a lot of time in the South, but West Michigan is perhaps the most whitest, right wing place in this country outside of the deep South.

My theory is that west Michigan is populated by people who want to get as far away from Detroit as possible, but when they hit lake Michigan, they didn't want to go around the lake because that means they would be forced to drive through Chicago, so they just settled in places like Holland and Grand Haven.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"They shouldn't gulp, they should sip," says Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan President and CEO Jimmy Greene who has been a longtime supporter of right-to-work. "They should show that they're responsible with power. Right now, it looks like they're power hungry," Greene says.


Michigan guy here. I'm 56 years old, and this is the first time Democrats have held this power since before I could legally drive.

I'm sure this anti-union piece of sh*t would LOVE it if the Democrats would "should show that they're responsible with power" by sucking their thumbs and being hesitant to pursue the agenda that Michigan voters elected them to enact, but that isn't happening.

I hereby invite Mr "They shouldn't gulp, they should sip" to eat a large bag of cold dicks. We don't need you in Michigan.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.