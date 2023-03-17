 Skip to content
(Slate)   You might want to sit down for this, but it turns out that most people opposed to abortion don't know much about medicine, doctors, women's bodies, fetuses, birthing, pregnancy, or pretty much anything else factual even remotely related to the issue   (slate.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Pregnancy, Abortion, Fetus, Law, Childbirth, Infant, Government, Uterus  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
...or anything unrelated to the issue.  But in addition to being dumber than a bag of hair, they just don't give a shiat.  Your expertise is irrelevant.  Your thoughts on the matter are irrelevant.  Your medical condition is irrelevant.  Abortion is murder, and that is their one and only point on the matter, so it should be banned.  Nothing else matters.  It doesn't matter if you'll die if you give birth, abortion is murder. It doesn't matter if giving birth will result in complications that could harm the baby.  Abortion is murder, and even a child born with severe complications still has a hearbeat at least.  Oh, what should you do now that your complication baby is born?  How will you afford the medical bills?  Don't care, not their problem.

Idiots like this don't, and probably can't, think complexly.  Everything has to boil down to a single point for them to understand it, because grey areas are complicated and confusing, and once you boil it down to the one point they can grasp, it becomes so oversimplified as to be useless to argue against.

You can't change their minds.  Their drain pipes and oil caps are rusted shut, so they can only make do with the increasingly befouled sludge that's stuck in there.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's not like they care. It's so easy to find this information that literally everyone knows who cares to know.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We've spent generations telling everyone that their opinions are important, are valued.  Much of our news media is dedicated to allowing both sides of an issue to express those opinions, even when one side is a pack of drooling f*ckwits.

Something like this is completely unsurprising.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But Jesus said learning is woke and woke is bad.  Always has.
 
discotaco
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you've got your own feelings and faith, you don't need any of that book learnin' garbage.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Until/unless an unwanted pregnancy happens to them
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

All good points, but you are talking about people who think Jesus is watching them masturbate and is going to send their immortal souls to Hell for doing it.

You may as well be trying to reason with four year olds.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
said the baby murderers
/except for non-white babies
//we don't want those
///
 
kbronsito
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

That's not fair. Sometimes they get gray areas. Usually, it is because there's an issue that affects them and understanding the complexity allows them to do what they wanna do.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The fifth Noble Truth of the Buddha: You can't fix stupid.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They have been lied to by a billionaire grift that doesn't give a shiat either. Without the votes of these theocratic idiots the plutocracy would be farked.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

[insert Harlan Ellison quote here]
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In my life, just off the top of my head:

Catholic relative who, pregnant with first born son and eager to welcome said baby into the world, went for sonograms. Anencephaly diagnosis was immediate. To be clear: fetus had nothing neck up. No skull. Birth would be traumatizing and dangerous, fetus was DOA. Catholic relative aborted to save own life.

Neighbor carrying twins notices sudden lack of movement. Is late term. Goes to Ob-Gyn. Zero signs of life, no heartbeats. Twins are DOA. Is forced to carry the dead bodies to "term," no I have no idea what the reasoning was for that but I was told she tried everything to get induced. Needless to say she was still not okay when I met her. Mental health absolutely trashed and for good reason.

Friend of a friend declared infertile after multiple rounds of fertility treatment. This results in her divorce because her husband just can't handle being with a woman who can't have kids. Skip forward, she's just casually dating and BOOM, surprise pregnancy. She's over the moon... until mid second term and she goes down with a grand mal seizure after zero history of seizures. She goes on bedrest. Seizures don't stop. She ends up hospitalized. Seizures won't stop and are in fact escalating. She desperately wants the baby but every doctor agrees: the pregnancy is killing her. The pregnancy WILL kill her. She terminates three weeks outside viability. Seizures stop immediately. Last I heard she was considering hysterectomy.

Neighbor was told not to have another kid because she was risking her life. Idiot neighbor decides to have another kid. SURPRISE MOTHERFARKER, nearly dies on the table. Husband lost his shiat and got a vasectomy and told her after the fact and she had the gall to be mad at HIM.

And then there's me! Left fallopian tube ruptured. I collapsed at work and was hauled out by ambulance. ER missed it. I get into an ob-gyn five weeks later, still in agony. I'm on the table two months after incident. It was only then the problem was found and my uterus was a ticking time bomb. I am now post hysterectomy.

Anyway. The human female reproductive system is a goddamn dumpster fire. An utter trashcan of evolutionary spackle that makes zero sense. We have invasive placentas. We're one of the only mammal species that can't terminate basically at will. Pregnancy is still one of the most dangerous acts our species undertakes and our maternal death rate is getting WORSE, not better, especially for WOC.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sure. But. You won't convince me they are worried about all fetuses. They are worried about THEIR kin having a an abortion.  So this is about control
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

It's a natural biological response to logical criticism.  If it's a legitimate take, men's brains have ways of shutting that whole thing down.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hoohoodilly: Until/unless an unwanted pregnancy happens to them their wife/daughter/granddaughter dies of complications


FTFY

/ Of course maybe not even then
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

And all you've done is prove the article right.
 
Artist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Which is why I won't be using a local small business anymore, as they posed with a state rep who is anti-abortion on their business web page. Which was surprising as I've shopped there many times. It is Ok to have your own private opinions about stuff like this, I am ok with that. But, to link your business with an anti-abortionist-to me, is wrong. As a Farkette, I do not want my money supporting that mind set.
Business is empathized to make it perfectly clear my core objection, if that photo was not posted-I would not know and not care, because, they did not need to do that as a personal statement in the public domaine.
 
