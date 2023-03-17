 Skip to content
(The Tennessean)   Librarian fired for a) embezzling late fees; b) stealing books; c) hurting the feelings of that guy from Growing Pains   (tennessean.com) divider line
55
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even quantifiable actions, just "he was too loud".  Like HR over in city hall would just ignore any termination paperwork I submit if I used that as a reason to request firing an employee.  What the fark.  Either that library board has been itching to fire him and just needed a super-lame excuse, or they are slavish lickspittles to the garbage whims of conservative celebrities.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would have never happened if they had just bought him a footlong from Subway.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"singing the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, praying and teaching faith in God and moral values to our kids."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The board's action to terminate Morales was "related to the Kirk Cameron event," Isbell said.

The Kirk Cameron Event is the name of my Satanic Panic GWAR tribute project.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and Missy Robertson of "Duck Dynasty."

Haven't all the Robertsons shot each other by now?

/west monroe represent
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Not even quantifiable actions, just "he was too loud".  Like HR over in city hall would just ignore any termination paperwork I submit if I used that as a reason to request firing an employee.  What the fark.  Either that library board has been itching to fire him and just needed a super-lame excuse, or they are slavish lickspittles to the garbage whims of conservative celebrities.


Too loud... like a Cameron movie?

<unintelligible dialogue>
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now see what happens if someone tries to hold a drag queen reading stories to kids event or a Satantic meeting for kids.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always knew he was a rotten little shiat.

//never watched Growing Pains.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Not even quantifiable actions, just "he was too loud".  Like HR over in city hall would just ignore any termination paperwork I submit if I used that as a reason to request firing an employee.  What the fark.  Either that library board has been itching to fire him and just needed a super-lame excuse, or they are slavish lickspittles to the garbage whims of conservative celebrities.


Did you miss the Tennessee part?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The event was in conjunction with Brave Books.

Yeah, there's nothing brave about publishing books from authors who are afraid of co-existing with their fellow humans because of supposed "non-Christian" traits those other humans hold. Nor is it brave to get a librarian fired because you hurt the feelings of a sociopath like Kirk Cameron.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

holdmybones: NM Volunteer: Not even quantifiable actions, just "he was too loud".  Like HR over in city hall would just ignore any termination paperwork I submit if I used that as a reason to request firing an employee.  What the fark.  Either that library board has been itching to fire him and just needed a super-lame excuse, or they are slavish lickspittles to the garbage whims of conservative celebrities.

Did you miss the Tennessee part?


And the librarian has a hispanic surname. This plane was crashed before it ever left the runway.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The preferred nomenclature is 'Sovereign Booksorter' *not* Librartarian.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

untoldforce: NM Volunteer: Not even quantifiable actions, just "he was too loud".  Like HR over in city hall would just ignore any termination paperwork I submit if I used that as a reason to request firing an employee.  What the fark.  Either that library board has been itching to fire him and just needed a super-lame excuse, or they are slavish lickspittles to the garbage whims of conservative celebrities.

Too loud... like a Cameron movie?

<unintelligible dialogue>


I have never seen any of his movies.  I have seen some clips though, in Cinema Snob movie reviews.  But even those reviews are too painful to watch a second time.  Who on earth actually enjoys religious movies?
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: untoldforce: NM Volunteer: Not even quantifiable actions, just "he was too loud".  Like HR over in city hall would just ignore any termination paperwork I submit if I used that as a reason to request firing an employee.  What the fark.  Either that library board has been itching to fire him and just needed a super-lame excuse, or they are slavish lickspittles to the garbage whims of conservative celebrities.

Too loud... like a Cameron movie?

<unintelligible dialogue>

I have never seen any of his movies.  I have seen some clips though, in Cinema Snob movie reviews.  But even those reviews are too painful to watch a second time.  Who on earth actually enjoys religious movies?


Cultists seeking reinforcement.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: NM Volunteer: untoldforce: NM Volunteer: Not even quantifiable actions, just "he was too loud".  Like HR over in city hall would just ignore any termination paperwork I submit if I used that as a reason to request firing an employee.  What the fark.  Either that library board has been itching to fire him and just needed a super-lame excuse, or they are slavish lickspittles to the garbage whims of conservative celebrities.

Too loud... like a Cameron movie?

<unintelligible dialogue>

I have never seen any of his movies.  I have seen some clips though, in Cinema Snob movie reviews.  But even those reviews are too painful to watch a second time.  Who on earth actually enjoys religious movies?

Cultists seeking reinforcement.


*That said Dogma was fantastic
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I guess the "Turn the other cheek" passage was removed from his bible and changed to "be a spiteful asshole"
 
swankywanky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


and fark Reilly Gaines as well, she's gone ALL the way off the deep end (swidt?)
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I just have chosen not to say anything," Morales said. "I don't want to add to all this. I'm hoping now that they have fired me that the community can move on. There's not much of a point to giving my side. At end of the day I don't hate anybody."

Seems like a good dude, I hope he finds a better community.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: untoldforce: NM Volunteer: Not even quantifiable actions, just "he was too loud".  Like HR over in city hall would just ignore any termination paperwork I submit if I used that as a reason to request firing an employee.  What the fark.  Either that library board has been itching to fire him and just needed a super-lame excuse, or they are slavish lickspittles to the garbage whims of conservative celebrities.

Too loud... like a Cameron movie?

<unintelligible dialogue>

I have never seen any of his movies.  I have seen some clips though, in Cinema Snob movie reviews.  But even those reviews are too painful to watch a second time.  Who on earth actually enjoys religious movies?


I tried watching Left Behind thinking I could riff on it or maybe it's so-bad-it's-good.

No. It's not just bad, it's boring.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She also got him the Subway chicken sandwich instead of the turkey...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MBooda: and Missy Robertson of "Duck Dynasty."

Haven't all the Robertsons shot each other by now?

/west monroe represent


No they are too busy molesting each other...

Oh wait that's the Duggars my bad I get my cultists mixed up.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't know but isn't there something about separation of church and state written somewhere. The library being state shouldn't be any churchy business going on aside from the books of myth in the fiction section.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Last time I read the Constitution, it prohibited any government institution (such as the library) from promoting a particular religion.

/Offer not valid in Tennessee
//Or any other red state
///On pain of slashies
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Huntceet: I don't know but isn't there something about separation of church and state written somewhere. The library being state shouldn't be any churchy business going on aside from the books of myth in the fiction section.


If a government entity allows one group to rent out a meeting room or public space, it must allow all groups to do so.  Which means they can't say no to religious nutjobs like the one from TFA.

That's why my museum's policy is to not let anybody rent out space at the museum for anything.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: untoldforce: NM Volunteer: Not even quantifiable actions, just "he was too loud".  Like HR over in city hall would just ignore any termination paperwork I submit if I used that as a reason to request firing an employee.  What the fark.  Either that library board has been itching to fire him and just needed a super-lame excuse, or they are slavish lickspittles to the garbage whims of conservative celebrities.

Too loud... like a Cameron movie?

<unintelligible dialogue>

I have never seen any of his movies.  I have seen some clips though, in Cinema Snob movie reviews.  But even those reviews are too painful to watch a second time.  Who on earth actually enjoys religious movies?


As a Muslim, I recommend these guys (even when they make fun of Muslim made horrible films, they're funny):

#108: GAM108 Hangman's Curse - God Awful Movies
Youtube _z7VnGg8hck


Their Atheist podcast makes me laugh each time and I don't have to see the crappy movie that they suffered through with their hilarious synopsis and analysis. If you have an unlimited phone internet plan, I recommend listening to them when driving somewhere to make the drive not seem so long or download the episode to your phone before venturing out.

The above film is one that somehow was displayed on Showtime a few times and I got to see it, where Goth kids are being bullied by the high school's football jocks for dressing weird, so they use a supposedly supernatural curse to get revenge. Turns out the curse was a hoax made up by their leader, so the true "solution" to Goths being bullied according to the movie is to stop being Goth, start wearing Gap clothes, befriend and forgive your (now former) bullies, and convert to Christianity! It was an awful "So bad, it's good" film, until at the end with the in your face message the film conveys to kids being abused because they're "weird".
 
palelizard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I tried watching Left Behind thinking I could riff on it or maybe it's so-bad-it's-good.

No. It's not just bad, it's boring.


That's sad. I even thought the core concept (the Rapture happens, verifiable, confirmable, how does society of those remaining function, what changes, looming Apocalypse, etc) was worth exploring.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let's get back on point with these comments.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monkeyboycjc [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: ColleenSezWhuut: NM Volunteer: untoldforce: NM Volunteer: Not even quantifiable actions, just "he was too loud".  Like HR over in city hall would just ignore any termination paperwork I submit if I used that as a reason to request firing an employee.  What the fark.  Either that library board has been itching to fire him and just needed a super-lame excuse, or they are slavish lickspittles to the garbage whims of conservative celebrities.

Too loud... like a Cameron movie?

<unintelligible dialogue>

I have never seen any of his movies.  I have seen some clips though, in Cinema Snob movie reviews.  But even those reviews are too painful to watch a second time.  Who on earth actually enjoys religious movies?

Cultists seeking reinforcement.

*That said Dogma was fantastic


I'm interested in subscribing to your newsletter. Two posts I totally agree with in a row. Thumbs up and one free internet for you.
/Wicked old fark memes
\\Generally meant positively, unless the /s drips from anything added
///Having fun with slashies
 
Caelistis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

meshnoob: Let's get back on point with these comments.[Fark user image 450x562]



I don't see any points in that picture.
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ctrl+F "cancel culture".

0 results.

Weird. I mean, one or two would be enough but zero?
 
cleek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
that librarian should've been a Federalist Society member. that way, it's always the audience's fault.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MBooda: and Missy Robertson of "Duck Dynasty."

Haven't all the Robertsons shot each other by now?

/west monroe represent


The Robertsons are all filthy rich, high educated, former preppies. There is a plenty of photos out there of them pre-show, looking like dapper little rich pricks with no beards or cammo. Their entire backwoods, hillbilly persona's are fake. I don't think they could shoot each other because I'm not convinced they really know how to use firearms. They got in on the republican grift real early.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Someone should give some "unkindly pushback" to Kirk Cameron.

Off a cliff.
With a truck.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: NM Volunteer: untoldforce: NM Volunteer: Not even quantifiable actions, just "he was too loud".  Like HR over in city hall would just ignore any termination paperwork I submit if I used that as a reason to request firing an employee.  What the fark.  Either that library board has been itching to fire him and just needed a super-lame excuse, or they are slavish lickspittles to the garbage whims of conservative celebrities.

Too loud... like a Cameron movie?

<unintelligible dialogue>

I have never seen any of his movies.  I have seen some clips though, in Cinema Snob movie reviews.  But even those reviews are too painful to watch a second time.  Who on earth actually enjoys religious movies?

I tried watching Left Behind thinking I could riff on it or maybe it's so-bad-it's-good.

No. It's not just bad, it's boring.


Believe it or not, I did not hate the first book in the series. If you don't look at it as religious text and read it just as a fantasy novel it has some fun bits. But with the movie I thought the same thing. Thought it would be good for a laugh. I got to the point where the russian planes spontaneously blew up over Israel with some of the worst special effects I've ever seen and I turned it off.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size

sad
 
clovercat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: NM Volunteer: untoldforce: NM Volunteer: Not even quantifiable actions, just "he was too loud".  Like HR over in city hall would just ignore any termination paperwork I submit if I used that as a reason to request firing an employee.  What the fark.  Either that library board has been itching to fire him and just needed a super-lame excuse, or they are slavish lickspittles to the garbage whims of conservative celebrities.

Too loud... like a Cameron movie?

<unintelligible dialogue>

I have never seen any of his movies.  I have seen some clips though, in Cinema Snob movie reviews.  But even those reviews are too painful to watch a second time.  Who on earth actually enjoys religious movies?

Cultists seeking reinforcement.


My sister-in-law did. She had a collection of them. She would get in heated arguments for the 6000 year old earth and had no filter when it comes to criticizing anyone on their beliefs or morals. But God smite her with cancer.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The guy said creation can be proved by the way a banana fits in the hand of a monkey? Jesus Christ.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Huntceet: I don't know but isn't there something about separation of church and state written somewhere. The library being state shouldn't be any churchy business going on aside from the books of myth in the fiction section.

If a government entity allows one group to rent out a meeting room or public space, it must allow all groups to do so.  Which means they can't say no to religious nutjobs like the one from TFA.

That's why my museum's policy is to not let anybody rent out space at the museum for anything.


we had some drama at my local library because they rented the meeting room to a group that was anti-LGBT/trans.  I'm not sure the library even knew that.  They likely read the application, saw that the group wanted to rent the meeting room for X day, would have a speaker and expected X in the audience and paid the fee.

well word got out and folks absolutely dogpiled the library for "hosting" them, despite the library saying they can't discriminate on stuff like this - if they meet the application criteria, they can rent.  It BLEW UP.  The library had to close early and get police protection and there was a huge demonstration outside.  Mostly the demonstration was against the group, not the library, but a few folks scrawled some library hate in sidewalk chalk out front....
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Believe it or not, I did not hate the first book in the series. If you don't look at it as religious text and read it just as a fantasy novel it has some fun bits.


I'm totally with you - the first few books were pulpy and entertaining. They're not good by any means but good enough for bathroom reading (the unintentional homoerotica alone was a good laugh).

Then the asshole writers (and they are major assholes) managed to get lazier somehow and it quickly became too stupid to bear.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I always knew he was a rotten little shiat.

//never watched Growing Pains.


He was the annoying brother who always got in trouble for doing stupid things, then "learned a lesson" at the end. So, yeah.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [s.yimg.com image 600x800]
sad


'Bout damn time someone posted this. I thought I was gonna hafta.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Last time I read the Constitution, it prohibited any government institution (such as the library) from promoting a particular religion.

/Offer not valid in Tennessee
//Or any other red state
///On pain of slashies


You think the Khrist Kultists care about a silly little thing like the law? The law is just something they can ignore by shouting "religious persecution", or something to use to impose their beliefs on everyone else.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who woulda guessed a guy named Boner would be the most sane kid on that show?
 
Discordulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Huntceet: I don't know but isn't there something about separation of church and state written somewhere. The library being state shouldn't be any churchy business going on aside from the books of myth in the fiction section.

If a government entity allows one group to rent out a meeting room or public space, it must allow all groups to do so.  Which means they can't say no to religious nutjobs like the one from TFA.

That's why my museum's policy is to not let anybody rent out space at the museum for anything.


Lots of places can say no to hate groups or hate speech, even if it is religious hate speech.

Otherwise, they wouldn't be able to say no to the KKK.

In Cameron's case, there was a lot of lying by Cameron, and a number of libraries saying no to transphobia.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

uttertosh: The preferred nomenclature is 'Sovereign Booksorter' *not* Librartarian.


As long as the M-word doesn't get used ...
 
Froman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: "singing the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, praying and teaching faith in God and moral values to our kids."

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Last refuge of a scoundrel, etc. And it's a similar context, because the louder you are about your 'patriotism' the less patriotic you actually are.

Same goes for the religious part of this. The reason evangelical Christianity shuns individual spirituality is that you can't brainwash people who keep their faith in Christ and religious principles to themselves.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

meshnoob: Let's get back on point with these comments.[Fark user image image 450x562]


She's far right terf scum, get some standards.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: NM Volunteer: Huntceet: I don't know but isn't there something about separation of church and state written somewhere. The library being state shouldn't be any churchy business going on aside from the books of myth in the fiction section.

If a government entity allows one group to rent out a meeting room or public space, it must allow all groups to do so.  Which means they can't say no to religious nutjobs like the one from TFA.

That's why my museum's policy is to not let anybody rent out space at the museum for anything.

we had some drama at my local library because they rented the meeting room to a group that was anti-LGBT/trans.  I'm not sure the library even knew that.  They likely read the application, saw that the group wanted to rent the meeting room for X day, would have a speaker and expected X in the audience and paid the fee.

well word got out and folks absolutely dogpiled the library for "hosting" them, despite the library saying they can't discriminate on stuff like this - if they meet the application criteria, they can rent.  It BLEW UP.  The library had to close early and get police protection and there was a huge demonstration outside.  Mostly the demonstration was against the group, not the library, but a few folks scrawled some library hate in sidewalk chalk out front....


We need to realize that some ideas are not worth discussing or supporting. Allowing hate groups to meet in your building is tacit support, no matter any protest that you allow everyone in. A "wide tent" means allowing in people who want to burn the tent down.
 
