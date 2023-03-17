 Skip to content
(Yahoo) All the rain and snow in California has turned their reservoir situation from dire to plentiful
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
See? God provided. Woo-hoo, time to plant more desert farms and expand the suburbs! A golf course on every corner!
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So thankful for all this rain. Lake Oroville has tripled in volume and Shasta has risen almost a hundred feet since the start of the year.

Lake Shasta is just under 47 square miles. It rose 6 feet over a 24 hour period earlier this month. That's over fifty billion gallons added to the reservoir in just one day. I think I'm going to take a day and drive out to see some of the reservoirs properly filled next week if I can manage it.
 
Andyxc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is genuinely great and all, but it only really matters if we manage the resource better going forward. If we just keep pissing it away, figuratively speaking, we'll be back in this situation again. Probably soon.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
All the rain for California
Is in a hole
In the middle of West Texas
In Nestle's farking name
 
dywed88
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It is worth noting that this is part of the Sacramento River Basin in Northern California. Not the Colorado River Basin which is present in Southern California.
 
Merltech
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: See? God provided. Woo-hoo, time to plant more desert farms and expand the suburbs! A golf course on every corner!


That has only happened in the past 8200 years. It takes time for people to adjust to such things.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
9/27/22:
Fark user imageView Full Size

3/14/23:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/and they've gotten a lot of rain and snow since 3/14/23.
 
sleze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
images4.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And those dams have prevented a lot of flooding.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Before:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Plentiful, but also still dire. :p
 
goodncold
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But the aquifers are still empty so expect a lot of gnashing of teeth by end of summer.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was told that it never rains in California. I remember hearing that distinctly. Have I been lied to again?
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: And those dams have prevented a lot of flooding.


Most of them, anyway.

Some just burst. :(

/Dammit.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm interested to see if the same thing happens to Lake Powell/Lake Mead after the melt.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I'm interested to see if the same thing happens to Lake Powell/Lake Mead after the melt.


It has already gone up a bit just with the rain and everything hitting us here in Vegas, etc.

Vegas isn't in as dire a position as other cities that feed off of Mead, but I really hope that we get to see it rise with the melt, if only so we stop finding dead mafiosis.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The rains helped. Some. Still need more years of heavy rain to recover.

And ... these rains are not helping to restore the groundwater. Groundwater takes thousand(s) of years to fill up. Mankind is emptying it out in about a hundred years. Everywhere around the world.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Real Estate agents are thrilled!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: See? God provided. Woo-hoo, time to plant more desert farms and expand the suburbs! A golf course on every corner!


Well they already rescinded the water restrictions and reservoir levels are only at historical "average" levels, not record levels. People never learn.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thanks, Biden
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We did it. We cured climate change. Everyone take a victory lap.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lame, how am I supposed to get outraged over this?!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until the reservoir overflow spillways cannot handle the excessive runoff.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Andyxc: This is genuinely great and all, but it only really matters if we manage the resource better going forward. If we just keep pissing it away, figuratively speaking, we'll be back in this situation again. Probably soon.


Nope, problem solved. Conservation is pointless
 
robodog
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lsherm: Pocket Ninja: See? God provided. Woo-hoo, time to plant more desert farms and expand the suburbs! A golf course on every corner!

Well they already rescinded the water restrictions and reservoir levels are only at historical "average" levels, not record levels. People never learn.


Oroville and Shasta are full, they're being maintained at their flood control levels, once the winter monsoon season is over they'll stop discharging more than their planned minimums and the melting historical snowpack will fill them to near 100% of rated capacity. This isn't a complete end to the drought condition for all of the west, or even California, but for the vast, vast majority of the population it's at least 3 years without worry since the major reservoirs can supply about 3 years of use with minimal inflows before getting back down to danger levels.
 
