(Mirror.co.uk)   Top UK surgeon kills animals indiscriminately on holiday, then imports carcasses illegally to make clothes   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Simpsons did it.

See My Vest! (The Simpsons)
Youtube TyWVaZsUQjc
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My beaver fur top hat arrives in the mail on Monday.  It only took a year to make, because there was a customs issue that kept it from arriving from Canada.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fur, not the hat itself.  It was made in Pennsylvania from Canadian beaver fur.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Was identified by the unusual hair colors...white on one side and black on the other.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size


For the 'experienced team' part of their photo collage, you think they'd pic someone who doesn't look like someone who's going to not-so-subtly shadow you as you shop for groceries and then also coincidentally check out at the same time and follow you to your car.  "Will you be joining us to hunt for trophies or as the trophy? Who's to say. One thing's for sure, your time with Prostalk is guaranteed to be the trip of a lifetime!"
 
ssa5
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If I had the power, I would turn this "sport" into dropping these assholes off into the middle of the Serengeti with only a knife. Lions to their back and the Mara river to their front. Fight the lions or cross the river, tough guys get to decide their fate.

Oh, and the zebras and giraffes are armed with surplus AK-47s.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wish activists would simply outraise the funds provided by conservationist hunters so wildlife preservation efforts had an alternative means to actually get the work done.

Less outrage posting, more fundraising.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

What is the point of that?  I just don't get it.
How can you take pride in the hunt if it's part of a package tour? That's like riding the Matterhorn Bobsled ride at Disneyland then bragging about climbing a mountain.
It's one thing if you're lost after a plane crash or something hunting for survival. Or even if you're naked in the woods clenching a knife in your teeth then you drop out of a tree on to the animal's back.  But this?
Sh*t I could go to a department store and buy a fur coat.  That's not an accomplishment.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 minute ago  

What is the point of that?  I just don't get it.
How can you take pride in the hunt if it's part of a package tour? That's like riding the Matterhorn Bobsled ride at Disneyland then bragging about climbing a mountain.
It's one thing if you're lost after a plane crash or something hunting for survival. Or even if you're naked in the woods clenching a knife in your teeth then you drop out of a tree on to the animal's back.  But this?
Sh*t I could go to a department store and buy a fur coat.  That's not an accomplishment.


I mean, a safari IS a guided tour by definition. Most hunting in Africa is done on giant game preserves with professional hunters. They are essentially "high fence" hunts, even if the animal never actually sees the fence in it's lifetime. So, there's lodging and meals and other luxury shiat. Did you think you just fly to Africa and walk off into the bush? It's very tightly regulated industry.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ssa5: If I had the power, I would turn this "sport" into dropping these assholes off into the middle of the Serengeti with only a knife. Lions to their back and the Mara river to their front. Fight the lions or cross the river, tough guys get to decide their fate.

Oh, and the zebras and giraffes are armed with surplus AK-47s.


Same with people hunting here.  I really think there should be two classes for hunting licenses: Sustainance and Sport.  Sustainance licenses are available for free to people who have food stamps and let you use any weapon currently allowed.  Sport is bare hands or melee weapons only and if you take more than the bag limit or use a gun, you lose your right to own stocks, be on a corporate board, own a house, firearms or a car.
 
