 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Scientists have narrowed down Covid's origins and can confidently state it came from the careless actions of one man. You guessed it: Frank Stallone   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
115
    More: Followup, Evolution, United States, evidence points, Animal, The Atlantic, Virus, magazine's report, wild animals  
•       •       •

1415 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Mar 2023 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



115 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I knew it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The magazine's report comes just days after an Economist/YouGov poll showed that nearly two-thirds of Americans favor the lab leak theory over natural occurrence.

Of course they do.  The lab leak "theory" is comforting.  It tells us that this is the cause of a small number of nefarious actors.  It implies that this menace can be contained.

The market theory tells you that you're not safe.  It states that zoonotic viruses can jump from animal to human in millions of places.  MERS came from camels in the ME.  Swine flu can jump from pig to human at any farm or slaughter house.  Hantavirus from rodents.  Bird flu can mutate into something much worse and jump to humans on a chicken farm at any moment.

And believe me, you're not safe.  We were lucky that SARS and MERS got everyone so sick and killed them so quickly.  The next one might be a polio - asymptomatically infecting nearly everyone and permanently crippling only 1%.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: The magazine's report comes just days after an Economist/YouGov poll showed that nearly two-thirds of Americans favor the lab leak theory over natural occurrence.

Of course they do.  The lab leak "theory" is comforting.  It tells us that this is the cause of a small number of nefarious actors.  It implies that this menace can be contained.


Bingo. Reminds me of this scene from Arlington Road (underrated movie, IMHO) related to why we -- people, I mean -- are so easily comforted about explanations related to terrorism, which never has simple explanations.

Arlington Road - Dean Scobee class scene 1080p HD (1999)
Youtube YT4vmnYGVR4
 
olorin604
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can't tell if that is a joke or real, what is a "racoon dog."
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The magazine's report comes just days after an Economist/YouGov poll showed that nearly two-thirds of Americans favor the lab leak theory over natural occurrence.

Of course they do.  The lab leak "theory" is comforting.  It tells us that this is the cause of a small number of nefarious actors.  It implies that this menace can be contained.

The market theory tells you that you're not safe.  It states that zoonotic viruses can jump from animal to human in millions of places.  MERS came from camels in the ME.  Swine flu can jump from pig to human at any farm or slaughter house.  Hantavirus from rodents.  Bird flu can mutate into something much worse and jump to humans on a chicken farm at any moment.

And believe me, you're not safe.  We were lucky that SARS and MERS got everyone so sick and killed them so quickly.  The next one might be a polio - asymptomatically infecting nearly everyone and permanently crippling only 1%.


Maybe don't buy questionable, room temperature meat from open air markets located in slums.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I still think it was a particular disease spreading pussy grabber.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
if you ever watch "Barfly" you won't like Frank Stallone's character. Not a nice guy.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is that like a tanuki?

/virus is stored in the balls
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

olorin604: I can't tell if that is a joke or real, what is a "racoon dog."


There's no way to know.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The magazine's report comes just days after an Economist/YouGov poll showed that nearly two-thirds of Americans favor the lab leak theory over natural occurrence.

Of course they do.  The lab leak "theory" is comforting.  It tells us that this is the cause of a small number of nefarious actors.  It implies that this menace can be contained.

The market theory tells you that you're not safe.  It states that zoonotic viruses can jump from animal to human in millions of places.  MERS came from camels in the ME.  Swine flu can jump from pig to human at any farm or slaughter house.  Hantavirus from rodents.  Bird flu can mutate into something much worse and jump to humans on a chicken farm at any moment.

And believe me, you're not safe.  We were lucky that SARS and MERS got everyone so sick and killed them so quickly.  The next one might be a polio - asymptomatically infecting nearly everyone and permanently crippling only 1%.


Basically this cartoon:

serendipitygreece.comView Full Size
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I found the first human crossover

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

olorin604: I can't tell if that is a joke or real, what is a "racoon dog."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

olorin604: I can't tell if that is a joke or real, what is a "racoon dog."


Part of a sub species, like the "up dog"
 
Free Radical
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
THE DAWGS ESCAPED FROM THE WHOO HAHN LAB!
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Maybe don't buy questionable, room temperature meat from open air markets located in slums.


Now

you tell me...
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Rapmaster2000: The magazine's report comes just days after an Economist/YouGov poll showed that nearly two-thirds of Americans favor the lab leak theory over natural occurrence.

Of course they do.  The lab leak "theory" is comforting.  It tells us that this is the cause of a small number of nefarious actors.  It implies that this menace can be contained.

The market theory tells you that you're not safe.  It states that zoonotic viruses can jump from animal to human in millions of places.  MERS came from camels in the ME.  Swine flu can jump from pig to human at any farm or slaughter house.  Hantavirus from rodents.  Bird flu can mutate into something much worse and jump to humans on a chicken farm at any moment.

And believe me, you're not safe.  We were lucky that SARS and MERS got everyone so sick and killed them so quickly.  The next one might be a polio - asymptomatically infecting nearly everyone and permanently crippling only 1%.

Maybe don't buy questionable, room temperature meat from open air markets located in slums.


Yes, I am sure that people do that out of preference and not because they live in said slums.

You didn't make good choices, you had good choices to pick from.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

olorin604: I can't tell if that is a joke or real, what is a "racoon dog."


When a male raccoon is so horny it'll screw whatever it can find first?
 
Ophaelin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
raccoon dogs, pig bats, whatever...

Contagion Ending
Youtube V1HH1-ozS_A
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Does this mean right wing nut will start saying WHO let the dogs out?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: I found the first human crossover

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


It'sa me coughing Mario
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
dodo.acView Full Size

You little bastards. This is all your fault.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For those who don't know what a Tanuki is, I have a ballsy documentary for you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
His name will go down in history, Hitler, Stalin,Pol Pot, Idi Amin, Frank Stallone....
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Racoon dog?

But enough about your mom.

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

olorin604: I can't tell if that is a joke or real, what is a "racoon dog."


You know that "fake fur" you see on coats?
It's raccoon dog.

https://thefurbearers.com/blog/raccoon-dog-fur-being-sold-as-fake-fur/
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Rapmaster2000: The magazine's report comes just days after an Economist/YouGov poll showed that nearly two-thirds of Americans favor the lab leak theory over natural occurrence.

Of course they do.  The lab leak "theory" is comforting.  It tells us that this is the cause of a small number of nefarious actors.  It implies that this menace can be contained.

The market theory tells you that you're not safe.  It states that zoonotic viruses can jump from animal to human in millions of places.  MERS came from camels in the ME.  Swine flu can jump from pig to human at any farm or slaughter house.  Hantavirus from rodents.  Bird flu can mutate into something much worse and jump to humans on a chicken farm at any moment.

And believe me, you're not safe.  We were lucky that SARS and MERS got everyone so sick and killed them so quickly.  The next one might be a polio - asymptomatically infecting nearly everyone and permanently crippling only 1%.

Basically this cartoon:

[serendipitygreece.com image 640x480]


Maybe the lab leak theory gained traction after people started being called racist for calling attention to the filthy Chinese tradition that is eating anything that moves.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Raccoon Dogs

image.tmdb.orgView Full Size


Pictured: Covid goes airborne for the first time.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Maybe the lab leak theory gained traction after people started being called racist for calling attention to the filthy Chinese tradition that is eating anything that moves.


Your right, I don't know why people would get the idea that sounds racist.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OK. OK right it could have happened that way, or, now just hear me out,
it could have been that someone from the lab gave it to one of the animals that were a few thousand feet away and downwind from the same lab. my money is on the lab.
there are 126,720,000 feet around the world and the lab is about 10 miles away...coincidence...probably not.
 
6nome
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: olorin604: I can't tell if that is a joke or real, what is a "racoon dog."

Part of a sub species, like the "up dog"


What's up dog?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mrtraveler01: Rapmaster2000: The magazine's report comes just days after an Economist/YouGov poll showed that nearly two-thirds of Americans favor the lab leak theory over natural occurrence.

Of course they do.  The lab leak "theory" is comforting.  It tells us that this is the cause of a small number of nefarious actors.  It implies that this menace can be contained.

The market theory tells you that you're not safe.  It states that zoonotic viruses can jump from animal to human in millions of places.  MERS came from camels in the ME.  Swine flu can jump from pig to human at any farm or slaughter house.  Hantavirus from rodents.  Bird flu can mutate into something much worse and jump to humans on a chicken farm at any moment.

And believe me, you're not safe.  We were lucky that SARS and MERS got everyone so sick and killed them so quickly.  The next one might be a polio - asymptomatically infecting nearly everyone and permanently crippling only 1%.

Basically this cartoon:

[serendipitygreece.com image 640x480]

Maybe the lab leak theory gained traction after people started being called racist for calling attention to the filthy Chinese tradition that is eating anything that moves.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: Maybe the lab leak theory gained traction after people started being called racist for calling attention to the filthy Chinese tradition that is eating anything that moves.

Your right, I don't know why people would get the idea that sounds racist.


Because they're more worried about hurting someone's feelings than the truth?  It's filthy and spreads disease.  It's a fact.
 
Mouser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A new analysis of samples collected from a Wuhan seafood market has suggested for the first time a concrete link between some of the wild animals being illegally sold there and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Atlantic reported on Thursday. The evidence points to raccoon dogs as the likely culprit, according to the analysis, which found that the animals may have been carrying and shedding the virus near the end of 2019.

How farking hungry do you have to be to look at a raccoon dog and think, "Them's good eatin'"?
 
olorin604
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mrtraveler01: Rapmaster2000: The magazine's report comes just days after an Economist/YouGov poll showed that nearly two-thirds of Americans favor the lab leak theory over natural occurrence.

Of course they do.  The lab leak "theory" is comforting.  It tells us that this is the cause of a small number of nefarious actors.  It implies that this menace can be contained.

The market theory tells you that you're not safe.  It states that zoonotic viruses can jump from animal to human in millions of places.  MERS came from camels in the ME.  Swine flu can jump from pig to human at any farm or slaughter house.  Hantavirus from rodents.  Bird flu can mutate into something much worse and jump to humans on a chicken farm at any moment.

And believe me, you're not safe.  We were lucky that SARS and MERS got everyone so sick and killed them so quickly.  The next one might be a polio - asymptomatically infecting nearly everyone and permanently crippling only 1%.

Basically this cartoon:

[serendipitygreece.com image 640x480]

Maybe the lab leak theory gained traction after people started being called racist for calling attention to the filthy Chinese tradition that is eating anything that moves.


Pretty much describe the souths traditions the same way.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

6nome: Lumbar Puncture: olorin604: I can't tell if that is a joke or real, what is a "racoon dog."

Part of a sub species, like the "up dog"

What's up dog?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: Mrtraveler01: Rapmaster2000: The magazine's report comes just days after an Economist/YouGov poll showed that nearly two-thirds of Americans favor the lab leak theory over natural occurrence.

Of course they do.  The lab leak "theory" is comforting.  It tells us that this is the cause of a small number of nefarious actors.  It implies that this menace can be contained.

The market theory tells you that you're not safe.  It states that zoonotic viruses can jump from animal to human in millions of places.  MERS came from camels in the ME.  Swine flu can jump from pig to human at any farm or slaughter house.  Hantavirus from rodents.  Bird flu can mutate into something much worse and jump to humans on a chicken farm at any moment.

And believe me, you're not safe.  We were lucky that SARS and MERS got everyone so sick and killed them so quickly.  The next one might be a polio - asymptomatically infecting nearly everyone and permanently crippling only 1%.

Basically this cartoon:

[serendipitygreece.com image 640x480]

Maybe the lab leak theory gained traction after people started being called racist for calling attention to the filthy Chinese tradition that is eating anything that moves.

[Fark user image 425x358]


Yep, truth is racism.  Does the filter still block COVID-19?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: Mrtraveler01: Rapmaster2000: The magazine's report comes just days after an Economist/YouGov poll showed that nearly two-thirds of Americans favor the lab leak theory over natural occurrence.

Of course they do.  The lab leak "theory" is comforting.  It tells us that this is the cause of a small number of nefarious actors.  It implies that this menace can be contained.

The market theory tells you that you're not safe.  It states that zoonotic viruses can jump from animal to human in millions of places.  MERS came from camels in the ME.  Swine flu can jump from pig to human at any farm or slaughter house.  Hantavirus from rodents.  Bird flu can mutate into something much worse and jump to humans on a chicken farm at any moment.

And believe me, you're not safe.  We were lucky that SARS and MERS got everyone so sick and killed them so quickly.  The next one might be a polio - asymptomatically infecting nearly everyone and permanently crippling only 1%.

Basically this cartoon:

[serendipitygreece.com image 640x480]

Maybe the lab leak theory gained traction after people started being called racist for calling attention to the filthy Chinese tradition that is eating anything that moves.

[Fark user image 425x358]

Yep, truth is racism.  Does the filter still block COVID-19?


Yes, it does.  Cant blame the people who caused it.  That's racism.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: Mrtraveler01: Rapmaster2000: The magazine's report comes just days after an Economist/YouGov poll showed that nearly two-thirds of Americans favor the lab leak theory over natural occurrence.

Of course they do.  The lab leak "theory" is comforting.  It tells us that this is the cause of a small number of nefarious actors.  It implies that this menace can be contained.

The market theory tells you that you're not safe.  It states that zoonotic viruses can jump from animal to human in millions of places.  MERS came from camels in the ME.  Swine flu can jump from pig to human at any farm or slaughter house.  Hantavirus from rodents.  Bird flu can mutate into something much worse and jump to humans on a chicken farm at any moment.

And believe me, you're not safe.  We were lucky that SARS and MERS got everyone so sick and killed them so quickly.  The next one might be a polio - asymptomatically infecting nearly everyone and permanently crippling only 1%.

Basically this cartoon:

[serendipitygreece.com image 640x480]

Maybe the lab leak theory gained traction after people started being called racist for calling attention to the filthy Chinese tradition that is eating anything that moves.

[Fark user image 425x358]

Yep, truth is racism.  Does the filter still block COVID-19?


COVID-19 is the correct name so no.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mrtraveler01: Rapmaster2000: The magazine's report comes just days after an Economist/YouGov poll showed that nearly two-thirds of Americans favor the lab leak theory over natural occurrence.

Of course they do.  The lab leak "theory" is comforting.  It tells us that this is the cause of a small number of nefarious actors.  It implies that this menace can be contained.

The market theory tells you that you're not safe.  It states that zoonotic viruses can jump from animal to human in millions of places.  MERS came from camels in the ME.  Swine flu can jump from pig to human at any farm or slaughter house.  Hantavirus from rodents.  Bird flu can mutate into something much worse and jump to humans on a chicken farm at any moment.

And believe me, you're not safe.  We were lucky that SARS and MERS got everyone so sick and killed them so quickly.  The next one might be a polio - asymptomatically infecting nearly everyone and permanently crippling only 1%.

Basically this cartoon:

[serendipitygreece.com image 640x480]

Maybe the lab leak theory gained traction after people started being called racist for calling attention to the filthy Chinese tradition that is eating anything that moves.


"Filthy"

YoureNotHelping.jpg

/that's why the market theory was discounted
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
get ur asswipes off the Iron Curtain Raid1atore

stop eating your own shiat
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The way "geneticists" are throwing every species under the bus with Covid is beginning to make me think that either "genetics" is a completely batshiat false science, or that Covid did not begin in non-human hosts.

Bats are rodents (but not rats by any epidemiological comparison), so why would they host a virus that infects deer and dogs and cats and humans? The mink farm infections make sense for rodents.

But now...racoon dogs? It's a canine infection?

But at some point the claims are too diverse to be plausible, and I think I've hit my limit of imbecilic genetic markers. The search for a non-human origin is some kind of scapegoat and now labs are jsut trying to publish-or-perish by throwing useless papers at a problem regardless of the ethical implications of sowing confusion.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mrtraveler01: Rapmaster2000: The magazine's report comes just days after an Economist/YouGov poll showed that nearly two-thirds of Americans favor the lab leak theory over natural occurrence.

Of course they do.  The lab leak "theory" is comforting.  It tells us that this is the cause of a small number of nefarious actors.  It implies that this menace can be contained.

The market theory tells you that you're not safe.  It states that zoonotic viruses can jump from animal to human in millions of places.  MERS came from camels in the ME.  Swine flu can jump from pig to human at any farm or slaughter house.  Hantavirus from rodents.  Bird flu can mutate into something much worse and jump to humans on a chicken farm at any moment.

And believe me, you're not safe.  We were lucky that SARS and MERS got everyone so sick and killed them so quickly.  The next one might be a polio - asymptomatically infecting nearly everyone and permanently crippling only 1%.

Basically this cartoon:

[serendipitygreece.com image 640x480]

Maybe the lab leak theory gained traction after people started being called racist for calling attention to the filthy Chinese tradition that is eating anything that moves.


As opposed to the filthy American tradition of eating anything that moves? There have been US cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease from eating squirrel brains and there are laws specifically allowing people to eat roadkill in many states

Glass houses and all.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WTP 2: OK. OK right it could have happened that way, or, now just hear me out,
it could have been that someone from the lab gave it to one of the animals that were a few thousand feet away and downwind from the same lab. my money is on the lab.
there are 126,720,000 feet around the world and the lab is about 10 miles away...coincidence...probably not.


I mean, if I turn on the evening news and they're showing zombies walking around Atlanta, I'm going to think the CDC is somehow involved no matter who denies it.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mrtraveler01: Rapmaster2000: The magazine's report comes just days after an Economist/YouGov poll showed that nearly two-thirds of Americans favor the lab leak theory over natural occurrence.

Of course they do.  The lab leak "theory" is comforting.  It tells us that this is the cause of a small number of nefarious actors.  It implies that this menace can be contained.

The market theory tells you that you're not safe.  It states that zoonotic viruses can jump from animal to human in millions of places.  MERS came from camels in the ME.  Swine flu can jump from pig to human at any farm or slaughter house.  Hantavirus from rodents.  Bird flu can mutate into something much worse and jump to humans on a chicken farm at any moment.

And believe me, you're not safe.  We were lucky that SARS and MERS got everyone so sick and killed them so quickly.  The next one might be a polio - asymptomatically infecting nearly everyone and permanently crippling only 1%.

Basically this cartoon:

[serendipitygreece.com image 640x480]

Maybe the lab leak theory gained traction after people started being called racist for calling attention to the filthy Chinese tradition that is eating anything that moves.


as opposed to the disgusting america tradition of deep frying everything to become as fat as possible.
 
Gestalt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm not going to criticize anyone's cuisine, but tanukis just don't strike me as gourmet hot pot.
 
Displayed 50 of 115 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.