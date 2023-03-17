 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for St. Patrick's Day is Erin go braugh, as in The question in the morning when putting on her underwear was Erin go braugh, or Erin go without braugh?   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pog Mo Thoin
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Erin go push-up-braugh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not enough gingers in thread.  Disappointed.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Not enough gingers in thread.  Disappointed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Not enough gingers in thread.  Disappointed.


The rare thought extinct boobies/ginger thread?

I miss the old days.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Not enough gingers in thread.  Disappointed.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.scrolller.comView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnderWiggnz: null: Not enough gingers in thread.  Disappointed.

The rare thought extinct boobies/ginger thread?

I miss the old days.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
us-tuna-sounds-images.voicemod.netView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdni.pornpics.comView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy St. Paddy's everybody!!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. So far this thread is reminding me of the old Fark. Good Jorb!
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why I'm commenting in this thread?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregario: Wow. So far this thread is reminding me of the old Fark. Good Jorb!


We'll, let's just go all out, then.  BIE?  EIP.

/It's a myth.
 
beany
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interrupting this ginger + boobs thread to complain about the random addition of "U" to the phrase actually on the Merriam-Webster page: "Erin go bragh".

Is this a Fark filter thing, a running joke, or just sloppiness on subby's part?

// Also, it's a phrase, not a word.
// Also, there should be a síniú fada in there -- Erin go brágh -- or it's meaningless
// Happy St Patrick's Day
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: I wonder why I'm commenting in this thread?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, are we doing gingers or Erins or braless? Any of them? OK, then.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beany: Interrupting this ginger + boobs thread to complain about the random addition of "U" to the phrase actually on the Merriam-Webster page: "Erin go bragh".

Is this a Fark filter thing, a running joke, or just sloppiness on subby's part?

// Also, it's a phrase, not a word.
// Also, there should be a síniú fada in there -- Erin go brágh -- or it's meaningless
// Happy St Patrick's Day


s3.memeshappen.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
femto.scrolller.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
iv1.lisimg.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
GINGER THREAD!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ilarge.lisimg.comView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Kathy Ireland Song - MST3K: Alien From LA
Youtube FDQB3wA99y4


Or in the Gaelic:  Erin go braless.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkman2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My Irish heritage wife has been saying Erin going Bra-less for years.
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I first heard this phrase from my best friend Erin, who was already sick to the gills of hearing it by 17.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
