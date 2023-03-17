 Skip to content
(Metro)   Russia claims to have 'won race' with the US to recover downed MQ-9 Reaper spy drone 3,000ft below the Black Sea   (metro.co.uk) divider line
48
    More: Interesting, Crimea, Black Sea, Russia, United States, Cold War, Ukraine, Unmanned aerial vehicle, United States Armed Forces  
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably because they already had a ship down there.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They also claim that Ukraine was a hotbed of Nazi Youth training camps and that the peace-loving people of Russia only invaded with their 'Special Operation' to save the poor bastiches from themselves.

You'll forgive me if I maybe don't take Russian claims at face value.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why do I doubt this?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pics or gtfo
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

oldernell: Probably because they already had a ship down there.


Moskva?

*SNERT*
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: They also claim that Ukraine was a hotbed of Nazi Youth training camps and that the peace-loving people of Russia only invaded with their 'Special Operation' to save the poor bastiches from themselves.

You'll forgive me if I maybe don't take Russian claims at face value.


It really does seem like you would just pack a drone with explosives to make sure that it could not be recovered.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Didn't they also say they did not fuel dump in the drone? Except we had the pee tape?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If they don't already have one of our many other crashed UAVs, they surely won't know what to do with this one.
 
That was for Vega Nine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

oldernell: Probably because they already had a ship down there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

oldernell: Probably because they already had a ship down there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bungles
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I doubt very much that modern US drones wouldn't have tech to fry any useful components once compromised.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No big deal.  The plans are already for sale on wish.com
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can we offer the Russian's a free upgrade of their salvage ships to submarines?

/harpoon missiles ahoy, Cap'n Gopnik!
 
Slypork
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ooo, they say they got a drone from 3000 feet. Big deal. Let us know when you can recover parts of a freaking nuclear sub from 3 miles down.
 
Markus5
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sure, Ivan.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: hubiestubert: They also claim that Ukraine was a hotbed of Nazi Youth training camps and that the peace-loving people of Russia only invaded with their 'Special Operation' to save the poor bastiches from themselves.

You'll forgive me if I maybe don't take Russian claims at face value.

It really does seem like you would just pack a drone with explosives to make sure that it could not be recovered.


Explosives to do any major damage weight a lot and take away from the payload. A capsule of smallpox on the other hand doesn't take up much space or weight a lot.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let's ...lets say they did. Wouldn't this now be an act of war?

There's evidence that they knocked it down and are now trying get it, all within international airspace and waters.

If they did get it, they're committing acts of war whether or not they deny it.
 
AxiomJackson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bungles: I doubt very much that modern US drones wouldn't have tech to fry any useful components once compromised.


This is the correct answer. All data from that drone was wiped before it hit the water. If they managed to collect anything it will be a pile of soaked and broken COTS electronics.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fun fact: The Pentagon wiped the drones software and rendered the Drone inert remotely.

This is Russia wasting a lot of resources that they don't have in order to claim a rather meaningless victory, but they are so thirsty for something good to happen to their crap Army that this is a big deal for them.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
... If they had actually recovered it, broadcasting that info would be incredibly stupid.

So I'm kind of torn. Leaning towards "No, they didn"t, but I think they'd ALSO be stupid enough to go "Yes, we have it now!" if they *did* recover it.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The same Russian Navy that had basically zero equipment or ability to rescue anyone on the Kursk?
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I love how so many commentators think the drone has some special value to Russia.

It's literally all made-in-china off the shelf components. The most secure thing onboard is probably the 1028bit one-time-use encryption key that was surely deleted.

It's got a generic small-plane engine, run-of-the-mill fiberglass construction, a camera system no better than what the CCP uses to watch its own citizens, and some GPS receivers and a commercial-grade communications system. MAYBE, MAYBE there was some ELINT equipment which is just a fancy software-defined radio dongle with a direction and omnidirectional antennae.

The only value Russia will find in retrieving the wreckage is in internal propaganda uses.

TLDR for the people that aren't reading anyways: These things were meant to fly slow and be obvious, near or over enemy territory, we do NOT include anything secret or revolutionary in a recon drone.
 
huma474
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gonna be a real shame when that ship suddenly has trouble keeping water out
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Scramble the encryption codes, let it crash.

Great, Ivan...you recovered an aircraft body. BFD.

/We had another one on station in about an hour.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AxiomJackson: All data from that drone was wiped before it hit the water.


Wessoman: Fun fact: The Pentagon wiped the drones software and rendered the Drone inert remotely.


Yep, everything on board that drone in terms of data was encrypted, probably even the OS and the flight software. Last thing they do to disable it is to wipe the encryption key to everything and it's all gibberish, and the drone just shuts down to crash iatself.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: I love how so many commentators think the drone has some special value to Russia.

It's literally all made-in-china off the shelf components. The most secure thing onboard is probably the 1028bit one-time-use encryption key that was surely deleted.

It's got a generic small-plane engine, run-of-the-mill fiberglass construction, a camera system no better than what the CCP uses to watch its own citizens, and some GPS receivers and a commercial-grade communications system. MAYBE, MAYBE there was some ELINT equipment which is just a fancy software-defined radio dongle with a direction and omnidirectional antennae.

The only value Russia will find in retrieving the wreckage is in internal propaganda uses.

TLDR for the people that aren't reading anyways: These things were meant to fly slow and be obvious, near or over enemy territory, we do NOT include anything secret or revolutionary in a recon drone.


There is a tad more to a Reaper than that, but you are correct, there is nothing that horribly advanced inside of them. Nothing that Russia could not technically produce if they had ability to produce anything.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
USA to start designing drones so they have a remotely explodable black box on board...
 
debug
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was under the impression that we weren't even attempting to recover it and wiped all data from it remotely.  It would be incredible if the Russians didn't recover it, since they're the only one attempting to.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, now we can add piracy to their list of war crimes.  Maybe we should down one of their "trawlers" and recover it first.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was time to give Ukraine long range cruise missiles a year ago.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

oldernell: Probably because they already had a ship down there.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: They also claim that Ukraine was a hotbed of Nazi Youth training camps and that the peace-loving people of Russia only invaded with their 'Special Operation' to save the poor bastiches from themselves.

You'll forgive me if I maybe don't take Russian claims at face value.


But they DID release the sounds of the Damned from that Well to Hell they opened in Siberia!
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They're acting like they get to keep it if they get to it first.  Sure, they are regularly violating international law, but to do so directly against the US for such a trivial gain seems foolish.
 
sabreWulf07
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In 2005, a Chinese MiG clipped the wing of one of our P-3C subhunters and it was forced to make an emergency landing at a PLA airbase. The crew was forced off at gunpoint with all the mission data still loaded on the plane. We got it back 3 weeks later.  When we got to work that year on the new P-8A, the Pentagon was serious about the "zeroize" capabilities. This is the signal to erase all the loaded mission data on the computers. On the P-8, there is a switch to do it right on the flight deck. They also had us design a system to scuttle all the hard drives. We tried little deadbolts that would fire into the drive platters and shatter them, but you could potentially put them back together. Arranged in a stack of blades in the rack, one engineer realized all the hdds were in the same vertical plane, and that if we just ignited a blob of termite at the top, it would melt straight down through all the drives. And the fuselage. The demo was spectacular, but in the end the USN went with .. less kinetic solutions.
 
PressureEQ
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Awe, dont be mean, this is the biggest win they have had. We know its a broken glider with a cell phone and that is pretty lame by our standards but for the Russians? its like a spaceship full of advanced tech. It uses that western magic called e-lec-tricity and can capture people's souls in a image using what we call a cam-era.. Very advanced for them.

Dont Yuck their Yum, they need this. =)
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: It was time to give Ukraine long range cruise missiles a year ago.



upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Undinal songs
Urge the sailors on
Till lured by the sirens' cry

Now as the river dissolves in sea
So Neptune has claimed another soul
And so with gods and men
The sheep remain inside their pen
Until the shepherd leads his flock away

The sands of time were eroded by
The river of constant change
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AxiomJackson: Bungles: I doubt very much that modern US drones wouldn't have tech to fry any useful components once compromised.

This is the correct answer. All data from that drone was wiped before it hit the water. If they managed to collect anything it will be a pile of soaked and broken COTS electronics.


Which means they'll go to Mouser or some like site to look up the data sheet and they will only have one for some distantly related component and want them to sign up to be spammed by their sales creatures and they'll get mad and just sink the thing again.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
*raises hand*

Uh, why aren't we providing some long range anti-ship missiles to Ukraine (on the down low) to target the Ruzzian ships?

I mean, they are targets and anything can happen in a warzone.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Putin's wife, Morgan Fairchild, personally commanded the air craft carrier that went down to retrieve it.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PressureEQ: Awe, dont be mean, this is the biggest win they have had. We know its a broken glider with a cell phone and that is pretty lame by our standards but for the Russians? its like a spaceship full of advanced tech. It uses that western magic called e-lec-tricity and can capture people's souls in a image using what we call a cam-era.. Very advanced for them.

Dont Yuck their Yum, they need this. =)


So you are saying Dont fear the Reaper?

/more cowbell
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Let's ...lets say they did. Wouldn't this now be an act of war?

There's evidence that they knocked it down and are now trying get it, all within international airspace and waters.

If they did get it, they're committing acts of war whether or not they deny it.


So you want to start a shooting war over a drone?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
if they want to waste resources and  recover the parts of the drone scattered about several square miles on the ocean floor several thousand feet deep

they are welcome to it.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Let's ...lets say they did. Wouldn't this now be an act of war?

There's evidence that they knocked it down and are now trying get it, all within international airspace and waters.

If they did get it, they're committing acts of war whether or not they deny it.


We aren't going to start a shooting war over a drone, so it's semantics.

The thing that surprises me is that there isn't some kind of automatic kill switch that would fry everything if it detected that the drone was disabled.
 
palelizard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nobody's considering the obvious. The US wants Russia to recover the drone. It's intentionally landed in an easy to recover area.

Russia will proclaim a great victory. "Ha, don't get close to our borders, pig-dog!" They need one. They'll parade the recovered drone around and take it a secret lab to steal any of the intentionally tempting technology. Russian scientists--top scientists--will watch as demolitions experts open a large, lead-lined cargo capsule.

SUDDENLY a teenage little-person assassin jumps out with several oxygen jars and remote cameras strapped to their torso, plus a machete in either hand. They cut down the demolitions squad and start running down the scientists, one by one, stalking them through the halls of the lab. Critics will call it a minor war crime but defenders will say it's just a tiny escalation.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do they know it didn't have any washing machines aboard?
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have a hard time imagining that there is anything worth salvaging, but hey, Putin gets to tout it as a "win" so he's going to do that.

But here's the thing. Russia doesn't get to control the airspace over Crimea under the law, Ukraine does. Russia is occupying that territory under military force. The more they have to yell that they are justified in "controlling the airspace" the more they open themselves up to the international community saying "no, you aren't" or "If you do, you need to prove it."

Either way, Russia looks weak, celebrating the downing of an un-armed and un-manned surveillance drone.
 
Wessoman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Aetre: USA to start designing drones so they have a remotely explodable black box on board...


In effect, this drone already did, and the Pentagon wiped the black box before it even hit the water.
 
