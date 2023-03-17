 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   CNN doesn't want us to fly   (mediaite.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Indian Ocean, CNN, MSNBC, Air travel, CNN Primetime, Turbulence, Atmosphere of Earth, United States  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Next on CNN: "Are airlines too big to fail? Why is the Biden Administration protecting these engines of death?"
 
GreenAdder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray said he just wants to fly. "Just" implies just him; nobody else gets to fly but McGrath. The single "Fly" was released on Atlantic Records, whose parent company is Warner Music Group, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

CNN and all other Turner Broadcasting System channels were purchased by Time Warner in 1996, before a series of rebrands that would have the company now known as Warner Bros. Discovery.

While Sugar Ray were dropped from their Atlantic contract in 2006, it's quite possible that McGrath is still pulling strings within Warner Bros. Discovery, attempting to scare everyone away from air travel. Soon he will be the only one flying. All aircraft will be grounded. After that, statues will crumble for him. He will own the skies.
 
docsigma
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
CNN is a well-known recipient of donations from the Don't Fly Foundation
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They're desperate for another Malaysian Airlines flight 370 to happen.  Must not be enough missing white women lately.
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait, are they doing another hour on MH370?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Or don't. Up to you, really.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ever since the MH370 incident Wolf Bitzer has been edging looking for the next big aviation accident so he can finally release
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Next on CNN: "Are airlines too big to fail? Why is the Biden Administration protecting these engines of death?"


William Shatner reported seeing Mayor Pete on the wing of the plane at 35,000 ft, attempting to mess with the engines.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
chisholm-poster.comView Full Size
 
Snorrygum
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just ripping off "Air Disasters" from Nat Geo.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Next on CNN: "Are airlines too big to fail? Why is the Biden Administration protecting these engines of death?"


OK, but how about this but unironically?  We could honestly do with a lot less air travel and bailouts to the airlines and a bit more investment in Amtrak, our national public transportation network.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
days ago on radio I heard the morning crew going off about how airplanes are flying disease machines. they advised not to eat airline snacks, beverages, sink water, and how the bathrooms are ultimate germ machines. the sewage holder tanks are rarely cleaned or sanitized. time to buy a bike.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Planes burn fossil fuels, so scaring people into not flying is ESG.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Per person/mile, flying is safer than driving, motorcycling, bicycling and probably walking near traffic.

The last 4 major airliner crashes in the US were in 2001 , and 3 of them were deliberate (on 9/11).

List of fatal accidents and incidents involving commercial aircraft in the United States
 
