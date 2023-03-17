 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Attack of the Killer Potatoes   (bbc.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, BBC, Potato, roof of a potato storage facility, Link, India, States and union territories of India, northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, huge piles of potatoes  
•       •       •

451 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2023 at 2:36 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first ex wife was Mormon, and did not tell me she was hoarding a 50# sack of potatoes in the hall closet. I smelled decomp. Like when I'm at work, an hey, you know there is a body around here. You don't need a dog, you just need to keep sniffing until you vomit, and oh, there it is.
Anyway I'm trying to find it.
Tiny apartment. And I'm like who did she murder, why?
Then I found it. Cockroach city.
Freaking never thought about that for decades it was so weird until I saw the headline. Godamn weird ass Mormon thing I was told later. Hoarding food.
Anyway. If you ever want to know what a rotting corpse smells like. Hoard a bag of spuds for a few months. Or take a train to Uttar Pradesh. iat's on the road to Shambhala.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Tomatoes tremble in fear.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wonder how long the victims had to Lay's back before help arrived
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Once you start, you just can't stop.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i211.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Hey, folks, if you liked this story of tragedy and death, here are some others you might enjoy!"
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nice one, Subby. A shame about all the deaths. But potatoes are definitely higher up my risk list than tomatoes, Potatoes are hard. They can be hefty or ammo-like and small.

Potatoes are no joke.
 
Grembo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They did the monster mash
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The series gets better with the sequel:

"The theme song still remains the same, the plot itself has hardly changed, a guaranteed bet, for fortune and fame! " - "POTATOES, POTATOES, POTATOES!!"

Return of the Killer Tomatoes - 1988 - Opening Theme
Youtube j1n4pZOUqe4


^
George Clooney was in this movie.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: My first ex wife was Mormon, and did not tell me she was hoarding a 50# sack of potatoes in the hall closet. I smelled decomp. Like when I'm at work, an hey, you know there is a body around here. You don't need a dog, you just need to keep sniffing until you vomit, and oh, there it is.
Anyway I'm trying to find it.
Tiny apartment. And I'm like who did she murder, why?
Then I found it. Cockroach city.
Freaking never thought about that for decades it was so weird until I saw the headline. Godamn weird ass Mormon thing I was told later. Hoarding food.
Anyway. If you ever want to know what a rotting corpse smells like. Hoard a bag of spuds for a few months. Or take a train to Uttar Pradesh. iat's on the road to Shambhala.


My first job was in the produce department of a large grocery store.  I was assigned to cull the spuds.  Easy job and it went quickly until I stuck my thumb all the way into a rotten potato.  The stink will make you want to vomit and it's very hard to wash off--even with Boraxo soap.  It did cure me from putting my hand anywhere near my face.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Potato? I hardly knew her!
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So wait. I'm not quite getting this.  The storage facility was storing potatoes on their roof?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
..and ANOTHER big load o' potatoes!
 
Two16
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.