Day 387 of WW3. Slovakia to send planes, joining Poland in early commitment. Welcome to your Friday Russo-Ukraine War thread
    Poland, Russia, United States, Germany  
226 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Mar 2023 at 8:00 AM



OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
About damn time
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. It's been another week closer to the end of the war. The Muscovy crowd hooting like apes over dropping a drone, 19th century guns being used to defend 21st century Bakhmut positions. And GrogSmash could use some kind thoughts from all of us. This is your Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent overnight war news dump.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Friday March 17

Kyiv Post Daily Thread - The Latest News From and About Ukraine on March 17

Watch for Yourself Who's Lying About the Downed US Drone

'I Feel Good, Because I See the Results of My Work': Ukrainian Commandos Prepare Bakhmut Skirmish

Russian Transfer of Ukrainian Children 'a War Crime': UN Probe

Poland to Transfer Four MiG-29 Planes to Ukraine in Coming Days

One Dead After Fire Breaks Out in Russian FSB Building in Rostov-on-Don

'Putin and His Doppelgängers Must Be Tried at a War Crimes Tribunal' - Deputy Head of Zelensky's Office

Important to Ensure Quick Ammo Supplies for Ukraine: Scholz

EXPLAINED: RAAM, the Weapon Credited with Helping Slow Russia's Recent Assaults

Russia Detains Opposition Ex-mayor Again

OPINION: What the Scandal With This Year's Shevchenko Prize Is All About

Ukraine war latest: As Wagner's offensive in Bakhmut likely 'nears culmination,' Kyiv set to receive first MiG-29 jets
Key developments on March 16: ISW: Wagner Group's offensive on Bakhmut appears to be nearing culmination UK military advisor: 20,000-30,000 regular Russian soldiers, Wagner fighters have been killed,...

NATIONAL
Bakhmut-bound infantry assault troops: 'We are holding on, ready for any scenario'
Editor's note: The Kyiv Independent is not revealing the soldiers' full names or the exact location of their deployment due to security concerns amid the ongoing war. Donetsk...

UK Defense Ministry: Pace of Russian offensives across front line 'lowest since January.'
Russia's regular army and Wagner Group forces have recently "obtained footholds" west of the Bakhmutka river in the center of Bakhmut, where the Ukrainian military continues its defense, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on March 17. "However, more broadly across the front line, Russia is conducting some of the lowest rates of local offensive action seen since at least January 2023."

2 killed, 9 injured as Russia attacks 8 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours.
Russian attacks killed two civilians and injured eight in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on March 17. One more person was wounded in Kherson Oblast, which Russia struck 76 times in the past 24 hours, according to the regional administration.

Media: Belgium to provide Ukraine with 240 military trucks.
"The focus is often on arms deliveries, but the Ukrainian units are also really waiting for these trucks. During a conflict, logistics are at least as important as weapons," the Belgian defense ministry said, cited by De Standaard.

General Staff: Russia has lost 163,320 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022.
Ukraine's General Staff reported on March 17 that Russia had also lost 3,506 tanks, 6,823 armored fighting vehicles, 5,401 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,552 artillery systems, 504 multiple launch rocket systems, 265 air defense systems, 305 airplanes, 290 helicopters, 2,145 drones, and 18 boats.

General Staff: Russia launches 5 missiles, 18 airstrikes in the past day.
Russian forces launched 5 missiles and 18 airstrikes in the past day, according to a morning update from Ukraine's General Staff.

ISW: Prigozhin speculates there is Kremlin conspiracy to undermine, 'neutralize' Wagner Group.
Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed he received a press question exposing a plot spearheaded by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Security Council Secretary to undermine and "neutralize" the Wagner Group.

Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast kills 1, injures 7 on March 16.
Russian forces fired at Kostiantynivka and two villages in Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing one person and wounding seven others, Prosecutor General's Office reported on March 16.

Ukraine war latest: As Wagner's offensive in Bakhmut likely 'nears culmination,' Kyiv set to receive first MiG-29 jets

Russian forces shell 2 communities in Sumy Oblast.
Russian forces struck the communities of Bilopillia and Shalyhyne, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on March 16.

Bakhmut-bound infantry assault troops: 'We are holding on, ready for any scenario'

And that's your lot. Everyone hug your loved ones and try to enjoy your day. The coffee station is up, and we've got a supply of Bailey's for those who might want to celebrate the day. The sentient coffee pool has dyed themselves green and even found a waterproof green top hat. Whatever you do though, don't start humming 'The Rocky Road to Dublin' as we can't get him to shut up. Have a great weekend folks.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bakhmut. Russian mortar position goes up in smoke. pic.twitter.com/e4JYDGqCKc
- bigSAC™ (@bigSAC10) March 17, 2023

boom

/still need some time away so just a post or two
//thank you for the care package I got yesterday - I really appreciate it!
\|/ slava ukraini
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: The coffee station is up, and we've got a supply of Bailey's for those who might want to celebrate the day. The sentient coffee pool has dyed themselves green and even found a waterproof green top hat. Whatever you do though, don't start humming 'The Rocky Road to Dublin' as we can't get him to shut up. Have a great weekend folks.


Baileys Rocky Road!

Delicious and festive no-bake Baileys rocky road with triple chocolate, biscuits, marshmallows and glacé cherries!

andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My maternal grandfather was Slovak, the son of two Slovakian (technically Austria-Hungary at the time) refugees from WWI who met in the US. He fought in WWII & met a nice Polish lady whom he married.

Go Poland & Slovakia for donating planes!
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
⚡ISW: Prigozhin speculates there is Kremlin conspiracy to undermine, 'neutralize' Wagner Group.

Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed he received a press question exposing a plot spearheaded by Vladimir Putin and Russian Security Council Secretary to undermine and "neutralize" Wagner.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 17, 2023

The Institute for the Study of War said that Prigozhin's press service published a claimed request for comment on March 16 from Russian outlet Nezavisimaya Gazeta.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 17, 2023

The journalists asked if Prigozhin was aware of alleged discussions between Putin and Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev regarding the future of the Wagner Group.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 17, 2023
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

turboke: Public Call Box: The coffee station is up, and we've got a supply of Bailey's for those who might want to celebrate the day. The sentient coffee pool has dyed themselves green and even found a waterproof green top hat. Whatever you do though, don't start humming 'The Rocky Road to Dublin' as we can't get him to shut up. Have a great weekend folks.

Baileys Rocky Road!

Delicious and festive no-bake Baileys rocky road with triple chocolate, biscuits, marshmallows and glacé cherries!

rpoche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been reading these threads since the beginning, and have been reading Fark for years, but very rarely post. Only the occasional half-witted remark.

First I'd like to thank the hard work of the regular contributors, the intelligent(mostly) information you all provide, combined with humor and the sympathy for the Ukrainians, keeps us all involved.

While of course this is terrible Ukraine, it has highlighted their leadership, plus the determination and resolve of the Ukrainian people. It has also been fascinating to watch from a historical/geo-political standpoint to see the near real-time collapse of a supposed superpower.

In one of the threads the other day that went on about mid-life crisis, someone said that they have been known to yell at guys at stop lights in their Crisis Cars. Seems appropriate to this whole war.

So, Putin . . . Sorry about your dick

Happy Saint Patrick's day you all since, it seems most of you need a really good excuse to drink.

/I'll raise a pint of Guinness to the Ukrainians
/and perhaps a second the lot of you.
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rpoche: Happy Saint Patrick's day you all since, it seems most of you need a really good excuse to drink.


Not really. Most of us will use any excuse to drink, or don't need an excuse at all!

/raises a Guinness to you
//барні рушники Україна!
\|/ (bar towels to Ukraine!)
 
rpoche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

turboke: rpoche: Happy Saint Patrick's day you all since, it seems most of you need a really good excuse to drink.

Not really. Most of us will use any excuse to drink, or don't need an excuse at all!

/raises a Guinness to you
//барні рушники Україна!
\|/ (bar towels to Ukraine!)


Didn't think I needed the /s on that statement.
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rpoche: Didn't think I needed the /s on that statement.


That one flew way higher over my head than an Su-27 over an MQ-9.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TGIF. That is all.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pooty done F'd up.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Slovakia agrees to give Ukraine fleet of Soviet warplanes

Headline already covered it, but just to be thorough.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for March 4 through March 10 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
mederu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Bakhmut Holds | Ruzzia mobilize again | News and Military Map Update
Youtube Vf-VYseuhow

Yesterdays Denys

/holy crap he was late
// long in bed before he updated
\|/ dreaming of work. need a vacation
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
mederu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
16 Mar: FOOTAGE: Wagners KILL THEIR OWN WOUNDED to Avoid Slowing Down | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube JjfiaK4_jBw

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow, this is what I get for not having my caffeine yet.

Actual welfare check in 1 and 2

Oneiros's links 1 and 2

Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As an addition to the occasional McButt updates intending to enhance the experience for these threads, i'll start supplying occasional Mr shiatake updates as well. Enjoy.
I really don't know anymore.
Youtube Fvd5SdM1EG4
 
philodough
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thank you, Poland.

Great_Milenko
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: About damn time


With Trump's statement blaming American legislators for Ukraine and his open questioning of NATO (again) they figure if they don't win this war by next November they're going to end up as Soviet puppet states again.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ukraine is going to get all the Soviet junk in Europe before they get the good stuff.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mederu: [YouTube video: 16 Mar: FOOTAGE: Wagners KILL THEIR OWN WOUNDED to Avoid Slowing Down | War in Ukraine Explained]
Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine


Proof of orchood.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Displaced persons assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ukraine will remember who backed us - foreign minister
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (if people give you crap Today for St Patrick's day, remind them that yellow+blue makes green):

Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Roastbeast Sammich
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Ukraine is going to get all the Soviet junk in Europe before they get the good stuff.


I assume that has much to do with Ukraine having pilots and/or ground-crews who've been trained on Soviet planes, maintenance, and so on. They presumably need planes now, not a year from now.

Personally, I'm hoping that Moldova and Ukraine launch a joint operation to capture whatever equipment stores the Russians are sitting on in Transdneister. That might be two birds with one stone.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Death Net" of Ukrainian Armed Forces: General Staff reports on successful tactics of eliminating occupiers
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: About damn time


hey, don't look at me we've been over this... 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ukraine's Air Assault Forces say commander "overstated" Ukraine's losses in Washington Post interview
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Ukraine is going to get all the Soviet junk in Europe before they get the good stuff.


The Soviet "junk" is still viable on the battlefield, and is readily available.
The Ukrainian pilots also know how to fly them.

The good stuff takes a lot of training to operate.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: DarnoKonrad: Ukraine is going to get all the Soviet junk in Europe before they get the good stuff.

The Soviet "junk" is still viable on the battlefield, and is readily available.
The Ukrainian pilots also know how to fly them.

The good stuff takes a lot of training to operate.


Even the soviet junk works well if you use them intelligently and don't just run columns of them into known minefields or previously established ambush areas over and over and over again like farking dunces.
 
Roastbeast Sammich
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
By the way, when it comes to the MTG types who are carping "Biden's sending billions of dollars to Ukraine while American families go hungry!" does anybody ever ask her "Where are your proposals for feeding American families?"
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Even the soviet junk works well if you use them intelligently and don't just run columns of them into known minefields or previously established ambush areas over and over and over again like farking dunces.


That Russian strategy works remarkably well for Ukraine though, so they should keep at it!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Roastbeast Sammich: By the way, when it comes to the MTG types who are carping "Biden's sending billions of dollars to Ukraine while American families go hungry!" does anybody ever ask her "Where are your proposals for feeding American families?"


Obviously by making work requirements for food stamps even more stringent and limiting, so you have to slave away even more to get bare sustinance. Also entirely outlawing being able to pay off other families' kids school lunchroom debt.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: DarnoKonrad: Ukraine is going to get all the Soviet junk in Europe before they get the good stuff.

The Soviet "junk" is still viable on the battlefield, and is readily available.
The Ukrainian pilots also know how to fly them.

The good stuff takes a lot of training to operate.

Even the soviet junk works well if you use them intelligently and don't just run columns of them into known minefields or previously established ambush areas over and over and over again like farking dunces.


Inverse is also true. You can haz teh best stuff in the world but use it like the orcs do and guys in old migs or t7s make you look bad.

Given Slovakian pledge do we know how many theyre getting now from everyone?
 
Kalahari Kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Roastbeast Sammich: By the way, when it comes to the MTG types who are carping "Biden's sending billions of dollars to Ukraine while American families go hungry!" does anybody ever ask her "Where are your proposals for feeding American families?"


Amen! But then their purported "Christian Charity" is nowhere to be seen!! Smoke-bomb or crickets and dust cloud as they disappear.....
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Smoking GNU: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: DarnoKonrad: Ukraine is going to get all the Soviet junk in Europe before they get the good stuff.

The Soviet "junk" is still viable on the battlefield, and is readily available.
The Ukrainian pilots also know how to fly them.

The good stuff takes a lot of training to operate.

Even the soviet junk works well if you use them intelligently and don't just run columns of them into known minefields or previously established ambush areas over and over and over again like farking dunces.

Inverse is also true. You can haz teh best stuff in the world but use it like the orcs do and guys in old migs or t7s make you look bad.

Given Slovakian pledge do we know how many theyre getting now from everyone?


26 or so between Slovakia and Poland
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Museum Director Who Stayed Behind to Defend Ukrainian Literature

/Open in a new private window.
 
cyferhax
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Roastbeast Sammich: By the way, when it comes to the MTG types who are carping "Biden's sending billions of dollars to Ukraine while American families go hungry!" does anybody ever ask her "Where are your proposals for feeding American families?"


She will post it right after Trump's healthcare plan... any day now.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Smoking GNU: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: DarnoKonrad: Ukraine is going to get all the Soviet junk in Europe before they get the good stuff.

The Soviet "junk" is still viable on the battlefield, and is readily available.
The Ukrainian pilots also know how to fly them.

The good stuff takes a lot of training to operate.

Even the soviet junk works well if you use them intelligently and don't just run columns of them into known minefields or previously established ambush areas over and over and over again like farking dunces.

Inverse is also true. You can haz teh best stuff in the world but use it like the orcs do and guys in old migs or t7s make you look bad.

Given Slovakian pledge do we know how many theyre getting now from everyone?


Indeed.
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Father_Jack: Smoking GNU: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: DarnoKonrad: Ukraine is going to get all the Soviet junk in Europe before they get the good stuff.

The Soviet "junk" is still viable on the battlefield, and is readily available.
The Ukrainian pilots also know how to fly them.

The good stuff takes a lot of training to operate.

Even the soviet junk works well if you use them intelligently and don't just run columns of them into known minefields or previously established ambush areas over and over and over again like farking dunces.

Inverse is also true. You can haz teh best stuff in the world but use it like the orcs do and guys in old migs or t7s make you look bad.

Given Slovakian pledge do we know how many theyre getting now from everyone?

26 or so between Slovakia and Poland


Sorry, 36. Poland has 29, but 6 are trainers. Slovakia has 13
 
3rd world republipuke
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So why has it taken 387 days? Arm Ukraine. Kill Russians
 
philodough
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meet Oksana Rubaniak

Machine gun operator on the front lines in Donetsk region

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Appeasement will not make Putin halt attack on Ukraine, says Varadkar

On Russian leader's invasion, Taoiseach insists: 'A lot of people ask the question, where will Vladimir Putin stop? The truth is, he will stop where we stop him'

Somehow, this seems appropriate to accompany this story:

Flogging Molly - A Song Of Liberty (Official Video)
Youtube ccGKjOQsEp0
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

turboke: Ukraine though, so they should keep at it!


I kind of want to see the orcs try and cross a river again.
 
