edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Doesn't look like it did a damn thing.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I drove my Chevy to the levy and now the levy is dry.
 
keldaria
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: Doesn't look like it did a damn thing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: Doesn't look like it did a damn thing.


We're gonna send in more trains!

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I drove my chevy to the levy, but the fark thread was done....
 
johnny queso
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
thats about 18 washing machines
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Like a rock
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Like a rock


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzT3haPytkg
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thomasvista: I drove my Chevy to the levy and now the levy is dry.


And, [/thread]!
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Truck Got Stuck - Corb Lund
Youtube QCcWzLAcv4o
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
thedrive.comView Full Size


Wow, one whole foot.  Really saved the day there, fellas.
 
henryhill
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And stops my mind from wandering.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's that the spot where you can ford the river?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, it ain't American pie
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I drove my Chevy into the levy and now they won't find the bodies inside.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wow, that's desperation for you.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The problem using vehicles to plug leaks in earthen dams is the clearance underneath the vehicle creates a ready-made tunnel and their irregular shape makes it hard to seal around them.

A place where such a sacrifice might be effective would be in the role of rip-rap to protect a levee from erosion by a strong current.

Srsly tho, nice try guys.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AintNoAmoeba: [YouTube video: The Truck Got Stuck - Corb Lund]


Help me, step levee I'm stuck!
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure insurance won't pay out if you film yourself ghost riding your truck into a levee.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Seem to remember Mel Gibson doing this to the guy from bank's truck in 1984.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
