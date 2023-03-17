 Skip to content
(Guardian)   To the left: Article outlining how global fresh water demand will outstrip supply by 40% by 2030. To the right: Your guess when and where the water wars will start   (theguardian.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They're already starting in Arizona. I think we'll be fine here in Humboldt.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm sure Nestle is involved
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

whither_apophis: I'm sure Nestle is involved


You'd be correct
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fresh waters price will be pegged to the price of oil. Payback time.
 
hermit [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Arizona will take California's allocation from the Colorado river, which California will attempt to secure by sending the California National Guard East into Arizona to secure the water rights. Nevada of course will side with Arizona, which will lead California to shut down the boarder leading to Las Vegas, shutting down the Nevada economy. While California tanks head East into Arizona to encircle Phoenix, Nevada will attempt a supporting maneuver of yokels and wanabes with kitted out AR15s to take all of Lake Tahoe; they will be crushed.  The battle will allow California to take all of Lake Tahoe after threatening Reno with a posse of deputy sheriffs.

Oregon will support California, ticking off 12 people in Eastern Oregon, leading to Idaho sending 6 people to successfully take parts of Eastern Oregon. It will take a week for anyone to notice.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Chinatown.  1937.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just like Hollywood is out of ideas and retreading movies from the 1980s, the Chicken Littles of the world are retreading the "we're going to be out of water" scare porn from the 1970s. Gotta get those clicks/greenbacks somehow.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How soon until China claims that the Great Lakes have always been Chinese?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Years ago.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Will start? You've already had minor border skirmishes between China and India. Guess what lies on that border? Glaciers that feed both countries fresh water supplies.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Let them fight. Just make sure I have a good supply of almonds.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Fresh waters price will be pegged to the price of oil. Payback time.


A bunch of countries could join together to fix prices and call it OWEC.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Fresh waters price will be pegged to the price of oil. Payback time.


I see the joke, but the Saudis get all their water through massive desalination and 100% recapture of wastewater.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Forests precede civilizations and deserts follow them"
-François-René de Chateaubriand
 
Danack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Russian invasion of the rest of Ukraine is largely due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2014 (where Russia occupied the Crimean peninsula) forgetting to secure the water supply for Crimea.

That left Crimea with enough water to supply people, but not enough to supply agriculture or industry, which left Crimea as a drain on the Russian economy.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Las Vegas is already unsustainable.  The people with means who I know there are planning to get out this year, before real estate tanks.  Unless it rains a ton in their watershed, you can look for Cape Town style water rationing within 2 years.  That could get violent.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: [Fark user image image 479x356]


So not California?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adj_m
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
India/Pakistan/China. Things are going to get real farky over the next decade. Well, farkyer than usual.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Warthog: Las Vegas is already unsustainable.  The people with means who I know there are planning to get out this year, before real estate tanks.  Unless it rains a ton in their watershed, you can look for Cape Town style water rationing within 2 years.  That could get violent.


So long as all the casino water fountains and swimming pools are still supplied.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Arizona.  That's my lock of the century.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: Will start? You've already had minor border skirmishes between China and India. Guess what lies on that border? Glaciers that feed both countries fresh water supplies.


It's easy to argue that water wars have been around forever. The Middle East around Israel r all watt wars. Lexus and the olive tree should have told you outside
 
ssa5
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hermit: Arizona will take California's allocation from the Colorado river, which California will attempt to secure by sending the California National Guard East into Arizona to secure the water rights. Nevada of course will side with Arizona, which will lead California to shut down the boarder leading to Las Vegas, shutting down the Nevada economy. While California tanks head East into Arizona to encircle Phoenix, Nevada will attempt a supporting maneuver of yokels and wanabes with kitted out AR15s to take all of Lake Tahoe; they will be crushed.  The battle will allow California to take all of Lake Tahoe after threatening Reno with a posse of deputy sheriffs.

Oregon will support California, ticking off 12 people in Eastern Oregon, leading to Idaho sending 6 people to successfully take parts of Eastern Oregon. It will take a week for anyone to notice.


You win the internet for the day, this was both hilarious and probably precognition
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

adj_m: India/Pakistan/China. Things are going to get real farky over the next decade. Well, farkyer than usual.


People have been killing each other over shiat like skin color and which invisible sky daddy they worship for centuries, it will be kind of refreshing to see them fight over something that is actually necessary for survival.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image image 425x212]


It's funny, but it makes sense if you've ever "bathed" in salt water.

/I mean c'mon, there's a reason beach infrastructure include showers.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Iran/Iraq War, Gulf Wars I & II, the Syrian Civil War and the Yemeni Rebellion or whatever you call it, and now the Siege of Ukraine.

The only reason the Water Wars haven't started yet is because we've been too busy fighting the Oil Wars for the last half-century.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Someone Else's Alt: adj_m: India/Pakistan/China. Things are going to get real farky over the next decade. Well, farkyer than usual.

People have been killing each other over shiat like skin color and which invisible sky daddy they worship for centuries, it will be kind of refreshing to see them fight over something that is actually necessary for survival.


Beer wars?

*shudder*
 
chitownmike
‘’ now  
Phoenix
Youtube 4PYt0SDnrBE
 
