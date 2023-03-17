 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   'Smokus Pocus'   (local21news.com) divider line
7
    More: Cool, Smokus Pocus, Las Vegas, Cannabis-themed magic show  
7 Comments     (+0 »)
replacementcool
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
is there anything about las vegas that isn't cringey?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

replacementcool: is there anything about las vegas that isn't cringey?


I would say the Pinball Hall of Fame, but then I hear the owner is arrogant and thinks he's one of the few qualified to fix the machines, leading most games there to be badly maintained due to not enough staff hired for repair work. It's still a place I want to visit one day though, due to an ultra rare game called The Pinball Circus that only had two prototypes made before it was cancelled. The lure was that they used a Jamma style arcade cabinet, surrounded the front and sides with glass, and made a pinball machine where you climb vertically.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

replacementcool: is there anything about las vegas that isn't cringey?


Ummm... No. Cringe is the brand.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is Las Vegas finally going to replace yard long margaritas with yard long spliffs?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That would be a great double feature with the Puppetry of the Penis show.
 
6nome
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's dope.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Setting up a magic show for a stoned audience feels like cheating.
 
