(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Florida Man working inside cement mixer when it is turned on, with mixed results   (cbs12.com) divider line
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...final destination 5 begins filming in Florida

/that actually tracks
//what a horrific way to die. Poor guy
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like there should be some sort of safety override.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think there would be some sort of safety device to stop it?
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article doesn't say how it turned on. What a terrible, horrible way to die. I imagine you don't get over the trauma of having to remove the mangled remains for a long time, either, if you ever do.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BoneSmuggler: Seems like there should be some sort of safety override.


I'm sorry. My bad.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: Article doesn't say how it turned on. What a terrible, horrible way to die. I imagine you don't get over the trauma of having to remove the mangled remains for a long time, either, if you ever do.


There are cleaning companies that specialize in gods-awful stuff like that.  I'd imagine they called one of them

/not that it's fun for them either - but they are used to it
//knew a guy that worked for one - that guy knew how to get any stain out of anything
///he did his job in a bunny suit with a respirator half the time
////not only did you not want to breathe what was there, it was medically dangerous to do so
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice flow you've got there News12. For a moment or two I thought Jay was the Florida Man of the headline.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

johnryan51: BoneSmuggler: Seems like there should be some sort of safety override.

I'm sorry. My bad.


No.You want to note that you have shaken your tiny fist in anger because you were minutes late in posting your duplicate comment. Apologizing is just weird.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

johnryan51: You'd think there would be some sort of safety device to stop it?


That's an extra $20 an hour though, and besides, it takes two hands.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He really took his Jimmy Hoffa cosplay to the next level.
 
Pert
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Biscuit Tin: Article doesn't say how it turned on. What a terrible, horrible way to die. I imagine you don't get over the trauma of having to remove the mangled remains for a long time, either, if you ever do.

There are cleaning companies that specialize in gods-awful stuff like that.  I'd imagine they called one of them

/not that it's fun for them either - but they are used to it
//knew a guy that worked for one - that guy knew how to get any stain out of anything
///he did his job in a bunny suit with a respirator half the time
////not only did you not want to breathe what was there, it was medically dangerous to do so


Well worth watching The Cleaner (Greg Davies comedy) if you can find it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/fun fact, one episode was filmed in a cafe in my town and my daughter got a photo with him
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lockout Tagout protocols exist for a reason.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You have a heart of stone subby.
 
JudgeReinhold
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You need to call the Wolf
 
