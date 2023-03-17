 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Because you will bow to your corporate overlords and thank them when they piss on you. Oh, and capitalism   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
Pert
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am British and have no idea what this article is talking about.

trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
https://www.theonion.com/new-starbucks-opens-in-rest-room-of-existing-starbucks-1819564800
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pert: I am British and have no idea what this article is talking about.

In essence, they want to build another convenience store/gas station in an area that already has two of the same company's stores.  People that are complaining figure two is enough

/Starbucks syndrome
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wawa is pretty awesome...
 
