 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Mississitritium   (apnews.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Nuclear power plant, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, Nuclear power, Minnesota, Mississippi River, Drinking water, Water pollution  
•       •       •

873 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2023 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, you can swim in the cooling pool of a nuclear plant and have less radiation exposure than taking a walk in central park. Radiation in water is a non issue unless there has been an actual nuclear kaboom to go with it
 
Bruscar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yes, nuclear energy is totally an environmentally sound replacement for solar and wind energy. We should abandon all investment in further developing solar, wind, and other non-radioactive sources of energy to focus on building new nuclear energy plants. After all a spill of radiation in the water absolutely will not affect the fish, amphibians, water fowl, plants, etc. In fact, fish are exposed to more radiation when they walk through central park.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Remember, you can swim in the cooling pool of a nuclear plant and have less radiation exposure than taking a walk in central park. Radiation in water is a non issue unless there has been an actual nuclear kaboom to go with it


Water's pretty even at 10 rads/s unless you're wearing power armor, wearing a radiation suit, or take aquaboy/girl.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjwars1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Remember, you can swim in the cooling pool of a nuclear plant and have less radiation exposure than taking a walk in central park. Radiation in water is a non issue unless there has been an actual nuclear kaboom to go with it


Would you drink it?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Finally. Superheroes.
 
Vazz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Subby, Minnesota is a whole different state than Mississippi.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Remember, you can swim in the cooling pool of a nuclear plant and have less radiation exposure than taking a walk in central park. Radiation in water is a non issue unless there has been an actual nuclear kaboom to go with it


So the rules that govern the discharge of radioactive water such as this exist because why?  Xcel is cleaning this up just because they're good neighbors?
 
tuxq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't think the problems with nuclear plants are so much the nuclear as the plant. Most every plant in the US is years or decades past its life expectancy. Companies like Duke Energy refuse to invest in newer designs to replace them. Davidson, NC has a cluster of extremely rare brain tumors, one case killed a friend of mine's young wife. Davidson, NC just happens to be downwind of McGuire nuclear station by a few miles. Even the local news is afraid to point the finger in the obvious direction because McGuire and Catawba nuclear stations provide all of the electricity for the Charlotte area.
Everyone in local politics are also scared of them. They're the energy mafia of the Carolinas and I wouldn't be surprised if I receive a cease and desist or subpoena for even writing this. F*ck'em.
 
tuxq
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tuxq: I don't think the problems with nuclear plants are so much the nuclear as the plant. Most every plant in the US is years or decades past its life expectancy. Companies like Duke Energy refuse to invest in newer designs to replace them. Davidson, NC has a cluster of extremely rare brain tumors, one case killed a friend of mine's young wife. Davidson, NC just happens to be downwind of McGuire nuclear station by a few miles. Even the local news is afraid to point the finger in the obvious direction because McGuire and Catawba nuclear stations provide all of the electricity for the Charlotte area.
Everyone in local politics are also scared of them. They're the energy mafia of the Carolinas and I wouldn't be surprised if I receive a cease and desist or subpoena for even writing this. F*ck'em.


If anyone is interested
https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/health/questions-loom-surrounding-lake-norman-cancer-clusters/275-01318804-3c6d-49e0-b719-c6764a47771d
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.